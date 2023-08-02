Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETN ISSUED ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (94/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 1 ETN issued by Virtune AB (Publ) with effect from August 09, 2023. The instruments will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- SE0020541639 299436 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1158089