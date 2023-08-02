Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers Reports Second Quarter Results

High value recurring revenues continue to scale

Maintains full year financial outlook





Second quarter and year to date operating highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,078.0 $ 1,127.8 $ 2,043.9 $ 2,128.8 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 147.1 161.3 251.7 282.8 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.31 1.84 2.16 3.28 GAAP operating earnings 75.3 103.9 97.4 144.7 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.16 ) 0.67 (0.61 ) 0.26

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) ("Colliers" or the "Company") today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $1.08 billion, down 4% (4% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $147.1 million, down 9% (8% in local currency). Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.31, relative to $1.84 in the prior year quarter and was primarily impacted by higher interest expense. Second quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.01 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $75.3 million as compared to $103.9 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.16 versus earnings of $0.67 in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower operating earnings and higher interest expense. The second quarter GAAP diluted net loss per share would have been approximately $0.01 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $2.04 billion, down 4% (3% in local currency), adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $251.7 million, down 11% (11% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $2.16, relative to $3.28 in the prior year period. Six months ended June 30, 2023 adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.01 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $97.4 million as compared to $144.7 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.61 as compared to earnings per share of $0.26 in the prior year period. Six months ended June 30, 2023 GAAP diluted net loss per share would have been approximately $0.01 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

"During the second quarter, Colliers' recurring revenues continued to grow, accounting for 65% of Adjusted EBITDA. Having significant recurring revenues highlights our balanced and resilient business model, enables us to withstand market fluctuations and sets us apart from the others. While Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory experienced robust growth during the quarter with revenues up 58% and 10%, respectively, Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing declined compared to the prior year's record revenue levels. Lower transaction volumes were caused by rising interest rates, challenging debt availability and continued price discovery, which we expect will rebound once market conditions stabilize. Since most of our business is performing well, we are maintaining our financial outlook for the year," said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

"In the quarter, Colliers continued to complete strategic investments across the board, adding Engineering and Project Management companies in the US, Australia and New Zealand. Since 2015, Colliers has transformed into a highly diversified and global professional services company with significant recurring revenue streams and a proven record of creating value for shareholders," he concluded.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $99 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended

June 30 Change



in US$ Change



in LC Six months ended

June 30 Change



in US$ Change



in LC (in thousands of US$) (LC = local currency) 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Outsourcing & Advisory $ 519,578 $ 475,865 9% 10% $ 974,508 $ 890,410 9% 11% Investment Management (1) 118,860 75,127 58% 58% 239,606 161,504 48% 48% Leasing 256,684 277,396 -7% -7% 495,071 514,668 -4% -2% Capital Markets 182,916 299,458 -39% -38% 334,756 562,176 -40% -39% Total revenues $ 1,078,038 $ 1,127,846 -4% -4% $ 2,043,941 $ 2,128,758 -4% -3% (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 62% and 78% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

For the second quarter, consolidated revenues decreased 4% on a local currency basis. Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory generated robust growth. Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing declined as expected relative to the prior year's record levels, consistent with the overall market. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies declined 10% (note 3) versus the prior year quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenues decreased 3% on a local currency basis. Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory were up strongly while Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing declined in line with overall market conditions. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were down 10% (note 3).

