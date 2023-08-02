WRANGLER®; MINI RODINI: Mini Rodini and Wrangler® Launch Capsule Collection Inspired by Simplicity, Quality and Freedom

Mini Rodini and Wrangler® Launch Capsule Collection Inspired by Simplicity, Quality and Freedom

Collection aims to supply children with superior apparel to learn, play and grow in that will last generations

STOCKHOLM and GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 Swedish children's wear brand Mini Rodini teamed up with iconic denim brand Wrangler® to create a capsule collection of stylish, long-lasting apparel for kids.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9184651-mini-rodini-and-wrangler-launch-capsule-collection/.

"I was longing for classic, durable styles when I designed this collection. We definitely wanted to use the traditional silhouettes of Wrangler," said Cassandra Rhodin, founder of Mini Rodini. "When I was 14 years old and treasure hunting through vintage stores in Stockholm, a pair of mega flared unwashed Wrangler jeans was coveted and now I'm excited that Mini Rodini is a part of Wrangler's heritage and future history."

The Mini Rodini x Wrangler limited-edition collection consists of denim and jersey styles made of 100% GOTS-certified cotton. The denim styles include jackets, vests and jeans in regular and flare styles while the jersey styles include sweater sets, tees, dresses, baby onesies and underwear featuring Wrangler's iconic "W" stitching. All pieces throughout the collection showcase Mini Rodini's Peace Dove, which was first created by Rhodin in 2008.

"It has been such an incredible experience to reimagine classic Wrangler silhouettes for our youngest fans with the team at Mini Rodini," said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of global design. "Each piece is designed to withstand the test of time and the many adventures of kids, timeless pieces that can be passed down from sibling to sibling. And while we are really excited about the design, it was very important to both Wrangler and Mini Rodini that the collection embodies our brands' commitment to sustainability and producing the best products for a better, healthier and happier planet."

As a true Wrangler fan, Rhodin influenced the collection by creating the dove print, designing the collection, shooting the lookbook and campaign images and directing the campaign film.

Mini Rodini x Wrangler will be available through Mini Rodini stores in London and Stockholm, shop-in-shop locations in Seoul and Stockholm (Ahlens & NK), minirodini.com and Wrangler .com . Follow @mini_rodini and @wrangler to learn more.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About MINI RODINI

Mini Rodini is created and run by a female founder. Founded by Cassandra Rhodin in 2006, the brand was born and raised with the vision to make clothes kids love to wear without compromising on environmental and social aspects of production. Since the start Mini Rodini has been a part of creating a new way for kids to dress that is comfortable, inclusive, creative, unisex and sustainable - always with flair and attitude. Today Cassandra is the Creative Director of Mini Rodini and in charge of the whole artistic outlook of the brand as well as ensuring that the company grows according to her vision. She designs the collections, shoots most of the images, writes and directs the moving material.

