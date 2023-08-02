NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) (the "Company") today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and updated its outlook for full-year 2023.

"We are pleased to report strong second quarter results that reflect continued progress towards our targeted FFO of $1.35 per share in 2025," said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. "During the quarter, leases representing $6 million of expected annual gross rent were commenced. Additionally, we have a signed pipeline of executed leases that we expect will generate an additional $28 million in annual gross rent, which accounts for 11% of our annualized net operating income. Overall, we remain excited about the significant opportunities embedded in our portfolio to continue to drive long-term earnings growth."

Financial Results(1)(2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2Q23 2Q22 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 10,262 $ 11,626 $ (8,856 ) $ 21,112 Net income (loss) per diluted share 0.09 0.10 (0.08 ) 0.18 Funds from Operations ("FFO") 35,918 36,236 74,520 70,407 FFO per diluted share 0.29 0.30 0.61 0.58 FFO as Adjusted 37,180 36,825 76,153 71,370 FFO as Adjusted per diluted share 0.30 0.30 0.62 0.58

FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2023, benefited from rent commencements on new leases, higher net recovery income, and lower operating and general and administrative expenses, offset by higher interest and debt expense. The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was driven by a non-cash impairment charge of $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, or $0.29 per diluted share, reducing the carrying value of Kingswood Center, an office and retail property located in Brooklyn, NY.

Same-Property Operating Results Compared to the Prior Year Period(3) 2Q23 YTD 2023 Same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth 2.3 % 3.8 % Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment 3.5 % 5.1 % Same-property NOI growth, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible 5.1 % 4.8 % Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible 6.6 % 6.3 %

The increases in our same-property NOI metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily driven by rent commencements on new leases, higher net recovery income and lower operating expenses.

Operating Results(1)

Reported same-property portfolio leased occupancy of 95.5%, an increase of 170 basis points compared to June 30, 2022 and an increase of 10 basis points compared to March 31, 2023.

Reported consolidated portfolio leased occupancy, excluding Sunrise Mall, of 94.7%, an increase of 280 basis points compared to June 30, 2022 and an increase of 10 basis points compared to March 31, 2023.

Executed 35 new leases, renewals and options totaling 362,000 sf during the quarter. Same-space leases totaled 355,000 sf and generated an average rent spread of 6.8% on a cash basis.

Issued our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, highlighting progress on our ESG initiatives including the completion of our first materiality assessment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity(1)(4)

Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2023 include:

$93.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and no amounts drawn under our $800 million revolving credit agreement.

Mortgages payable of $1.7 billion, with a weighted average term to maturity of 5 years. Approximately 92% of our outstanding debt is fixed rate.

Total market capitalization of approximately $3.6 billion, comprised of 122.7 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion of debt.

Net debt to total market capitalization of 45%.

Financing Activity

On April 6, 2023, the Company successfully refinanced the mortgage secured by its property, Bergen Town Center, with a 7-year fixed rate, $290 million loan. The proceeds from the loan were used to pay down the Company's previous mortgage on the property which had an outstanding balance of $300 million.

On June 7, 2023, the Company obtained a 10-year, $16 million non-recourse mortgage secured by its property Newington Commons, located in Newington, CT. The loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 6.0%.

On June 23, 2023, the Company refinanced the mortgage secured by its property, Shops at Bruckner, with a new 6-year, $38 million loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 6.0%. The proceeds from the new loan were used to pay down the Company's previous mortgage on the property which had an outstanding balance of approximately $8.7 million. The remaining funds were used to pay off the $29 million variable rate mortgage loan secured by the Plaza at Cherry Hill which had a maturity date of June 15, 2025 and an interest rate of 8.75% on the payoff date of June 23, 2023.

Leasing, Development and Redevelopment

During the quarter, the Company executed 28,000 sf of new leases, including leases with Puma at Las Catalinas and Bluestone Lane at Bergen Town Center. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company executed an 18,000 sf lease with a medical user at Manalapan Commons. Including this lease, the average rent spread for new leases during the quarter would have been 11% on a cash basis and 15% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company commenced one redevelopment project with an estimated cost of $1.5 million during the quarter and now has $196.5 million of active redevelopment projects under way, with estimated remaining costs to complete of $128.2 million. The active redevelopment projects are expected to generate an approximate 12% unleveraged yield.

