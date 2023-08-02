CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

"In the second quarter, we reported solid financial results, and our local energy companies across the country continue to prove that they are best in class - with three of our four operating companies having best-on-record performance in outage frequency and outage duration last quarter," said Exelon President and CEO, Calvin Butler. "We deliver this performance while remaining steadfast in our commitment to a sustainable energy future. We are modernizing the grid, enabling further electrification and decarbonization. I'm confident we will continue strengthening Exelon's financial position while prioritizing the health of our customers and communities."

"Exelon's performance remained strong into the second quarter of the year, reporting Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $0.41 per share, which is in line with expectations," said Exelon Executive Vice President and CFO Jeanne Jones. "Through the first half of 2023, we have deployed $3.6B of investments needed to lead the energy transformation for our customers. We look forward to closing out the second half of 2023 equally strong executing on the remaining $7.2 billion of investments. We reaffirm our full year Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share."

Second Quarter 2023

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $0.34 per share from $0.47 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations per share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $0.41 per share from $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2022. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 4.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the second quarter of 2023 primarily reflect:

Consistent utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution formula rate earnings at ComEd from higher allowed ROE due to an increase in U.S. treasury rates and the impacts of higher rate base, rate increases at PECO, BGE, and PHI, and carrying costs related to the carbon mitigation credit (CMC) regulatory asset at ComEd. This was partially offset by unfavorable weather at PECO, higher depreciation expense at PECO, and higher interest expense at BGE.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due to higher interest expense.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's second quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $249 million from $227 million in the second quarter of 2022. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $251 million from $229 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in electric distribution formula rate earnings (reflecting higher allowed ROE due to an increase in U.S. Treasury rates and the impacts of higher rate base) and carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's second quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income decreased to $97 million from $133 million in the second quarter of 2022. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $98 million from $134 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to unfavorable weather and an increase in depreciation expense, partially offset by gas distribution rate increases.

BGE

BGE's second quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $42 million from $37 million in the second quarter of 2022. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $43 million from $38 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to favorable impacts of the multi-year plans, offset by an increase in interest expense. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

___________

1Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

PHI

PHI's second quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $103 million from $100 million in the second quarter of 2022. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $115 million from $101 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Recent Developments and Second Quarter Highlights

Pepco Maryland Electric Rate Case: On May 16, 2023, Pepco filed an application for a three-year cumulative multi-year plan for April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027, with the MDPSC. Pepco requested total electric revenue requirement increases of $74 million, $60 million, and $60 million in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. The plan contains a proposed nine-month extension period with a requested revenue requirement increase of $20 million effective April 1, 2027 through December 31, 2027. The electric revenue requirement increases reflect a requested ROE of 10.5%. Requested revenue requirement increases will be used to recover capital investments designed to advance system-readiness and support Maryland's climate and clean energy goals.

On May 16, 2023, Pepco filed an application for a three-year cumulative multi-year plan for April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027, with the MDPSC. Pepco requested total electric revenue requirement increases of $74 million, $60 million, and $60 million in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. The plan contains a proposed nine-month extension period with a requested revenue requirement increase of $20 million effective April 1, 2027 through December 31, 2027. The electric revenue requirement increases reflect a requested ROE of 10.5%. Requested revenue requirement increases will be used to recover capital investments designed to advance system-readiness and support Maryland's climate and clean energy goals. Financing Activities:

On May 9, 2023, ComEd entered into a 364-day term loan agreement for $400 million with a variable rate equal to SOFR plus 1.00% and an expiration date of May 7, 2024. The proceeds from this loan were used to repay outstanding commercial paper obligations and for general corporate purposes.

On June 23, 2023, PECO issued $575 million aggregate principal amounts of its First and Refunding Mortgage Bonds, 4.90% Series due June 15, 2033. PECO used the proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness, refinance outstanding commercial paper obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

On May 10, 2023, BGE issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.40% notes due June 1, 2053. BGE used the proceeds to repay outstanding commercial paper obligations, repay existing indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes.

GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2023 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.34 $ 343 $ 249 $ 97 $ 42 $ 103 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) - 3 - - - - Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $1) 0.01 11 - - - 11 SEC Matter Loss Contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 46 - - - - Separation Costs (net of taxes of $2, $1, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) 0.01 5 2 1 1 1 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.41 $ 408 $ 251 $ 98 $ 43 $ 115

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2022 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.47 $ 465 $ 227 $ 133 $ 37 $ 100 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $4, $1, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) 0.01 10 2 1 1 2 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.04 ) (43 ) - - - - 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.44 $ 433 $ 229 $ 134 $ 38 $ 101

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

Webcast Information

Exelon will discuss second quarter 2023 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon's baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentation. Exelon has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon's website: www.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on Aug. 2, 2023.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "should," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' Second Quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on Aug. 2, 2023) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Earnings Release Attachments Table of Contents Consolidating Statement of Operations 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings 6 Statistics ComEd 9 PECO 10 BGE 13 Pepco 16 DPL 17 ACE 19

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Operating revenues $ 1,901 $ 828 $ 797 $ 1,305 $ (13 ) $ 4,818 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 685 302 272 467 1 1,727 Operating and maintenance 355 239 198 304 101 1,197 Depreciation and amortization 350 99 158 243 16 866 Taxes other than income taxes 88 47 76 112 1 324 Total operating expenses 1,478 687 704 1,126 119 4,114 Operating income (loss) 423 141 93 179 (132 ) 704 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (120 ) (48 ) (44 ) (81 ) (134 ) (427 ) Other, net 17 6 5 25 86 139 Total other income and (deductions) (103 ) (42 ) (39 ) (56 ) (48 ) (288 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 320 99 54 123 (180 ) 416 Income taxes 71 2 12 20 (32 ) 73 Net income (loss) 249 97 42 103 (148 ) 343 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 249 $ 97 $ 42 $ 103 $ (148 ) $ 343 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 1,425 $ 816 $ 786 $ 1,221 $ (9 ) $ 4,239 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 283 283 289 420 (1 ) 1,274 Operating and maintenance 338 215 205 292 59 1,109 Depreciation and amortization 328 93 152 240 17 830 Taxes other than income taxes 90 48 71 114 7 330 Total operating expenses 1,039 639 717 1,066 82 3,543 Loss on sale of assets and businesses (2 ) - - - - (2 ) Operating income (loss) 384 177 69 155 (91 ) 694 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (104 ) (43 ) (36 ) (73 ) (102 ) (358 ) Other, net 13 8 5 19 130 175 Total other income and (deductions) (91 ) (35 ) (31 ) (54 ) 28 (183 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 293 142 38 101 (63 ) 511 Income taxes 66 9 1 1 (31 ) 46 Net income (loss) 227 133 37 100 (32 ) 465 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 227 $ 133 $ 37 $ 100 $ (32 ) $ 465 Change in Net income from 2022 to 2023 $ 22 $ (36 ) $ 5 $ 3 $ (116 ) $ (122 )

