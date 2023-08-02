EvolveHR is Setting a New Service Standard With an Impressive NPS Score of 87

Professional Employer Organization, EvolveHR, Achieves a Remarkable NPS Score of 87, Exceeding Industry Averages and Paving the Way for Continued Success

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / EvolveHR is delighted to announce the exceptional results of its recent Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey. The company's dedication to providing top-notch professional services has been validated by an outstanding NPS score of 87, setting a new service standard in the industry.

What is Net Promoter Score (NPS)? NPS is a widely recognized metric that measures customer loyalty and satisfaction. It is based on a simple question: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend EvolveHR to a friend or colleague?" Customers who respond with scores of 9 or 10 are classified as promoters, while those who score 7 or 8 are considered passive, and scores of 6 or below are categorized as detractors. The NPS is calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters, resulting in a score between -100 and +100.

"In the competitive landscape of professional services, where customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of success, our NPS score of 87 is a testament to our commitment to living out our values and not just servicing but building human connections with our clients," said Salo Doko, CEO of EvolveHR. "This score demonstrates that our clients are enthusiastic advocates who are likely to recommend us to others."

The NPS score of 87 reflects the efforts of the EvolveHR team members, who continually strive to deliver the highest-quality service to the company's clients.

Here are some key factors that contribute to EvolveHR's success:

Client-Centric Approach: EvolveHR places its clients at the center of everything it does. The team goes above and beyond to understand their unique needs, challenges, and goals. By building strong relationships and well-thought-out solutions, EvolveHR creates lasting shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships based on trust and mutual success.

Unparalleled Expertise: EvolveHR's team of professionals brings a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge to the table, staying ahead of industry trends, regulations, and best practices to ensure that the company's clients receive innovative advice and support. The team's expertise empowers EvolveHR's clients to make informed decisions and achieve their business objectives.

Continuous Improvement: EvolveHR is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. By leveraging the latest technologies, embracing industry advancements, and actively seeking client feedback, the company consistently enhances its service offerings and ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry.

Looking Ahead: As EvolveHR celebrates its NPS score, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to raising the bar even higher and will continue to invest in its team, technology, and processes to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their support and trust in EvolveHR. We are honored to serve you and look forward to continuing our journey together," Doko said.

