NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Clean Harbors delivered a strong second-quarter performance, highlighted by the continued momentum of the Environmental Services (ES) segment," said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 140 basis points through a combination of revenue growth, pricing initiatives and productivity gains. The profitable growth in our ES segment partly offset decreased revenue and profitability in our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment, which declined due to base oil market conditions. At the same time, we posted the best second-quarter safety results in the Company's history, registering a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.68 to conclude a great first half in safety."

Second-Quarter Results

Revenues increased 3% to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion in the same period of 2022. Income from operations was $189.8 million, compared to $211.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income and adjusted net income were $115.8 million, or $2.13 per diluted share. This compared with net income of $148.2 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted for certain items in the 2022 period, adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $133.1 million, or $2.44 per diluted share. (See reconciliation tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) was $287.5 million compared with $309.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Q2 2023 Segment Review

"Healthy demand across our ES segment yielded a 13% increase in Adjusted EBITDA with a 26% margin, reflecting a record level of revenue throughout our service businesses, supported by our disposal and recycling network," said Gerstenberg. "In Q2, we capitalized on a busy spring turnaround season and solid initial contributions from our recent Thompson Industrial acquisition, leading to revenue growth of 11% in Industrial Services. Revenue in Safety-Kleen Environmental Services grew 16%, while Field Services revenue was up 7%. Within Technical Services, our incineration utilization improved sequentially to 84%, but was down from a year ago due to a higher number of maintenance days. We continued to see a healthy mix of waste volumes as our average incineration price was up 8% in the quarter while our landfill average price per ton increased 21% on strong base business."

"During the quarter the SKSS segment set operational records collecting 64 million gallons of oil and achieving our highest Q2 base oil sales volume," said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "However, financial results in the segment were below our expectations due to unfavorable macro supply dynamics and pricing headwinds in the base oil market that included an unexpected June price decline and lower spot pricing throughout the quarter. To address the compression in our re-refining spread, we rapidly shifted from a pay-for-oil (PFO) to a charge-for-oil (CFO) pricing model while still collecting a record amount of used oil. We also maximized plant production, optimizing the economics of the business while navigating the current environment."

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"We remain on track to hit our financial targets in 2023 as momentum in our ES segment continues to offset the decline in SKSS," said Gerstenberg. "Demand within our key ES businesses has not slowed, and underlying market conditions remain positive. Industrial Services continues to be a meaningful contributor to our 2023 success, and we expect a healthy fall turnaround season. Within our disposal network, our record backlog grew again in Q2, which positions us well for the coming quarters. The buildout of our new incinerator in Kimball, Nebraska is going well as we continue to target an early 2025 opening. The project pipeline within the ES segment shows no sign of slowing. The pace of reshoring remains robust, and government infrastructure spending is just starting to register. We are also seeing customer interest in projects related to the remediation of 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) increase. We expect the recent authorization of PFAS incineration by the Department of Defense will support our growth in the coming years. Overall, we continue to anticipate a record year in our ES segment."

"Within SKSS, we expect challenging market conditions to extend throughout the remainder of the year given that the summer driving season did not stabilize pricing due to global oversupply and destocking efforts by U.S. customers. Therefore, we expect base oil and blended pricing to remain under pressure in the back half of 2023. Our near-term focus will continue to be on effectively managing waste oil collection to supply our plants with the lowest cost gallons possible and running our plants efficiently, while continuing to grow overall sales volumes. Even though we are lowering our 2023 expectations for the SKSS segment again due to current market factors, we fully expect that reduction to be offset by profitable growth in ES," Battles concluded.

For the third quarter of 2023, Clean Harbors expects its ES segment to continue to grow and perform well. Overall, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to decrease 7% to 9% from the prior year related to the difficult year-over-year comparison in its SKSS segment.

For full-year 2023, Clean Harbors expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion or a midpoint of $1.04 billion. This range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $372 million to $408 million; and

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $305 million to $345 million, or a midpoint of $325 million, which includes $85 million to $90 million of spend related to the Kimball incinerator. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $705 million to $765 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company's loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except percentages):

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income $ 115,766 $ 148,157 $ 188,167 $ 193,471 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,486 3,197 6,893 6,353 Stock-based compensation 4,500 6,835 10,518 12,547 Depreciation and amortization 89,697 87,868 174,455 172,166 Other expense (income), net 1,283 (1,265 ) 1,167 (1,969 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 2,362 - Gain on sale of business - (8,864 ) - (8,864 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 30,072 26,256 50,704 51,273 Provision for income taxes 42,702 46,886 68,378 64,352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 287,506 $ 309,070 $ 502,644 $ 489,329 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.6 % 22.8 % 18.6 % 19.4 %

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of business and the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances and other items as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods' results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference between net income and adjusted net income, and the difference between earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Adjusted net income Net income $ 115,766 $ 148,157 $ 188,167 $ 193,471 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 2,362 - Gain on sale of business - (8,864 ) - (8,864 ) Tax-related valuation allowances and other* - (6,209 ) (653 ) (6,095 ) Adjusted net income $ 115,766 $ 133,084 $ 189,876 $ 178,512 Adjusted earnings per share Earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 2.71 $ 3.46 $ 3.54 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 0.04 - Gain on sale of business - (0.16 ) - (0.16 ) Tax-related valuation allowances and other* - (0.11 ) (0.01 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 2.44 $ 3.49 $ 3.27 * Other amounts include ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share of tax impacts from the loss on early extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. The Company excludes cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 207,565 $ 170,599 $ 235,573 $ 131,970 Additions to property, plant and equipment (122,612 ) (77,734 ) (204,298 ) (148,042 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 1,089 1,703 2,944 3,023 Adjusted free cash flow $ 86,042 $ 94,568 $ 34,219 $ (13,049 )

