02.08.2023 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: DDM Holding AG receives observation status (412/23)

On July 31, 2023, DDM Holding AG (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the board of directors of the Company has resolved to apply
for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in
DDM Holding AG (DDM, ISIN code CH0246292343, order book ID 102079) shall be
given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB