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Operating revenues $ 3,568 $ 1,940 $ 2,053 $ 2,841 $ (22 ) $ 10,380 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,172 786 764 1,094 2 3,818 Operating and maintenance 692 510 419 613 113 2,347 Depreciation and amortization 688 197 325 484 33 1,727 Taxes other than income taxes 182 97 159 232 9 679 Total operating expenses 2,734 1,590 1,667 2,423 157 8,571 Operating income (loss) 834 350 386 418 (179 ) 1,809 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (237 ) (97 ) (88 ) (157 ) (261 ) (840 ) Other, net 34 15 8 51 141 249 Total other income and (deductions) (203 ) (82 ) (80 ) (106 ) (120 ) (591 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 631 268 306 312 (299 ) 1,218 Income taxes 142 5 65 54 (60 ) 206 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 489 263 241 258 (239 ) 1,012 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - - - Net income (loss) 489 263 241 258 (239 ) 1,012 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 489 $ 263 $ 241 $ 258 $ (239 ) $ 1,012 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 3,158 $ 1,863 $ 1,940 $ 2,626 $ (21 ) $ 9,566 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 921 689 743 999 - 3,352 Operating and maintenance 689 463 423 591 122 2,288 Depreciation and amortization 649 185 322 459 32 1,647 Taxes other than income taxes 185 95 148 233 23 684 Total operating expenses 2,444 1,432 1,636 2,282 177 7,971 Loss on sale of assets and businesses (2 ) - - - - (2 ) Operating income (loss) 712 431 304 344 (198 ) 1,593 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (204 ) (84 ) (71 ) (143 ) (195 ) (697 ) Other, net 26 16 11 37 223 313 Total other income and (deductions) (178 ) (68 ) (60 ) (106 ) 28 (384 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 534 363 244 238 (170 ) 1,209 Income taxes 119 24 10 8 102 263 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 415 339 234 230 (272 ) 946 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - 117 117 Net income (loss) 415 339 234 230 (155 ) 1,063 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 415 $ 339 $ 234 $ 230 $ (156 ) $ 1,062 Change in Net income from continuing operations 2022 to 2023 $ 74 $ (76 ) $ 7 $ 28 $ 33 $ 66

__________

(a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 399 $ 407 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 435 566 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 2,333 2,544 Customer allowance for credit losses (323 ) (327 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,010 2,217 Other accounts receivable 1,107 1,426 Other allowance for credit losses (87 ) (82 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,020 1,344 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 88 208 Materials and supplies 622 547 Regulatory assets 2,505 1,641 Other 463 406 Total current assets 7,542 7,336 Property, plant, and equipment, net 71,300 69,076 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 7,972 8,037 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 3,120 2,897 Investments 238 232 Other 1,278 1,141 Total deferred debits and other assets 19,238 18,937 Total assets $ 98,080 $ 95,349 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,236 $ 2,586 Long-term debt due within one year 1,505 1,802 Accounts payable 2,506 3,382 Accrued expenses 1,220 1,226 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Regulatory liabilities 439 437 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 31 8 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 8 10 Other 986 1,155 Total current liabilities 7,936 10,611 Long-term debt 39,492 35,272 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 11,547 11,250 Regulatory liabilities 9,406 9,112 Pension obligations 1,061 1,109 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 510 507 Asset retirement obligations 273 269 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 109 83 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 30 35 Other 2,247 1,967 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 25,183 24,332 Total liabilities 73,001 70,605 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 20,941 20,908 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 4,891 4,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (630 ) (638 ) Total shareholders' equity 25,079 24,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 98,080 $ 95,349

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,012 $ 1,063 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization 1,727 1,854 Gain on sales of assets and businesses - (8 ) Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 94 143 Net fair value changes related to derivatives 4 (59 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on NDT funds - 205 Net unrealized losses on equity investments - 16 Other non-cash operating activities (222 ) 276 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 387 (795 ) Inventories 44 12 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (734 ) 544 Option premiums paid, net - (39 ) Collateral (paid) received, net (187 ) 1,689 Income taxes 97 23 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (516 ) (376 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (85 ) (585 ) Other assets and liabilities 140 (723 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,761 3,240 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (3,685 ) (3,507 ) Proceeds from NDT fund sales - 488 Investment in NDT funds - (516 ) Collection of DPP - 169 Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses - 16 Other investing activities 10 4 Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,675 ) (3,346 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings (1,600 ) (597 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 400 1,150 Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (150 ) (350 ) Issuance of long-term debt 5,200 5,151 Retirement of long-term debt (1,209 ) (1,707 ) Dividends paid on common stock (717 ) (663 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 19 17 Transfer of cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents to Constellation - (2,594 ) Other financing activities (84 ) (84 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 1,859 323 (Decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents (55 ) 217 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,090 1,619 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,035 $ 1,836