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Projected GAAP net income $372 to $408 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 14 to 13 Stock-based compensation 20 to 23 Depreciation and amortization 360 to 350 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2 to 2 Interest expense, net 115 to 110 Provision for income taxes 137 to 154 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $1,020 to $1,060

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Projected net cash from operating activities $705 to $765 Additions to property, plant and equipment (410) to (430) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 10 to 10 Projected adjusted free cash flow $305 to $345

Safe Harbor Statement

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 1,397,900 $ 1,356,312 $ 2,705,287 $ 2,525,421 Cost of revenues: (exclusive of items shown separately below) 947,512 898,469 1,879,026 1,741,858 Selling, general and administrative expenses 167,382 155,608 334,135 306,781 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,486 3,197 6,893 6,353 Depreciation and amortization 89,697 87,868 174,455 172,166 Income from operations 189,823 211,170 310,778 298,263 Other (expense) income, net (1,283 ) 1,265 (1,167 ) 1,969 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (2,362 ) - Gain on sale of business - 8,864 - 8,864 Interest expense, net (30,072 ) (26,256 ) (50,704 ) (51,273 ) Income before provision for income taxes 158,468 195,043 256,545 257,823 Provision for income taxes 42,702 46,886 68,378 64,352 Net income $ 115,766 $ 148,157 $ 188,167 $ 193,471 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.14 $ 2.73 $ 3.48 $ 3.56 Diluted $ 2.13 $ 2.71 $ 3.46 $ 3.54 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic 54,092 54,318 54,084 54,362 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted 54,448 54,597 54,422 54,639

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,776 $ 492,603 Short-term marketable securities 87,346 62,033 Accounts receivable, net 981,233 964,603 Unbilled accounts receivable 122,679 107,010 Inventories and supplies 325,882 324,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,559 82,518 Total current assets 1,848,475 2,033,761 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,082,693 1,980,302 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 181,243 166,181 Goodwill 1,288,291 1,246,878 Permits and other intangibles, net 626,320 620,782 Other 74,315 81,803 Total other assets 2,170,169 2,115,644 Total assets $ 6,101,337 $ 6,129,707 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,000 $ 10,000 Accounts payable 374,438 446,629 Deferred revenue 105,327 94,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 348,857 396,716 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 21,802 23,123 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 53,991 49,532 Total current liabilities 914,415 1,020,094 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 108,522 105,596 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 102,560 106,372 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,294,306 2,414,828 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 129,058 119,259 Deferred tax liabilities 346,328 350,389 Other long-term liabilities 96,262 90,847 Total other liabilities 3,077,036 3,187,291 Total stockholders' equity, net 2,109,886 1,922,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,101,337 $ 6,129,707

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 188,167 $ 193,471 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 174,455 172,166 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,209 6,927 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 2,718 3,135 Accretion of environmental liabilities 6,893 6,353 Changes in environmental liability estimates 387 1,232 Deferred income taxes (356 ) 2,226 Other expense (income), net 1,167 (1,969 ) Stock-based compensation 10,518 12,547 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,362 - Gain on sale of business - (8,864 ) Environmental expenditures (16,323 ) (7,028 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (5,659 ) (263,584 ) Inventories and supplies (1,111 ) (23,888 ) Other current and non-current assets (22,749 ) (25,504 ) Accounts payable (78,139 ) 45,748 Other current and long-term liabilities (27,966 ) 19,002 Net cash from operating activities 235,573 131,970 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (204,298 ) (148,042 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 2,944 3,023 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (120,636 ) (68,766 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs - 17,486 Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits (1,114 ) (836 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (74,451 ) (23,182 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 50,290 32,835 Net cash used in investing activities (347,265 ) (187,482 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Change in uncashed checks 2,392 475 Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (4,335 ) (2,571 ) Repurchases of common stock (8,001 ) (33,694 ) Deferred financing costs paid (6,346 ) (321 ) Payments on finance leases (7,588 ) (6,552 ) Principal payments on debt (618,975 ) (8,768 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 500,000 - Borrowing from revolving credit facility 114,000 - Payment on revolving credit facility (114,000 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (142,853 ) (51,431 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 718 (1,001 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (253,827 ) (107,944 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 492,603 452,575 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 238,776 $ 344,631 Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $ 49,257 $ 48,104 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 92,494 29,307 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 26,427 21,156 Remedial liability assumed in acquisition of property, plant and equipment - 13,073 ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 38,474 20,686 ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 13,992 7,646

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended Revenue June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 1,161,482 $ 10,554 $ 1,172,036 $ 1,084,506 $ 6,237 $ 1,090,743 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 236,302 (10,554 ) 225,748 271,727 (6,237 ) 265,490 Corporate Items 116 - 116 79 - 79 Total $ 1,397,900 $ - $ 1,397,900 $ 1,356,312 $ - $ 1,356,312

For the Six Months Ended Revenue June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 2,222,464 $ 20,313 $ 2,242,777 $ 2,025,304 $ 12,884 $ 2,038,188 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 482,600 (20,313 ) 462,287 499,966 (12,884 ) 487,082 Corporate Items 223 - 223 151 - 151 Total $ 2,705,287 $ - $ 2,705,287 $ 2,525,421 $ - $ 2,525,421

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Environmental Services $ 305,622 $ 269,341 $ 533,967 $ 452,943 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 53,415 97,010 94,878 148,887 Corporate Items (71,531 ) (57,281 ) (126,201 ) (112,501 ) Total $ 287,506 $ 309,070 $ 502,644 $ 489,329

