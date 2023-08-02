COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Net revenue increased 2.3% to a second quarter record of $692.1 million Installation revenue increased 2.2% to $651.9 million, driven by IBP's multi-family and commercial new construction end markets and acquisitions Other revenue, which includes IBP's manufacturing and distribution operations, increased from $38.8 million to $40.2 million, driven entirely by same branch sales growth

Net income increased 2.8% to a second quarter record of $61.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to a record $122.2 million

Net income per diluted share increased 5.3% to a second quarter record of $2.18

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 5.6% to a record of $2.62

At June 30, 2023, IBP had $255.2 million in cash and cash equivalents

Declared second quarter dividend of $0.33 per share which was paid to shareholders on June 30, 2023

Marchelle E. Moore elected as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors

Recent Developments

IBP's Board of Directors declared the third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.33 per share

"During the second quarter we remained focused on prioritizing profitability over volume while maintaining a high level of installation service for our customers across the country. Despite softer volume trends in our single-family end market, the effort of our employees in the field across end markets translated into record second-quarter revenue, net income, and earnings per share. In addition, we generated $64.3 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, which given our asset-light business model, further contributed to our financial flexibility," stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Edwards continued, "The ongoing strength in our multifamily business, which increased 38.3% on a same branch basis during the second quarter helped offset softer single-family sales. In addition, we continued to experience both sequential and year-over-year improvements in our commercial sales. Our diverse end market mix has been supportive of our sales during the second quarter as fewer installation jobs in our single-family end market than the prior year period were partially offset by commercial and multi-family sales growth. While we expect cyclicality to continue in the housing industry, we believe the long-term opportunities in our residential and commercial end markets are favorable."

"Overall, residential housing construction activity remains resilient as stable employment and relatively low existing home inventory levels continue to support demand for residential new construction activity," concluded Mr. Edwards.

Acquisition Update

IBP continues to prioritize profitable growth through its proven strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products. To date in 2023, IBP has acquired approximately $48 million of annual revenue and expects to acquire at least $100 million of revenue for the full year.

During the 2023 second quarter, IBP completed the following acquisitions:

In April 2023, IBP acquired Insulco Insulation, LLC., a Florida-based installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation serving residential and commercial customers with annual revenue of approximately $3 million.

In June 2023, IBP acquired AGT&L, Inc., (doing business as Absolute Insulation) a Texas-based installer of fiberglass, spray foam, and cellulose insulation serving residential and commercial customers with annual revenue of approximately $3 million.

2023 Third Quarter Cash Dividend and Potential Repricing for Term Loan B Facility

IBP's Board of Directors has approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on September 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2023. The third quarter regular cash dividend represents a 5% increase from last year's third quarter cash dividend payment.

IBP is seeking to reprice its existing approximately $500 million Term Loan B facility. This proposed refinancing is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that it will be completed.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Overview

For the second quarter of 2023, net revenue was $692.1 million, an increase of 2.3% from $676.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. On a consolidated same branch basis, net revenue declined 1.5% from the prior year quarter, which was primarily attributable to a 10% decline in our reported job volume partially offset by a 7% increase in price/mix. Residential sales growth within our Installation segment was down 5.4% on a same branch basis in the quarter, with 38.3% same branch sales growth in our multifamily end market partially offsetting a 13.3% decline in our single-family same branch sales. Commercial same branch sales growth continued to improve, increasing 16.1% from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit improved 7.3% to $232.5 million from $216.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit and adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 33.6% up from 32.0% for both metrics the same period last year. Adjusted gross profit primarily adjusts for the Company's share-based compensation expense.

Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.6% compared to 16.8% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, was 17.9% compared to 16.1% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $61.6 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $59.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $74.0 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $71.7 million, or $2.48 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