During the quarter, the Company stabilized three redevelopment projects with aggregate estimated costs of $17.5 million. Nemours Children's Health at Broomall and Walgreens at the Outlets at Montehiedra both rent commenced in April 2023, and the relocation of Total Wine at the Plaza at Cherry Hill was completed in June 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company has signed leases that have not yet rent commenced that are expected to generate an additional $27.9 million of future annual gross rent, representing approximately 11% of current annualized NOI. Approximately $2.7 million of this amount is expected to be recognized in the remainder of 2023.

2023 Earnings Guidance

The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance ranges, estimating FFO of $1.13 to $1.16 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.16 to $1.19 per diluted share. A reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings, FFO and FFO as Adjusted, as well as the assumptions used in our forecasting can be found on page 4 of this release.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on August 2, 2023 at 8:30am ET. All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13739356. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com. A replay will be available at the webcast link on the investors page for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting August 2, 2023 at 11:30am ET through August 16, 2023 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13739356.

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Operating Metrics" for definitions and additional detail. (2) Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. (3) Refer to page 11 for a reconciliation of net income to NOI and Same-Property NOI for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. (4) Net debt as of June 30, 2023 is calculated as total consolidated debt of $1.7 billion less total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $93 million.

The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance ranges, estimating FFO of $1.13 to $1.16 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.16 to $1.19 per diluted share. Below is a summary of the Company's 2023 outlook, assumptions used in our forecasting, and a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings, FFO, and FFO as Adjusted per diluted share.

Previous Guidance Revised Guidance Net income per diluted share $0.03 - $0.06 $0.02 - $0.05 Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $0.03 - $0.06 $0.02 - $0.05 FFO per diluted share $1.13 - $1.17 $1.13 - $1.16 FFO as adjusted per diluted share $1.14 - $1.18 $1.16 - $1.19

The Company's full year FFO outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, of 1.0% to 3.0%.

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible of 2.5% to 4.5%.

No new acquisitions or dispositions.

Recurring G&A expenses ranging from $34.5 million to $36.5 million.

Interest and debt expense ranging from $71.0 million to $72.5 million.

Excludes items that impact FFO comparability, including gains and/or losses on extinguishment of debt, transaction, severance, litigation, or any one-time items outside of the ordinary course of business.

Guidance 2023E Per Diluted Share(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High Net income $ 2,200 $ 6,200 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (500 ) (500 ) - - Consolidated subsidiaries 700 700 0.01 0.01 Net income attributable to common shareholders 2,400 6,400 0.02 0.05 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 101,500 101,500 0.83 0.83 Gain on sale of real estate (400 ) (400 ) - - Real estate impairment loss 34,100 34,100 0.28 0.28 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 500 500 - - FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 138,100 142,100 1.13 1.16 Adjustments to FFO: Default interest on mortgage loan in foreclosure 2,400 2,400 0.02 0.02 Transaction, severance, litigation and other expenses 1,300 1,300 0.01 0.01 FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 141,800 $ 145,800 $ 1.16 $ 1.19

(1) Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

The Company is providing a projection of anticipated net income solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's projections are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about the Company's business, and the industry and the markets in which it operates; there are known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with these projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ from the guidance set forth above. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its 2023 earnings guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" disclosures on page 7 of this document and "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the primary GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of the Company's operational results. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the investing public, and thus such reported measures are subject to change. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results. Additionally, the Company's computation of non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP metrics reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define these metrics differently and, as a result, it is important to understand the manner in which the Company defines and calculates each of its non-GAAP metrics. The following non-GAAP measures are commonly used by the Company and investing public to understand and evaluate our operating results and performance:

FFO: The Company believes FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of its operating performance that is a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry and, in particular real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and the Company, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and land when connected to the main business of a REIT, impairments on depreciable real estate or land related to a REIT's main business, earnings from consolidated partially owned entities and rental property depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of comparable period operating results generated from FFO primarily because it excludes the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance, and is not indicative of cash flow as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make cash distributions.

