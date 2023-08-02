Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Announces Milestone of Over 200,000 Individual Scans with AI-Powered Safe Entry Station

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") is pleased to announce a significant milestone, having completed over 200,000 individual scans through its AI-powered Safe Entry Stations covering various vitals such as body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, body weight, HRV, fatigue, and impairment. This achievement marks a significant advancement in utilizing machine learning to enhance accuracy and efficiency in the healthcare and other industries.

Safe Entry, powered by advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, have played a vital role in providing seamless and secure entry to various public and private establishments. Additionally, these stations have proven instrumental in triage functionality within hospital settings and other environments. The cutting-edge technology rapidly and accurately identifies potential health risks, including symptoms of infectious diseases, ensuring the well-being of individuals and communities.

"The data collected from Safe Entry's scans has significantly advanced our machine learning capabilities, allowing us to offer more precise and reliable solutions to the healthcare industry. This extensive dataset provides an unprecedented opportunity to gain deeper insights into various health indicators and trends, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of human health. Moreover, this rich data trove serves as a powerful resource for medical research and innovation, allowing experts to explore new avenues for disease prevention, early detection, and personalized healthcare solutions," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI.

Predictmedix AI is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in global markets, particularly Indonesia and India. With scalable plans and robust procedures, Predictmedix is prepared for a commercial rollout of Safe Entry. The company's diverse dataset for Safe Entry encompasses different skin tones, age groups, and genders from various geographic locations. Consequently, the generalized AI models for different vitals are universally applicable across ethnicities.

To address privacy concerns, Predictmedix emphasizes their strong privacy policy, ensuring that no data is stored without subject consent. All data collection is based on explicit consent from individuals.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771693/Predictmedix-AI-Announces-Milestone-of-Over-200000-Individual-Scans-with-AI-Powered-Safe-Entry-Station