EBITDA* was $116.7 million a 1.6% increase from $114.8 million in the prior year quarter as relatively stable year-over-year margins combined with incremental sales growth driven by acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA* was $122.2 million, a 2.3% increase from $119.5 million in the prior year quarter and a quarterly record.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 240 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the commercial market, our operations, industry and economic conditions, our financial and business model, payment of dividends, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions and the expected amount of acquired revenue, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; general economic and industry conditions; rising home prices; inflation and interest rates; the material price and supply environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices; the risk that the Company may reduce, suspend or eliminate dividend payments in the future; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any future declaration of dividends will be subject to the final determination of our Board of Directors. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 692,100 $ 676,749 $ 1,351,409 $ 1,264,241 Cost of sales 459,625 460,040 908,512 875,129 Gross profit 232,475 216,709 442,897 389,112 Operating expenses Selling 32,902 29,371 65,509 54,563 Administrative 95,984 84,030 185,488 163,174 Amortization 11,256 11,261 22,691 22,358 Operating income 92,333 92,047 169,209 149,017 Other expense, net Interest expense, net 9,828 10,401 19,498 21,001 Other (income) expense (186 ) 368 (339 ) 513 Income before income taxes 82,691 81,278 150,050 127,503 Income tax provision 21,094 21,374 39,179 33,777 Net income $ 61,597 $ 59,904 $ 110,871 $ 93,726 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Net change on cash flow hedges, net of tax benefit (provision) of $(1,928) and $(3,603) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2021, respectively. 5,402 10,150 (907 ) 28,261 Comprehensive income $ 66,999 $ 70,054 $ 109,964 $ 121,987 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.19 $ 2.08 $ 3.94 $ 3.23 Diluted $ 2.18 $ 2.07 $ 3.92 $ 3.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,174,279 28,781,866 28,125,251 29,040,693 Diluted 28,273,334 28,894,140 28,276,049 29,235,997 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.56 $ 1.53

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,226 $ 229,627 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $10,634 and $9,549 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 416,601 397,222 Inventories 163,378 176,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,897 80,933 Total current assets 918,102 884,411 Property and equipment, net 130,979 118,774 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,582 76,174 Goodwill 393,493 373,555 Customer relationships, net 187,507 192,328 Other intangibles, net 91,919 91,145 Other non-current assets 37,358 42,545 Total assets $ 1,835,940 $ 1,778,932 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 31,661 $ 30,983 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 26,389 26,145 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 2,702 2,508 Accounts payable 138,029 149,186 Accrued compensation 51,932 51,608 Other current liabilities 63,821 67,631 Total current liabilities 314,534 328,061 Long-term debt 831,282 830,171 Operating lease obligations 49,975 49,789 Finance lease obligations 6,996 6,397 Deferred income taxes 27,906 28,458 Other long-term liabilities 44,575 42,557 Total liabilities 1,275,268 1,285,433 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,582,403 and 33,429,557 issued and 28,410,568 and 28,306,482 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 336 334 Additional paid in capital 236,123 228,827 Retained earnings 579,691 513,095 Treasury stock; at cost: 5,171,835 and 5,123,075 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (295,131 ) (289,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,653 40,560 Total stockholders' equity 560,672 493,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,835,940 $ 1,778,932

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 110,871 $ 93,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 25,416 23,162 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 14,446 13,224 Amortization of intangibles 22,691 22,358 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 951 961 Provision for credit losses 3,196 1,887 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,203 ) (511 ) Noncash stock compensation 7,121 7,078 Other, net (5,543 ) 1,668 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (17,492 ) (66,719 ) Inventories 14,724 (33,481 ) Other assets 4,933 (1,474 ) Accounts payable (16,300 ) 19,259 Income taxes receivable/payable (4,841 ) 11,466 Other liabilities (20,877 ) 6,855 Net cash provided by operating activities 138,093 99,459 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments - (124,713 ) Maturities of short term investments - 30,000 Purchases of property and equipment (28,330 ) (24,512 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $10 and $337 in 2022 and 2021, respectively (40,182 ) (72,463 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,457 830 Settlements with interest rate swap counterparties 7,760 - Other (225 ) (7,047 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (59,520 ) $ (197,905 ) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities Payments on Term Loan $ (2,500 ) $ (2,500 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 18,299 13,325 Debt issuance costs - (657 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (14,793 ) (16,158 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,449 ) (1,085 ) Dividends paid (44,471 ) (44,877 ) Acquisition-related obligations (2,246 ) (9,024 ) Repurchase of common stock - (99,665 ) Surrender of common stock awards by employees (5,814 ) (4,459 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,974 ) (165,100 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 25,599 (263,545 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 229,627 333,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 255,226 $ 69,940 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 20,807 $ 22,586 Income taxes, net of refunds 44,096 22,311 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 14,713 $ 16,561 Release of indemnification of acquisition-related debt - 980 Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations 2,232 2,600 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 7,714 25,278 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 4,860 1,058

