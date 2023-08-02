Garmin Ltd.: Garmin announces second quarter 2023 results

Returned to consolidated sales growth

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023 .

Highlights for second quarter 2023 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.32 billion, a 6% increase compared to the prior year quarter

Gross margin and operating margin were 57.5%, and 21.5%

Operating income was $284 million, a 3% decrease compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.50 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.45, representing 1% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

was $1.45, representing 1% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter Launched the epix Pro series in three sizes, all with bright AMOLED displays and a built-in LED flashlight

Recently announced our revolutionary Autoland and Autothrottle to the retrofit market with the imminent certification in select Beechcraft King Air aircraft

Garmin Smart Glide was recently selected for a 2023 FLYING Editor's Choice award, the 15th time Garmin has received this prestigious award

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended





July 1,



June 25,



YoY



July 1,



June 25,



YoY





2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Net sales

$ 1,320,795



$ 1,240,833



6 %



$ 2,468,219



$ 2,413,496



2 %

Fitness



334,863





272,095



23 %





579,584





492,992



18 %

Outdoor



448,114





462,243



(3) %





776,776





911,977



(15) %

Aviation



217,454





204,739



6 %





431,036





379,505



14 %

Marine



215,802





242,794



(11) %





494,777





496,863



0 %

Auto OEM



104,562





58,962



77 %





186,046





132,159



41 %



















































Gross margin %



57.5 %



58.7 %









57.2 %



57.6 %



























































Operating income %



21.5 %



23.6 %









19.5 %



21.6 %



























































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 1.50



$ 1.33



13 %



$ 2.56



$ 2.43



5 %

Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 1.45



$ 1.44



1 %



$ 2.47



$ 2.55



(3) %







(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS



Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We returned to consolidated revenue growth in the second quarter with growth in three of our five segments, demonstrating the resilience of our diversified business model. Our recent wearable launches have been well received and we expect continued revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year." - Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 23% in the second quarter, with growth across all categories led by strong demand for advanced wearables. Gross and operating margins were 52% and 16%, respectively, resulting in $54 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Edge 540 and Edge 840 cycling computers. These advanced yet compact cycling computers add dynamic performance insights, advanced mapping capabilities, solar charging and more to help cyclists ride smarter and train more effectively.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 3% in the second quarter as growth in adventure watches was more than offset by declines in other categories. Gross and operating margins were 63% and 31%, respectively, resulting in $138 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the fenix 7 Pro Series, with enhanced performance insights, built in LED flashlights and additional mapping capabilities and the epix Pro Series, in three sizes, all with bright AMOLED displays and built in LED flashlights. We also launched the Approach S70 premium golf smartwatch, available in two sizes with a vibrant AMOLED display and enhanced golf analytics.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 6% in the second quarter with growth driven by OEM product categories. Gross and operating margins were 74% and 29%, respectively, resulting in $63 million of operating income. We recently announced the revolutionary Garmin Autoland and Autothrottle systems will become available for retrofit installations in select Beechcraft King Air aircraft. This certification will mark the first retrofit offering of the Garmin Autoland system in a twin-engine aircraft.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment decreased 11% in the second quarter, primarily due to the timing of promotions, which contributed to the lower revenue from chartplotter products in the quarter. Gross and operating margins were 56% and 21%, respectively, resulting in $46 million of operating income. During the quarter, we expanded our trolling motor series to a wider range of boats with the Force Kraken. We recently won the award for Best Ice Fishing product at the ICAST sportfishing show.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment grew 77% during the second quarter primarily due to increased shipments of domain controllers. Gross margin was 24%, and we recorded an operating loss of $18 million in the quarter. During the quarter, we received approval to begin production of a new domain controller for safety critical instrument cluster functions, which will be incorporated into multiple BMW models throughout the remainder of the year.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $475 million, a 9% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 11% primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising expenses increased 7% primarily due to higher media spend.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter was 8.9% compared to 7.6% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to a larger amount of reserve releases in the prior year.

In the second quarter of 2023, we generated approximately $221 million of free cash flow(1). We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $140 million and repurchased approximately $26 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $27 million remaining as of July 1, 2023 in the share repurchase program authorized through December 29, 2023 . We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.8 billion .

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.