FFO as Adjusted: The Company provides disclosure of FFO as Adjusted because it believes it is a useful supplemental measure of its core operating performance that facilitates comparability of historical financial periods. FFO as Adjusted is calculated by making certain adjustments to FFO to account for items the Company does not believe are representative of ongoing core operating results, including non-comparable revenues and expenses. The Company's method of calculating FFO as Adjusted may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

NOI: The Company uses NOI internally to make investment and capital allocation decisions and to compare the unlevered performance of our properties to our peers. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company calculates NOI using net income as defined by GAAP reflecting only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, adjusted for non-cash rental income and expense, impairments on depreciable real estate or land, and income or expenses that we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, if any. In addition, the Company uses NOI margin, calculated as NOI divided by total property revenue, which the Company believes is useful to investors for similar reasons.

Same-property NOI: The Company provides disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis, which includes the results of properties that were owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 69 and 68 properties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Information provided on a same-property basis excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area ("GLA") is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired, sold, or that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared. As such, same-property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition, disposition, or foreclosure of properties during the periods presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the operating performance of the Company's properties. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, a property is removed from the same-property pool when it is designated as a redevelopment property because it is undergoing significant renovation or retenanting pursuant to a formal plan that is expected to have a significant impact on its operating income. A development or redevelopment property is moved back to the same-property pool once a substantial portion of the NOI growth expected from the development or redevelopment is reflected in both the current and comparable prior year period, generally one year after at least 80% of the expected NOI from the project is realized on a cash basis. Acquisitions are moved into the same-property pool once we have owned the property for the entirety of the comparable periods and the property is not under significant development or redevelopment. The Company has also provided disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis adjusted to include redevelopment properties. Same-property NOI may include other adjustments as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and same-property NOI included in the tables accompanying this press release. We also present this metric excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures utilized by us in various financial ratios. The White Paper on EBITDAre, approved by Nareit's Board of Governors in September 2017, defines EBITDAre as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are presented to assist investors in the evaluation of REITs, as a measure of the Company's operational performance as they exclude various items that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance and because they approximate key performance measures in our debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company believes that the use of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as opposed to income before income taxes, in various ratios provides meaningful performance measures related to the Company's ability to meet various coverage tests for the stated periods. Adjusted EBITDAre may include other adjustments not indicative of operating results as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre included in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company also presents the ratio of net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as of June 30, 2023, and net debt to total market capitalization, which it believes is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the Company's balance sheet leverage. The presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is consistent with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior periods.

The Company believes net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP performance measures outlined above. Reconciliations of these measures to net income have been provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Metrics

The Company presents certain operating metrics related to our properties, including occupancy, leasing activity and rental rates. Operating metrics are used by the Company and are useful to investors in facilitating an understanding of the operational performance for our properties.

Occupancy metrics represent the percentage of occupied gross leasable area based on executed leases (including properties in development and redevelopment) and include leases signed, but for which rent has not yet commenced. Same-property portfolio leased occupancy includes properties that have been owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 69 and 68 properties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Occupancy metrics presented for the Company's same-property portfolio exclude properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired within the past 12 months or properties sold, and properties that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared.

Executed new leases, renewals and exercised options are presented on a same-space basis. Same-space leases represent those leases signed on spaces for which there was a previous lease.