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Information on Segments Our Company has three operating segments consisting of Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. The Other category reported below reflects the operations of our Distribution and Manufacturing operating segments. Three months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 651,866 $ 42,283 $ (2,049 ) $ 692,100 $ 1,274,608 $ 81,005 $ (4,204 ) $ 1,351,409 Cost of sales (1) 418,661 30,371 (1,583 ) 447,449 829,046 58,829 (3,349 ) 884,526 Segment gross profit $ 233,205 $ 11,912 $ (466 ) $ 244,651 $ 445,562 $ 22,176 $ (855 ) $ 466,883 Segment gross profit percentage 35.8 % 28.2 % 22.7 % 35.3 % 35.0 % 27.4 % 20.3 % 34.5 %

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 637,998 $ 40,291 $ (1,540 ) $ 676,749 $ 1,199,629 $ 66,941 $ (2,329 ) $ 1,264,241 Cost of sales (1) 419,812 30,392 (1,290 ) $ 448,914 805,504 49,765 (1,899 ) 853,370 Segment gross profit $ 218,186 $ 9,899 $ (250 ) $ 227,835 $ 394,125 $ 17,176 $ (430 ) $ 410,871 Segment gross profit percentage 34.2 % 24.6 % 16.2 % 33.7 % 32.9 % 25.7 % 18.5 % 32.5 %

(1) Cost of sales included in segment gross profit is exclusive of depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

The reconciliation between consolidated segment gross profit for each period as shown in the tables above to consolidated income before income taxes as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment gross profit - consolidated $ 244,651 $ 227,835 466,883 410,871 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,176 11,126 23,986 21,759 Gross profit, as reported 232,475 216,709 442,897 389,112 Operating expenses 140,142 124,662 273,688 240,095 Operating income 92,333 92,047 169,209 149,017 Other expense, net 9,642 10,769 19,159 21,514 Income before income taxes $ 82,691 $ 81,278 150,050 127,503

(1) Depreciation and amortization is excluded from segment gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. REVENUE BY END MARKET (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Installation: Residential new construction $ 495,699 71 % $ 505,513 75 % $ 970,795 72 % $ 947,916 75 % Repair and remodel 38,939 6 % 37,965 5 % 76,613 5 % 70,606 6 % Commercial 117,227 17 % 94,520 14 % 227,200 17 % 181,107 14 % Net revenue, Installation 651,865 94 % 637,998 94 % 1,274,608 94 % 1,199,629 95 % Other 40,235 6 % 38,751 6 % 76,801 6 % 64,612 5 % Net revenue, as reported $ 692,100 100 % $ 676,749 100 % $ 1,351,409 100 % $ 1,264,241 100 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting GAAP net income, EBITDA, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein. Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 61,597 $ 59,904 $ 110,871 $ 93,726 Adjustments for adjusted net income Share based compensation expense 3,685 3,660 7,121 7,078 Acquisition related expenses 534 737 1,103 1,401 COVID-19 expenses (1) - - 1 301 Amortization expense (2) 11,256 11,261 22,691 22,358 Legal Reserve 1,283 280 1,283 845 Tax impact of adjusted items at a normalized tax rate (3) (4,357 ) (4,144 ) (8,372 ) (8,316 ) Adjusted net income $ 73,998 $ 71,698 $ 134,698 $ 117,393 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 28,273,334 28,894,140 28,276,049 29,235,997 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 2.18 $ 2.07 $ 3.92 $ 3.21 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share (4) 0.44 0.41 0.84 0.81 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 2.62 $ 2.48 $ 4.76 $ 4.02