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.47 $ 227 $ 133 $ 37 $ 100 $ (32 ) $ 465 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $1, $1, and $4, respectively) (1) 0.01 2 1 1 2 4 10 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (2) (0.04 ) - - - - (43 ) (43 ) 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.44 $ 229 $ 134 $ 38 $ 101 $ (69 ) $ 433 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ (0.03 ) $ - (b) $ (27 ) $ - (b) $ (4 ) (b) $ - $ (31 ) Load - - (b) (3 ) - (b) - (b) - (3 ) Distribution and Transmission Rates (3) 0.04 14 (c) 9 (c) 13 (c) 7 (c) - 43 Other Energy Delivery (4) 0.07 39 (c) 16 (c) (4 ) (c) 16 (c) - 67 Operating and Maintenance Expense (5) (0.03 ) (15 ) (19 ) 7 4 (12 ) (35 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits - 3 - (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) (3 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense (6) (0.03 ) (15 ) (5 ) (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) (25 ) Interest Expense and Other (7) (0.04 ) (4 ) (7 ) (8 ) (3 ) (16 ) (38 ) Share Differential (8) (0.01 ) - - - - - - Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ (0.03 ) $ 22 $ (36 ) $ 5 $ 14 $ (30 ) $ (25 ) 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.34 $ 249 $ 97 $ 42 $ 103 $ (148 ) $ 343 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) - - - - - 3 3 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $1) 0.01 - - - 11 - 11 SEC Matter Loss Contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 - - - - 46 46 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $1, and $2, respectively) (1) 0.01 2 1 1 1 - 5 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.41 $ 251 $ 98 $ 43 $ 115 $ (99 ) $ 408

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) In connection with the separation, Exelon recorded a one-time impact associated with a state tax benefit. (3) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven and the impacts of by an increase in treasury rates. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. (4) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and also reflects carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory assets. For PECO, reflects increased transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. (5) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For PECO, primarily reflects increased program costs related to regulatory required programs and increased contracting costs. For Corporate, primarily reflects an increase in costs for Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) related matters. This increase is partially offset by a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income, for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). (6) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. (7) For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA, with an offsetting increase in Operating and maintenance expense. This was partially offset by an increase in other income for the proposed settlement of the DPA related derivative claims. (8) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.96 $ 415 $ 339 $ 234 $ 230 $ (272 ) $ 946 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $0) (1) - - - - - 1 1 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $3, $1, $1, $2, $3 and $11, respectively) (2) 0.03 7 3 4 5 8 27 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (3) 0.09 - - - 3 89 92 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 1.08 $ 422 $ 342 $ 238 $ 238 $ (175 ) $ 1,065 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ (0.07 ) $ - (b) $ (63 ) $ - (b) $ (11 ) (b) $ - $ (74 ) Load (0.01 ) - (b) (7 ) - (b) (3 ) (b) - (10 ) Distribution and Transmission Rates (4) 0.17 59 (c) 35 (c) 26 (c) 50 (c) - 170 Other Energy Delivery (5) 0.12 64 (c) 20 (c) (6 ) (c) 45 (c) - 123 Operating and Maintenance Expense (6) (0.02 ) (13 ) (39 ) 2 15 10 (25 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits - 5 2 (2 ) (9 ) (1 ) (5 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense (7) (0.06 ) (28 ) (9 ) (1 ) (18 ) (2 ) (58 ) Interest Expense and Other (8) (0.08 ) (8 ) (17 ) (15 ) (19 ) (23 ) (82 ) Share Differential (9) (0.02 ) - - - - - - Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.03 $ 79 $ (78 ) $ 4 $ 50 $ (16 ) $ 39 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1.02 $ 489 $ 263 $ 241 $ 258 $ (239 ) $ 1,012 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) - - - - - 2 2 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $8) 0.03 - - - 29 - 29 SEC Matter Loss Contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 - - - - 46 46 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 - - - - 11 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) (2) - 2 1 1 1 (1 ) 4 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 1.11 $ 501 $ 264 $ 242 $ 288 $ (191 ) $ 1,104

