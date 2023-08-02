Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
[02.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.08.23
|IE000JL9SV51
|1,494,160.00
|USD
|0
|15,151,014.21
|10.1402
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.08.23
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,777,000.00
|SEK
|0
|381,595,951.22
|101.0315
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.08.23
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|80,269.84
|10.034