(1) Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19. (2) Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations. (3) Normalized effective tax rate of 26.0% applied to periods presented. (4) Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) The table below reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, gross profit, for the periods presented therein. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 232,475 $ 216,709 $ 442,897 $ 389,112 Share based compensation expense 240 171 405 320 COVID-19 expense(1) - - 1 2 Adjusted gross profit $ 232,715 $ 216,880 $ 443,303 $ 389,434 Gross profit margin 33.6 % 32.0 % 32.8 % 30.8 % Adjusted gross profit margin 33.6 % 32.0 % 32.8 % 30.8 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Selling and Administrative to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, selling and administrative, for the periods presented therein. INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling expense $ 32,902 $ 29,371 $ 65,509 $ 54,563 Administrative expense 95,984 84,030 185,488 163,174 Selling and administrative, as reported 128,886 113,401 250,997 217,737 Share based compensation expense 3,445 3,489 6,716 6,758 Acquisition related expense 534 737 1,103 1,401 COVID-19 expenses(1) - - 1 299 Legal reserve 1,283 280 1,283 845 Adjusted selling and administrative $ 123,624 $ 108,895 $ 241,894 $ 208,434 Selling and administrative - % Net revenue 18.6 % 16.8 % 18.6 % 17.2 % Adjusted selling and administrative - % Net revenue 17.9 % 16.1 % 17.9 % 16.5 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 61,597 $ 59,904 $ 110,871 $ 93,726 Interest expense 9,828 10,401 19,498 21,001 Provision for income tax 21,094 21,374 39,179 33,777 Depreciation and amortization 24,147 23,095 48,107 45,520 EBITDA 116,666 114,774 217,655 194,024 Acquisition related expenses 534 737 1,103 1,401 Share based compensation expense 3,685 3,660 7,121 7,078 COVID-19 expenses(1) - - 1 301 Legal reserve 1,283 280 1,283 845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,168 $ 119,451 $ 227,163 $ 203,649 Net profit margin 8.9 % 8.9 % 8.2 % 7.4 % EBITDA margin 16.9 % 17.0 % 16.1 % 15.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.7 % 17.7 % 16.8 % 16.1 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Period-over-period Growth Consolidated Sales Growth 2.3 % 38.7 % 6.9 % 36.7 % Consolidated Same Branch Sales Growth (1.5 )% 27.3 % 2.5 % 25.0 % Installation Sales Growth 2.2 % 32.1 % 6.3 % 31.1 % Same Branch Sales Growth (1.9 )% 27.4 % 2.2 % 24.9 % Single-Family Sales Growth (9.7 )% 37.8 % (4.4 )% 37.6 % Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth (13.3 )% 33.1 % (8.3 )% 31.4 % Multi-Family Sales Growth 40.7 % 30.3 % 39.5 % 27.6 % Multi-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 38.3 % 30.3 % 38.1 % 26.8 % Residential Sales Growth (1.9 )% 36.6 % 2.4 % 35.9 % Residential Same Branch Sales Growth (5.4 )% 32.7 % (1.1 )% 30.6 % Commercial Sales Growth(1) 24.0 % 13.9 % 25.5 % 13.5 % Commercial Same Branch Sales Growth 16.1 % 4.7 % 19.1 % 5.3 % Other (2) Sales Growth 4.9 % 616.5 % 21.0 % 515.4 % Same Branch Sales Growth 4.9 % 36.8 % 8.1 % 43.5 % Same Branch Sales Growth - Installation Volume Growth(3) (10.1 )% 7.0 % (9.8 )% 8.2 % Price/Mix Growth(3) 7.2 % 24.9 % 11.5 % 19.8 % U.S. Housing Market(4) Total Completions Growth 4.6 % 3.1 % 7.8 % 0.0 % Single-Family Completions Growth (3.5 )% 6.5 % (1.2 )% 4.1 % Multi-Family Completions Growth 25.9 % (6.6 )% 35.6 % (11.9 )%

(1) Our commercial end market consists of heavy and light commercial projects. (2) Other business segment category includes our manufacturing and distribution businesses operating segments. As of 1Q22, Installation segment end market growth metrics exclude the manufacturing and distribution businesses. Our distribution businesses were acquired in December, 2021 and April, 2022. (3) The heavy commercial end market is excluded from these metrics given its much larger per-job revenue compared to our average job. (4) U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

(unaudited, in thousands) Revenue Increase Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 % Total 2022 % Total 2023 % Total 2022 % Total Same Branch $ (10,455 ) (68.1 )% $ 133,141 70.6 % $ 30,975 35.5 % $ 231,408 68.2 % Acquired 25,806 168.1 % 55,509 29.4 % 56,193 64.5 % 107,668 31.8 % Total $ 15,351 100.0 % $ 188,650 100.0 % $ 87,168 100.0 % $ 339,076 100.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Contributions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 % Margin 2022 % Margin 2023 % Margin 2022 % Margin Same Branch 1 $ (2,700 ) 25.8 % $ 34,406 25.8 % $ 13,632 44.0 % $ 56,935 24.6 % Acquired 5,417 21.0 % 7,027 12.7 % 9,882 17.6 % 14,213 13.2 % Total $ 2,717 17.7 % $ 41,433 22.0 % $ 23,514 27.0 % $ 71,148 21.0 %

(1) Same branch adjusted EBITDA margin contribution percentage is a percentage of same branch revenue increase/(decrease). For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the margin reflects a decremental margin.