Segmented Second Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $631.3 million down 15% (14% in local currency) versus $740.7 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The decline was attributable to lower Capital Markets activity and, to a lesser extent, Leasing relative to a record prior year quarter. Outsourcing & Advisory revenues were up, led by Engineering & Design and Project Management. Adjusted EBITDA was $69.6 million, down 31% (31% in local currency) relative to the prior year quarter, which was favourably impacted by an $11.7 million gain on the termination of a lease. GAAP operating earnings were $46.5 million, relative to $81.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $173.8 million, up 3% (1% in local currency) compared to $169.3 million in the prior year quarter on higher Outsourcing & Advisory revenues (including recent acquisitions), while Capital Markets and Leasing declined, consistent with market conditions in the region. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million compared to $14.4 million in the prior year quarter, attributable to the reduction in higher-margin transactional revenues. The GAAP operating loss was $5.1 million compared to earnings of $4.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $153.9 million compared to $142.6 million in the prior year quarter, up 8% (14% in local currency), with growth in Leasing and Outsourcing & Advisory (including recent acquisitions) more than offsetting a modest decline in Capital Markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.0 million, up 18% (24% in local currency) primarily on changes in service mix. GAAP operating earnings were $19.6 million, versus $17.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues were $118.9 million compared to $75.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 58% (58% in local currency). Passthrough revenue (from historical carried interest) was nil versus $1.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of carried interest, revenue was up 62% (62% in local currency) driven by both acquisitions and management fee growth from increased assets under management ("AUM"). Adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million, up 71% (71% in local currency) over the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $26.4 million in the quarter, versus $19.2 million in the prior year quarter. AUM were $99.0 billion as of June 30, 2023 compared to $97.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $1.9 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $12.1 million relative to $18.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Outlook for 2023

The Company is maintaining the outlook previously provided in May 2023. Lower Capital Markets and Leasing transaction volumes are expected to persist for the remainder of the year. Robust growth (including the impact of recent acquisitions) is expected to continue in the Company's high value recurring service lines, Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory. The Company expects higher Adjusted EBITDA margins in 2023 due to the change in service mix (greater proportion of earnings coming from higher-margin Investment Management) offset in part by lower Capital Markets margins, net of cost control measures across the Company. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to continue to be impacted by increased interest expense as well as a larger proportion of earnings growth generated from non-wholly owned operations.

The outlook for 2023, including the impact of acquisitions completed in 2022 and to the present date in 2023, is as follows:

Measure 2022 Outlook for 2023 Revenue $4.5 billion $4.4 billion - $4.6 billion AEBITDA $630.5 million $670 million - $720 million AEPS $6.99 $6.70 - $7.50

The financial outlook is based on the Company's best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geopolitical and related factors.

Conference Call

Colliers will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter's results. The call, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at corporate.colliers.com in the Events section.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers' compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company's Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company's services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company's operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company's other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com ). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.

Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 35,001 $ 66,731 $ 34,094 $ 88,048 Income tax 16,477 28,610 20,016 44,937 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (886 ) (1,062 ) (4,206 ) (4,190 ) Interest expense, net 24,670 9,571 47,502 15,889 Operating earnings 75,262 103,850 97,406 144,684 Loss on disposal of operations 2,282 950 2,282 27,040 Depreciation and amortization 50,794 44,097 100,286 80,737 Gains attributable to MSRs (6,052 ) (2,526 ) (9,087 ) (7,823 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 532 906 3,686 4,066 Acquisition-related items 11,668 9,365 38,136 24,448 Restructuring costs 7,038 181 7,781 271 Stock-based compensation expense 5,556 4,490 11,213 9,351 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,080 $ 161,313 $ 251,703 $ 282,774

