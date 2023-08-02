Asia's Leading Digital Asset CFD Trading Platform CDEX Launches Complete Suite of Tools For Retail Traders

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / The digital asset markets have been exhibiting sideways movement, and many traders are bracing for a potential bear market. In these challenging times, CDEX, the leading Digital Asset CFD trading platform, has launched a suite of tools that offers traders opportunities to benefit regardless of market conditions.

CDEX provides traders with access to 100x leverage, enabling them to amplify their potential returns and capitalize on even the slightest market movements. With more traders expecting an impending bear market, traders can take advantage of this trend by shorting select digital assets on CDEX. In addition, the platform allows traders to diversify their portfolios with a range of digital assets, catering to both seasoned traders and newcomers. This is in contrast to other platforms that focus on facilitating trades for select digital assets

Furthermore, CDEX offers a comprehensive suite of trading tools, for traders looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. These trading tools comprise of technical indicators used by both novice and advanced traders. By offering competitive fees and strong digital asset custody, CDEX traders retain a significant portion of their returns while trading in a safe and secure environment. CDEX complies with the regulations of multiple jurisdictions and is licensed with reputable institutions, most notably FINCEN, FINTRAC, and the Cyprus SEC.

To cater to traders who are just starting out, CDEX has launched the CDEX Academy that offers a wealth of educational resources. The academy is targeted towards novice traders who has just started out trading digital asset CFDs. Emphasis is placed on imparting basic knowledge and skills, specifically how to use technical indicators and spot market trends. Traders can practice their skills in a risk-free environment using the demo trading function. Under the demo function, traders can trade various amounts without loss of their own funds, helping them learn how to spot trends and profit from opportunities in the market.

Recognizing the importance of flexibility and accessibility, CDEX has launched its cutting-edge mobile app, compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Traders can seize market opportunities anytime and anywhere, allowing them to make well-informed decisions at their convenience. This is especially important in the digital asset market, where traders from different countries are constantly trading across different time zones.



The company is excited to launch this full suite of trading tools for digital asset traders. With the current market movements, CDEX believes it is well-positioned to provide a solution to retail traders.

About the Company: CDEX

CDEX is a cutting-edge Crypto CFD trading platform that enables traders to benefit in any market condition. With 100x leverage, a wide range of cryptocurrencies, competitive fees, and a secure, regulated environment, CDEX provides world-class infrastructure for traders to succeed. The CDEX team comprises seasoned professionals from reputable financial institutions and technology companies, ensuring CDEX remains at the forefront of innovation and user experience. The company is regulated and holds multiple licenses with FINCEN, FINTRAC, and the Cyprus SEC.