2023 Fiscal Year Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first half of 2023, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $5.05 billion and pro forma EPS of $5.15 based on gross margin of 57.2%, operating margin of 20.0% and a full year effective tax rate of 8.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend:

The board of directors has established September 29, 2023, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.73 per share with a record date of September 15, 2023 . At the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 30, 2023 . The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share December 29, 2023

December 15, 2023

$0.73 March 29, 2024

March 15, 2024

$0.73

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

An archive of the live webcast will be available until August 1, 2024 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2023 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2022 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of July 1, 2023 . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Edge, epix, fenix, and Force, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Teri Seck Krista Klaus 913/397-8200 913/397-8200 [email protected] [email protected]

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)







































13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended





July 1,



June 25,



July 1,



June 25,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net sales

$ 1,320,795



$ 1,240,833



$ 2,468,219



$ 2,413,496

Cost of goods sold



561,353





512,007





1,055,983





1,022,190

Gross profit



759,442





728,826





1,412,236





1,391,306



































Advertising expense



46,344





43,357





76,691





77,490

Selling, general and administrative expense



204,349





191,211





408,330





381,995

Research and development expense



224,394





201,518





445,878





410,524

Total operating expense



475,087





436,086





930,899





870,009



































Operating income



284,355





292,740





481,337





521,297



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



18,760





8,495





34,659





16,048

Foreign currency gains (losses)



10,797





(22,439)





18,484





(25,946)

Other income



2,064





170





3,268





3,431

Total other income (expense)



31,621





(13,774)





56,411





(6,467)



































Income before income taxes



315,976





278,966





537,748





514,830

Income tax provision



28,037





21,093





47,482





45,366

Net income

$ 287,939



$ 257,873



$ 490,266



$ 469,464



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.51



$ 1.34



$ 2.56



$ 2.43

Diluted

$ 1.50



$ 1.33



$ 2.56



$ 2.43



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



191,293





193,074





191,395





192,980

Diluted



191,597





193,450





191,741





193,515



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























July 1, 2023



December 31,

2022

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,425,526



$ 1,279,194

Marketable securities



253,689





173,288

Accounts receivable, net



716,802





656,847

Inventories



1,402,225





1,515,045

Deferred costs



15,243





14,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



297,516





315,915

Total current assets



4,111,001





3,955,151



















Property and equipment, net



1,180,654





1,147,005

Operating lease right-of-use assets



134,995





138,040

Noncurrent marketable securities



1,100,259





1,208,360

Deferred income tax assets



493,943





441,071

Noncurrent deferred costs



10,451





9,831

Goodwill



572,985





567,994

Other intangible assets, net



165,591





178,461

Other noncurrent assets



101,921





85,257

Total assets

$ 7,871,800



$ 7,731,170



















Liabilities and Stockholders ' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 253,803



$ 212,417

Salaries and benefits payable



157,774





176,114

Accrued warranty costs



52,352





50,952

Accrued sales program costs



80,708





97,772

Other accrued expenses



191,510





197,376

Deferred revenue



95,618





91,092

Income taxes payable



199,087





246,180

Dividend payable



418,801





139,732

Total current liabilities



1,449,653





1,211,635



















Deferred income tax liabilities



116,651





129,965

Noncurrent income taxes payable



34,613





34,627

Noncurrent deferred revenue



35,939





35,702

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



110,740





114,541

Other noncurrent liabilities



382





360



















Stockholders ' equity:















Shares (195,880 and 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,470 and 191,623 shares outstanding)



19,588





17,979

Additional paid-in capital



2,077,540





2,042,472

Treasury stock (4,410 and 6,454 shares)



(322,688)





(475,095)

Retained earnings



4,464,682





4,733,517

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(115,300)





(114,533)

Total stockholders ' equity



6,123,822





6,204,340

Total liabilities and stockholders ' equity

$ 7,871,800



$ 7,731,170



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























26-Weeks Ended





July 1, 2023



June 25, 2022

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 490,266



$ 469,464

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



64,816





58,986

Amortization



22,788





23,870

Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(124)





(1,666)

Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses



(13,054)





21,217

Deferred income taxes



(68,859)





(66,382)

Stock compensation expense



43,397





39,755

Realized loss on marketable securities



59





773

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(62,832)





122,428

Inventories



111,531





(294,766)

Other current and noncurrent assets



2,769





775

Accounts payable



45,206





(29,829)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities



(39,484)





(74,273)

Deferred revenue



4,711





(4,246)

Deferred costs



(990)





2,920

Income taxes



(47,288)





(3,550)

Net cash provided by operating activities



552,912





265,476



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(99,346)





(134,798)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



152





1,672

Purchase of intangible assets



(847)





(887)

Purchase of marketable securities



(68,978)





(873,110)

Redemption of marketable securities



98,885





620,796

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-





(10,828)

Net cash used in investing activities



(70,134)





(397,155)



















Financing activities:















Dividends



(279,442)





(258,249)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards



21,946





41,050

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards



(9,397)





(14,722)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan



(70,181)





(25,117)

Net cash used in financing activities



(337,074)





(257,038)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



599





(21,999)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



146,303





(410,716)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,279,912





1,498,843

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,426,215



$ 1,088,127



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)

The Company announced an organization realignment in January 2023, which combined the consumer auto operating segment with the outdoor operating segment. As a result, the Company's operating segments, which also represent our reportable segments, are fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, and auto OEM. Results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 have been recast below to conform with the current period presentation. This change had no effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations.





Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto

OEM



Total

13-Weeks Ended July 1, 2023

Net sales

$ 334,863



$ 448,114



$ 217,454



$ 215,802



$ 104,562



$ 1,320,795

Gross profit



173,163





280,078





160,957





120,344





24,900





759,442

Operating income (loss)



54,458





138,255





62,766





46,377





(17,501)





284,355



















































13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$ 272,095



$ 462,243



$ 204,739



$ 242,794



$ 58,962



$ 1,240,833

Gross profit



134,016





290,508





147,931





137,406





18,965





728,826

Operating income (loss)



23,462





163,371





61,745





68,619





(24,457)





292,740



















































26-Weeks Ended July 1, 2023

Net sales

$ 579,584



$ 776,776



$ 431,036



$ 494,777



$ 186,046



$ 2,468,219

Gross profit



294,073





485,026





315,410





269,976





47,751





1,412,236

Operating income (loss)



65,036





214,999





120,460





118,285





(37,443)





481,337



















































26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$ 492,992



$ 911,977



$ 379,505



$ 496,863



$ 132,159



$ 2,413,496

Gross profit



240,205





568,964





275,474





265,987





40,676





1,391,306

Operating income (loss)



24,043





316,182





101,871





127,501





(48,300)





521,297



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























































13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended





July 1,



June 25,



YoY



July 1,



June 25,



YoY





2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Net sales

$ 1,320,795



$ 1,240,833



6 %



$ 2,468,219



$ 2,413,496



2 %

Americas



641,848





646,172



(1) %





1,253,552





1,216,807



3 %

EMEA



457,550





412,550



11 %





813,403





810,027



0 %

APAC



221,397





182,111



22 %





401,264





386,662



4 %



















































EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first half 2023 and 2022, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended





July 1,



June 25,



July 1,



June 25,





2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP net income

$ 287,939



$ 257,873



$ 490,266



$ 469,464

Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



(10,797)





22,439





(18,484)





25,946

Tax effect of foreign currency gains/ losses(2)



958





(1,697)





1,632





(2,286)

Pro forma net income

$ 278,100



$ 278,615



$ 473,414



$ 493,124



































GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.51



$ 1.34



$ 2.56



$ 2.43

Diluted

$ 1.50



$ 1.33



$ 2.56



$ 2.43



































Pro forma net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.45



$ 1.44



$ 2.47



$ 2.56

Diluted

$ 1.45



$ 1.44



$ 2.47



$ 2.55



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



191,293





193,074





191,395





192,980

Diluted



191,597





193,450





191,741





193,515







(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.



































(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rates of 8.9% and 8.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended July 1, 2023, respectively and 7.6% and 8.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 25, 2022, respectively.



Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended





July 1,



June 25,



July 1,



June 25,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 273,702



$ 79,842



$ 552,912



$ 265,476

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(52,533)





(75,084)





(99,346)





(134,798)

Free Cash Flow

$ 221,169



$ 4,758



$ 453,566



$ 130,678



Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2023 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.09 per share for the 26-weeks ended July 1, 2023.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2023 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.