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the "if-converted" method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020 and fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The "if-converted" method is dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation for all periods presented.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 35,001 $ 66,731 $ 34,094 $ 88,048 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (13,816 ) (11,806 ) (24,757 ) (20,322 ) Interest on Convertible Notes 561 2,300 2,861 4,600 Loss on disposal of operations 2,282 950 2,282 27,040 Amortization of intangible assets 37,330 32,279 74,173 56,870 Gains attributable to MSRs (6,052 ) (2,526 ) (9,087 ) (7,823 ) Acquisition-related items 11,668 9,365 38,136 24,448 Restructuring costs 7,038 181 7,781 271 Stock-based compensation expense 5,556 4,490 11,213 9,351 Income tax on adjustments (11,845 ) (9,891 ) (23,193 ) (16,310 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (5,773 ) (4,269 ) (10,926 ) (7,939 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 61,950 $ 87,804 $ 102,577 $ 158,234 Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.64 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.24 Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.07 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.59 0.51 0.77 1.16 Loss on disposal of operations 0.05 0.02 0.05 0.56 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.49 0.41 0.97 0.71 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (0.11 ) (0.09 ) Acquisition-related items 0.19 0.18 0.70 0.45 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.11 - 0.12 - Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.08 0.07 0.19 0.18 Adjusted EPS $ 1.31 $ 1.84 $ 2.16 $ 3.28 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 47,422 47,804 47,442 48,302 (1) Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay of dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 98,973 $ 32,399 $ (33,595 ) $ (248,310 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid 2,719 1,257 2,991 60,810 Purchase of fixed assets (22,179 ) (13,581 ) (41,062 ) (23,416 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 28,539 90,101 59,311 256,429 Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (40,059 ) (26,628 ) (51,120 ) (41,554 ) Free cash flow $ 67,993 $ 83,548 $ (63,475 ) $ 3,959

4. Local currency revenue and AEBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and AEBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company's performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

5. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management ("AUM") as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management service lines. Both these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,078,038 $ 1,127,846 $ 2,043,941 $ 2,128,758 Cost of revenues 640,650 703,302 1,226,910 1,334,855 Selling, general and administrative expenses 297,382 266,282 578,921 516,994 Depreciation 13,464 11,818 26,113 23,867 Amortization of intangible assets 37,330 32,279 74,173 56,870 Acquisition-related items (1) 11,668 9,365 38,136 24,448 Loss on disposal of operations 2,282 950 2,282 27,040 Operating earnings 75,262 103,850 97,406 144,684 Interest expense, net 24,670 9,571 47,502 15,889 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (532 ) (906 ) (3,686 ) (4,066 ) Other income (354 ) (156 ) (520 ) (124 ) Earnings before income tax 51,478 95,341 54,110 132,985 Income tax 16,477 28,610 20,016 44,937 Net earnings 35,001 66,731 34,094 88,048 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 13,816 11,806 24,757 20,322 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 28,036 24,564 36,340 56,005 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ (6,851 ) $ 30,361 $ (27,003 ) $ 11,721 Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.27 Diluted (2) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.26 Adjusted EPS (3) $ 1.31 $ 1.84 $ 2.16 $ 3.28 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 45,069 43,336 44,064 43,698 Diluted 45,362 47,804 44,064 44,328

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs. Diluted EPS is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020 and fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The "if-converted" method is dilutive for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and anti-dilutive for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See definition and reconciliation above.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,371 $ 173,661 $ 171,312 Restricted cash (1) 85,207 25,381 35,142 Accounts receivable and contract assets 669,311 669,803 609,196 Warehouse receivables (2) 77,443 29,623 33,595 Prepaids and other assets 287,490 269,605 264,690 Real estate assets held for sale 41,084 45,353 199,461 Current assets 1,332,906 1,213,426 1,313,396 Other non-current assets 182,305 166,726 140,677 Fixed assets 182,944 164,493 144,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets 365,198 341,623 316,731 Deferred tax assets, net 67,959 63,460 68,429 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,167,063 3,148,449 2,198,567 Total assets $ 5,298,375 $ 5,098,177 $ 4,182,146 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,008,318 $ 1,128,754 $ 913,059 Other current liabilities 101,528 100,840 96,272 Long-term debt - current 8,960 1,360 4,808 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 70,009 24,286 27,208 Operating lease liabilities - current 88,659 84,989 78,138 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale - 1,353 109,666 Current liabilities 1,277,474 1,341,582 1,229,151 Long-term debt - non-current 1,659,461 1,437,739 1,035,178 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 348,707 322,496 298,121 Other liabilities 157,379 139,392 129,094 Deferred tax liabilities, net 44,722 57,754 55,093 Convertible notes - 226,534 225,866 Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,093,696 1,079,306 720,685 Shareholders' equity 716,936 493,374 488,958 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,298,375 $ 5,098,177 $ 4,182,146 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,668,421 $ 1,439,099 $ 1,039,986 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,496,050 1,265,438 868,674 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 2.4 1.8 1.4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business. Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase. Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes. Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 35,001 $ 66,731 $ 34,094 $ 88,048 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 50,794 44,097 100,286 80,737 Loss on disposal of operations 2,282 950 2,282 27,040 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (6,052 ) (2,526 ) (9,087 ) (7,823 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (4,009 ) (4,272 ) (8,026 ) (11,554 ) Deferred income tax (10,915 ) (16 ) (21,904 ) (11,193 ) Other 31,212 22,842 66,521 40,629 98,313 127,806 164,166 205,884 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid

expenses and other assets (26,970 ) (165,922 ) (56,725 ) (337,927 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accruedexpenses and other liabilities (2,654 ) (19,206 ) 457 (9,346 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 26,678 60,535 (153,630 ) (208,235 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (2,719 ) (1,257 ) (2,991 ) (60,810 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 6,285 7,527 9,070 16,271 Sales to AR Facility, net 40 22,916 6,058 145,853 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 98,973 32,399 (33,595 ) (248,310 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (59,698 ) (328,120 ) (59,698 ) (380,598 ) Purchases of fixed assets (22,179 ) (13,581 ) (41,062 ) (23,416 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets (2,580 ) (117,042 ) (40,576 ) (117,042 ) Proceeds from sale of held for sale real estate assets - 48,505 44,000 48,505 Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 28,539 90,101 59,311 256,429 Other investing activities (8,476 ) (10,682 ) (29,543 ) (31,647 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,394 ) (330,819 ) (67,568 ) (247,769 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 47,248 345,676 219,668 537,406 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (3,789 ) (7,595 ) (16,333 ) (33,557 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (6,440 ) (6,608 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (40,059 ) (26,628 ) (51,120 ) (41,554 ) Repurchases of Subordinate Voting Shares - (53,681 ) - (126,366 ) Other financing activities (1,350 ) (4,329 ) 13,637 (34,053 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,050 253,443 159,412 295,268 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,704 ) (14,167 ) 287 (18,006 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,925 (59,144 ) 58,536 (218,817 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 222,653 265,598 199,042 425,271 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 257,578 $ 206,454 $ 257,578 $ 206,454





Colliers International Group Inc. Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2023 Revenues $ 631,332 $ 173,818 $ 153,915 $ 118,860 $ 113 $ 1,078,038 Adjusted EBITDA 69,588 6,315 23,032 50,042 (1,897 ) 147,080 Operating earnings (loss) 46,450 (5,053 ) 19,554 26,407 (12,096 ) 75,262 2022 Revenues $ 740,711 $ 169,271 $ 142,604 $ 75,148 $ 112 $ 1,127,846 Adjusted EBITDA 101,573 14,367 19,543 29,199 (3,369 ) 161,313 Operating earnings (loss) 81,108 4,209 17,558 19,150 (18,175 ) 103,850 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2023 Revenues $ 1,212,883 $ 317,189 $ 274,008 $ 239,606 $ 255 $ 2,043,941 Adjusted EBITDA 123,451 (4,946 ) 31,081 104,936 (2,819 ) 251,703 Operating earnings (loss) 79,321 (30,087 ) 24,593 41,211 (17,632 ) 97,406 2022 Revenues $ 1,382,409 $ 322,596 $ 261,984 $ 161,525 $ 244 $ 2,128,758 Adjusted EBITDA 182,639 19,286 29,762 56,000 (4,913 ) 282,774 Operating earnings (loss) (1) 142,415 (26,572 ) 25,783 36,371 (33,313 ) 144,684

Notes to Segmented Results

Operating earnings (loss) include loss on disposal of certain operations, primarily in EMEA.



COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jay S. Hennick

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Chris McLernon

Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500