The Company occasionally provides disclosures by tenant categories which include anchors, shops and industrial/self-storage. Anchors and shops are further broken down by local, regional and national tenants. We define anchor tenants as those who have a leased area of >10,000 sf. Local tenants are defined as those with less than five locations. Regional tenants are those with five or more locations in a single region. National tenants are defined as those with five or more locations and operate in two or more regions.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition, business and targeted occupancy may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can identify many of these statements by words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this Press Release. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict and include, among others: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic and related COVID-19 variants; (ii) the loss or bankruptcy of major tenants; (iii) the ability and willingness of the Company's tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration and the Company's ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (iv) the impact of e-commerce on our tenants' business; (v) macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, as well as potential volatility in the Company's share price; (vi) the Company's success in implementing its business strategy and its ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (vii) changes in general economic conditions or economic conditions in the markets in which the Company competes, and their effect on the Company's revenues, earnings and funding sources, and on those of its tenants; (viii) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates, rising inflation, and other factors, including the discontinuation of USD LIBOR, which was replaced by SOFR after June 30, 2023; (ix) the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, hedge, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on the Company's ability to borrow funds under its existing credit facility as a result of covenants relating to the Company's financial results; (x) potentially higher costs associated with the Company's development, redevelopment and anchor repositioning projects, and the Company's ability to lease the properties at projected rates; (xi) the Company's liability for environmental matters; (xii) damage to the Company's properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (xiii) the Company's ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations; (xiv) information technology security breaches; (xv) the loss of key executives; and (xvi) the accuracy of methodologies and estimates regarding our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") metrics, goals and targets, tenant willingness and ability to collaborate towards reporting ESG metrics and meeting ESG goals and targets, and the impact of governmental regulation on our ESG efforts. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for any forward-looking statements included in this Press Release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Press Release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this Press Release.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 543,083 $ 535,770 Buildings and improvements 2,500,534 2,468,385 Construction in progress 273,929 314,190 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 9,023 8,539 Total 3,326,569 3,326,884 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (821,732 ) (791,485 ) Real estate, net 2,504,837 2,535,399 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,193 64,161 Cash and cash equivalents 48,930 85,518 Restricted cash 44,496 43,256 Tenant and other receivables 15,911 17,523 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 66,424 64,713 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $44,199 and $40,983, respectively 57,407 62,856 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,414 and $20,107, respectively 28,907 26,799 Prepaid expenses and other assets 77,024 77,207 Total assets $ 2,903,129 $ 2,977,432 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,683,328 $ 1,691,690 Operating lease liabilities 55,958 59,789 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,304 102,519 Identified intangible liabilities, net of accumulated amortization of $44,384 and $40,816, respectively 89,041 93,328 Total liabilities 1,916,631 1,947,326 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares: $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 117,639,602 and 117,450,951 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,175 1,173 Additional paid-in capital 1,012,825 1,011,293 Accumulated other comprehensive income 321 629 Accumulated deficit (82,588 ) (36,104 ) Noncontrolling interests: Operating partnership 40,021 39,209 Consolidated subsidiaries 14,744 13,906 Total equity 986,498 1,030,106 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,903,129 $ 2,977,432

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 98,773 $ 97,454 $ 198,127 $ 196,870 Other income 292 400 379 1,185 Total revenue 99,065 97,854 198,506 198,055 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 25,513 24,691 50,597 49,218 Real estate taxes 16,121 15,456 31,798 31,431 Property operating 15,708 17,596 33,134 38,801 General and administrative 9,907 10,634 18,965 21,755 Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - Lease expense 3,156 3,083 6,311 6,218 Total expenses 70,405 71,460 174,860 147,423 Gain on sale of real estate - 353 356 353 Interest income 564 214 1,075 419 Interest and debt expense (18,131 ) (14,241 ) (33,424 ) (28,245 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (489 ) - (489 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes 10,604 12,720 (8,836 ) 23,159 Income tax expense (41 ) (711 ) (747 ) (1,616 ) Net income (loss) 10,563 12,009 (9,583 ) 21,543 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (444 ) (506 ) 344 (893 ) Consolidated subsidiaries 143 123 383 462 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 10,262 $ 11,626 $ (8,856 ) $ 21,112 Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic: $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.18 Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted: $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 117,482 117,364 117,466 117,347 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 117,578 117,427 117,466 117,410