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Reflects costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (3) In connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax expense primarily due to the long-term marginal state income tax rate change, the recognition of valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets positions for certain standalone state filing jurisdictions, and nondeductible transaction costs partially offset by a one-time impact associated with a state tax benefit. (4) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. (5) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and also reflects carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory assets. For PECO, reflects increased transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable. (6) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For PECO, primarily reflects increased program costs related to regulatory required programs and increased contracting costs. For PHI, includes decreased storm costs. For Corporate, includes the following three items: 1) an increase in costs for DPA related matters, 2) lower BSC costs that were historically allocated to Generation but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules (YTD Q2 2023 includes no costs compared to one month of costs for the period prior to the separation for YTD Q2 2022), and 3) a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA. (7) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities and higher depreciation rates effective January 2023 for ComEd. For BGE, also reflects decreased amortization for regulatory required programs. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. (8) For Corporate, Other primarily reflects a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense, partially offset by an increase in other income for the proposed settlement of the DPA related derivative claims. (9) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather - Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 5,783 6,617 (12.6 )% (2.4 )% $ 861 $ 819 5.1 % Small commercial & industrial 6,834 7,198 (5.1 )% (3.8 )% 461 312 47.8 % Large commercial & industrial 6,502 6,641 (2.1 )% (1.8 )% 205 11 1,763.6 % Public authorities & electric railroads 185 186 (0.5 )% (0.8 )% 13 5 160.0 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 234 234 - % Total electric revenues(c) 19,304 20,642 (6.5 )% (2.7 )% 1,774 1,381 28.5 % Other Revenues(d) 127 44 188.6 % Total Electric Revenues $ 1,901 $ 1,425 33.4 % Purchased Power $ 685 $ 283 142.0 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 581 713 697 (18.5 )% (16.6 )% Cooling Degree-Days 298 377 266 (21.0 )% 12.0 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather - Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 12,017 13,368 (10.1 )% (2.1 )% $ 1,698 $ 1,675 1.4 % Small commercial & industrial 14,032 14,702 (4.6 )% (2.3 )% 823 736 11.8 % Large commercial & industrial 13,061 13,388 (2.4 )% (1.2 )% 290 165 75.8 % Public authorities & electric railroads 412 443 (7.0 )% (5.4 )% 22 20 10.0 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 450 472 (4.7 )% Total electric revenues(c) 39,522 41,901 (5.7 )% (1.9 )% 3,283 3,068 7.0 % Other Revenues(d) 285 90 216.7 % Total Electric Revenues $ 3,568 $ 3,158 13.0 % Purchased Power $ 1,172 $ 921 27.3 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,252 3,878 3,750 (16.1 )% (13.3 )% Cooling Degree-Days 298 377 266 (21.0 )% 12.0 %

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Residential 3,729,428 3,711,023 Small commercial & industrial 391,380 390,357 Large commercial & industrial 1,866 1,900 Public authorities & electric railroads 4,791 4,853 Total 4,127,465 4,108,133

