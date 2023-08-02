International SOS has announced a key new security hire, Giles Hill, as Chair International Security Advisory Board. He will be responsible for leading the International SOS Board of Senior Security Advisers and guiding the evolution of International SOS' security services. An offering which continues to evolve as it supports organisations' mobile workforces and local employees during times of crisis.

"International SOS is known for leading from the front when it comes to providing security and health care services for organisations. I am delighted to be joining the team and leading the International Security Advisory Board. The security talent at International SOS is exceptional and I look forward to working with the best in our industry." Comments Giles Hill, Chair International Security Advisory Board, International SOS.

Hill has extensive UK MOD, cross-government, inter-agency and international/coalition experience. For three years as Assistant Chief of Defence Staff he led the UK MOD's International Policy and Plans teams for the Middle East, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Asia-Pacific, South America, Latin America and the Caribbean. In this role he was responsible for developing the UK's regional defence policies and the UK's International Defence Engagement Strategy, launched in 2017.

He has held leadership positions up to 3 Star General level and served multiple operational tours, in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. Hill commanded the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade where he co-led the High Readiness element of the UK-FR Combined Joint Expeditionary Force. As Deputy Commanding General of the US 82nd Airborne Division he led the work to improve US/NATO high readiness force interoperability and he was General Officer Commanding of the 1st (United Kingdom) Division. His last command position was as Deputy Commander of the 40-nation NATO coalition in Afghanistan from 2019-2021.

Hill was awarded the CBE in 2014, the CB in 2020 and the US Legion of Merit in 2021 for leadership.

In this newly created role Hill will lead on the following aspects:

Proposing and advising the International SOS Board represented by the CEO Health and Security Subscription Services on policies and standards for our security areas of specialism.

Advising on recruiting, engaging, assessing, and retaining our security talent.

Representing International SOS in the leading global security forums and professional associations.

The role of International SOS' International Security Advisory Board is to distil and channel market and client feedback.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder and CEO, International SOS comments: "Giles is well known in the industry for his exemplary security expertise. His senior experience with the British Army has provided Giles with not only in-depth knowledge of the global security landscape, but also standout leadership skills. He, no doubt, will provide very strong leadership for our International Security Advisory Board. The International SOS management team and I welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him."

International SOS' capabilities include:

Access to over 1,000 dedicated health, security, logistics and aviation experts. This includes 200 dedicated security experts and unrivalled 'boots on the ground' deployed globally, even in remote, hostile or extreme risk environments. A further 400 credentialled security providers are accessible in over 250 countries and territories.

Running 26 Assistance Centres worldwide which provide timely security advice and support 24/7.

Providing assistance services in addition to travel security professional services and crisis consulting solutions. Providing verified information by distributing 48,500 health and security alerts and 1,000 security forecast insight reports per year.

Provision of digital features of a Workforce Resilience service which supports 2,000 clients with the ability to locate 7.6 million employees and manage 25.2 million (18 million domestic trips and 7.2 million international trips) trips via the Tracker feature.

Recent security support includes provision of supplies in Sudan during in the recent conflict, in addition to evacuations out of the country.