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of FFO and FFO as Adjusted.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 10,563 $ 12,009 $ (9,583 ) $ 21,543 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (444 ) (506 ) 344 (893 ) Consolidated subsidiaries 143 123 383 462 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 10,262 11,626 (8,856 ) 21,112 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 25,212 24,457 50,021 48,755 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 444 506 (344 ) 893 Gain on sale of real estate(2) - (353 ) (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss(3) - - 34,055 - FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 35,918 36,236 74,520 70,407 FFO per diluted common share(1) 0.29 0.30 0.61 0.58 Adjustments to FFO: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses 992 635 1,399 1,132 Default interest on mortgage loan in foreclosure(4) 773 - 773 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 489 - 489 - Impact of tenant bankruptcies and write-off/reinstatement of intangibles(5) (308 ) (46 ) (344 ) (169 ) Income tax refund related to prior periods (684 ) - (684 ) - FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 37,180 $ 36,825 $ 76,153 $ 71,370 FFO as Adjusted per diluted common share(1) $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 Weighted Average diluted common shares(1) 122,656 122,512 122,552 122,351

(1) Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate FFO per share and FFO as Adjusted per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are higher than the GAAP weighted average diluted shares as a result of the dilutive impact of LTIP and OP units which may be redeemed for our common shares. (2) The gain on sale of real estate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the release of escrow funds from a property disposed of in a prior period. (3) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized an impairment charge reducing the carrying value of Kingswood Center, an office and retail property located in Brooklyn, NY. (4) In April 2023, the Company notified the lender of its mortgage secured by Kingswood Center that the cash flows generated by the property are insufficient to cover the debt service and that the Company is unwilling to fund future shortfalls. As such, the mortgage loan is currently in the foreclosure process and the $0.8 million represents default interest incurred as a result. The Company determined this does not represent a normal, recurring, cash operating expense indicative of our ongoing business, and adjusting for the default interest enhances the comparability of current results to prior periods which is useful for investors to analyze the Company's financial performance. (5) Includes the acceleration and write-off of lease intangibles related to tenant bankruptcies, and the write-offs and reinstatements of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents for tenants moved to and from the cash basis of accounting.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and Same-Property NOI

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI, same-property NOI and same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of NOI and same-property NOI.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 10,563 $ 12,009 $ (9,583 ) $ 21,543 Depreciation and amortization 25,513 24,691 50,597 49,218 Interest and debt expense 18,131 14,241 33,424 28,245 General and administrative expense 9,907 10,634 18,965 21,755 Loss on extinguishment of debt 489 - 489 - Other expense (income) 244 (91 ) 470 (530 ) Income tax expense 41 711 747 1,616 Gain on sale of real estate - (353 ) (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - Interest income (564 ) (214 ) (1,075 ) (419 ) Non-cash revenue and expenses (2,787 ) (1,980 ) (5,050 ) (4,365 ) NOI 61,537 59,648 122,683 116,710 Adjustments: Sunrise Mall net operating loss 454 347 1,468 1,701 Tenant bankruptcy settlement income and lease termination income (250 ) - (258 ) (110 ) Non-same property NOI and other(1) (5,615 ) (5,117 ) (13,000 ) (11,472 ) Same-property NOI(2) $ 56,126 $ 54,878 $ 110,893 $ 106,829 NOI related to properties being redeveloped 4,815 4,025 11,442 9,557 Same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment(3) $ 60,941 $ 58,903 $ 122,335 $ 116,386

(1) Non-same property NOI includes NOI related to properties being redeveloped and properties acquired, disposed, or that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared. (2) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 5.1% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 4.8% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 (3) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 6.3% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 10,563 $ 12,009 $ (9,583 ) $ 21,543 Depreciation and amortization 25,513 24,691 50,597 49,218 Interest and debt expense 18,131 14,241 33,424 28,245 Income tax expense 41 711 747 1,616 Gain on sale of real estate - (353 ) (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - EBITDAre 54,248 51,299 108,884 100,269 Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDAre: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses 992 635 1,399 1,132 Loss on extinguishment of debt 489 - 489 - Impact of tenant bankruptcies and write-off/reinstatement of intangibles (308 ) (46 ) (344 ) (169 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 55,421 $ 51,888 $ 110,428 $ 101,232