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5 million and $8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,694 3,060 (12.0 )% (0.1 )% $ 444 $ 431 3.0 % Small commercial & industrial 1,703 1,813 (6.1 )% (2.9 )% 132 126 4.8 % Large commercial & industrial 3,331 3,416 (2.5 )% (0.6 )% 64 72 (11.1 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 144 135 6.7 % 6.4 % 8 7 14.3 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 71 68 4.4 % Total electric revenues(c) 7,872 8,424 (6.6 )% (0.8 )% 719 704 2.1 % Other Revenues(d) - 4 (100.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 719 708 1.6 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 4,373 5,206 (16.0 )% (9.8 )% 69 71 (2.8 )% Small commercial & industrial 3,743 3,638 2.9 % 6.8 % 32 29 10.3 % Large commercial & industrial 6 4 50.0 % (4.0 )% - - n/a Transportation 5,190 5,707 (9.1 )% (7.0 )% 5 6 (16.7 )% Other(f) - - n/a n/a 2 2 - % Total natural gas revenues(g) 13,312 14,555 (8.5 )% (4.6 )% 108 108 - % Other Revenues(d) 1 - 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 109 108 0.9 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 828 $ 816 1.5 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 302 $ 283 6.7 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 330 385 426 (14.3 )% (22.5 )% Cooling Degree-Days 233 434 386 (46.3 )% (39.6 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 6,052 6,818 (11.2 )% (1.7 )% $ 963 $ 918 4.9 % Small commercial & industrial 3,546 3,750 (5.4 )% (0.5 )% 267 237 12.7 % Large commercial & industrial 6,568 6,748 (2.7 )% (0.2 )% 129 136 (5.1 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 312 317 (1.6 )% (1.9 )% 16 15 6.7 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 139 130 6.9 % Total electric revenues(c) 16,478 17,633 (6.6 )% (0.9 )% 1,514 1,436 5.4 % Other Revenues(d) - 13 (100.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 1,514 1,449 4.5 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 21,563 26,043 (17.2 )% (3.8 )% 292 289 1.0 % Small commercial & industrial 12,442 14,184 (12.3 )% (0.9 )% 107 105 1.9 % Large commercial & industrial 35 14 150.0 % 9.1 % 1 - n/a Transportation 12,204 13,346 (8.6 )% (6.1 )% 13 14 (7.1 )% Other(f) - - n/a n/a 11 5 120.0 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 46,244 53,587 (13.7 )% (3.5 )% 424 413 2.7 % Other Revenues(d) 2 1 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 426 414 2.9 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,940 $ 1,863 4.1 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 786 $ 689 14.1 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,218 2,613 2,843 (15.1 )% (22.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 233 435 387 (46.4 )% (39.8 )%

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,529,499 1,521,728 Residential 504,723 499,678 Small commercial & industrial 155,845 155,484 Small commercial & industrial 44,793 44,726 Large commercial & industrial 3,112 3,114 Large commercial & industrial 10 10 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,423 10,386 Transportation 642 659 Total 1,698,879 1,690,712 Total 550,168 545,073

__________

(a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3 million and $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1 million and less than a $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

BGE Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,454 2,752 (10.8 )% (2.1 )% $ 363 $ 334 8.7 % Small commercial & industrial 609 637 (4.4 )% 0.2 % 75 70 7.1 % Large commercial & industrial 3,102 3,214 (3.5 )% (2.1 )% 119 129 (7.8 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 48 53 (9.4 )% (8.4 )% 7 7 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 103 99 4.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 6,213 6,656 (6.7 )% (1.9 )% 667 639 4.4 % Other Revenues(d) 5 (10 ) (150.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 672 629 6.8 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 3,909 4,943 (20.9 )% (5.4 )% 71 96 (26.0 )% Small commercial & industrial 1,156 1,389 (16.8 )% (9.5 )% 15 18 (16.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 8,059 9,168 (12.1 )% (8.0 )% 30 35 (14.3 )% Other(f) 78 931 (91.6 )% n/a 5 12 (58.3 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 13,202 16,431 (19.7 )% (7.3 )% 121 161 (24.8 )% Other Revenues(d) 4 (4 ) (200.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 125 157 (20.4 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 797 $ 786 1.4 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 272 $ 289 (5.9 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 381 446 491 (14.6 )% (22.4 )% Cooling Degree-Days 210 279 262 (24.7 )% (19.8 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 5,560 6,321 (12.0 )% 0.3 % $ 796 $ 752 5.9 % Small commercial & industrial 1,283 1,372 (6.5 )% 0.7 % 167 151 10.6 % Large commercial & industrial 6,149 6,387 (3.7 )% (1.2 )% 268 260 3.1 % Public authorities & electric railroads 103 106 (2.8 )% (2.1 )% 14 14 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 198 196 1.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 13,095 14,186 (7.7 )% (0.4 )% 1,443 1,373 5.1 % Other Revenues(d) 42 (7 ) (700.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 1,485 1,366 8.7 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 20,697 26,061 (20.6 )% 1.2 % 349 378 (7.7 )% Small commercial & industrial 4,924 6,050 (18.6 )% (2.8 )% 56 63 (11.1 )% Large commercial & industrial 21,273 23,911 (11.0 )% (3.4 )% 100 100 - % Other(f) 1,686 5,391 (68.7 )% n/a 24 47 (48.9 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 48,580 61,413 (20.9 )% (1.2 )% 529 588 (10.0 )% Other Revenues(d) 39 (14 ) (378.6 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 568 574 (1.0 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 2,053 $ 1,940 5.8 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 764 $ 743 2.8 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,155 2,688 2,872 (19.8 )% (25.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 210 279 262 (24.7 )% (19.8 )%

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,206,763 1,200,397 Residential 655,181 653,409 Small commercial & industrial 115,594 115,769 Small commercial & industrial 38,077 38,227 Large commercial & industrial 12,975 12,721 Large commercial & industrial 6,275 6,211 Public authorities & electric railroads 265 267 Total 1,335,597 1,329,154 Total 699,533 697,847

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2 million and $7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Pepco Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 1,598 1,719 (7.0 )% 4.5 % $ 267 $ 234 14.1 % Small commercial & industrial 249 257 (3.1 )% 1.4 % 41 35 17.1 % Large commercial & industrial 3,114 3,384 (8.0 )% (4.5 )% 254 250 1.6 % Public authorities & electric railroads 115 125 (8.0 )% (7.3 )% 7 8 (12.5 )% Other(b) - - n/a n/a 64 54 18.5 % Total electric revenues(c) 5,076 5,485 (7.5 )% (1.5 )% 633 581 9.0 % Other Revenues(d) 9 - n/a Total Electric Revenues $ 642 $ 581 10.5 % Purchased Power $ 204 $ 162 25.9 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 209 325 308 (35.7 )% (32.1 )% Cooling Degree-Days 388 498 506 (22.1 )% (23.3 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,561 4,006 (11.1 )% (0.7 )% $ 549 $ 509 7.9 % Small commercial & industrial 516 556 (7.2 )% (2.4 )% 80 73 9.6 % Large commercial & industrial 6,323 6,633 (4.7 )% (1.5 )% 535 503 6.4 % Public authorities & electric railroads 267 275 (2.9 )% (1.8 )% 16 16 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 120 100 20.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 10,667 11,470 (7.0 )% (1.2 )% 1,300 1,201 8.2 % Other Revenues(d) 51 (6 ) (950.0 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 1,351 $ 1,195 13.1 % Purchased Power $ 462 $ 375 23.2 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,829 2,338 2,429 (21.8 )% (24.7 )% Cooling Degree-Days 390 504 509 (22.6 )% (23.4 )%

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Residential 860,014 850,569 Small commercial & industrial 54,016 54,349 Large commercial & industrial 22,904 22,771 Public authorities & electric railroads 204 194 Total 937,138 927,883

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from Pepco and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from Pepco, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $3 million and $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charge revenues.

DPL Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather - Normal % Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 987 1,106 (10.8 )% (1.2 )% $ 161 $ 155 3.9 % Small commercial & industrial 547 536 2.1 % 4.8 % 57 51 11.8 % Large commercial & industrial 1,027 1,025 0.2 % 2.7 % 33 30 10.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 10 10 - % (1.2 )% 4 3 33.3 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 61 57 7.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 2,571 2,677 (4.0 )% 1.5 % 316 296 6.8 % Other Revenues(d) 4 (1 ) (500.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 320 295 8.5 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 794 983 (19.2 )% (2.1 )% 16 17 (5.9 )% Small commercial & industrial 497 570 (12.8 )% 2.3 % 7 8 (12.5 )% Large commercial & industrial 371 402 (7.7 )% (7.8 )% 1 3 (66.7 )% Transportation 1,328 1,444 (8.0 )% (4.8 )% 4 3 33.3 % Other(g) - - n/a n/a 1 6 (83.3 )% Total natural gas revenues 2,990 3,399 (12.0 )% (3.1 )% 29 37 (21.6 )% Other Revenues(f) - - n/a Total Natural Gas Revenues 29 37 (21.6 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 349 $ 332 5.1 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 139 $ 135 3.0 %