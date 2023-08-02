CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: Oasis Employee Appreciation Month for August 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Oasis Cannabis Dispensary has been recognized as the "locals'" dispensary since its doors opened in 2016. After seven years of embracing and honoring this title, it continues to cater to the needs of locals by providing affordable and superior products, a welcoming environment and quality service. This is all thanks to the Oasis Cannabis Dispensary employees.

The month of August will be dedicated to recognizing the important roles of the valued employees of Oasis. From Budtenders to General Managers, Oasis's accomplishments wouldn't be possible without the Best. D*mn. Team. A majority of employees have been at the dispensary for forever, or at least in cannabis years it appears that way. Oasis Dispensary is not only the locals' dispensary, but it is a place that most call home.

Many people within CLS Holdings USA, Inc. have grown in countless positive ways as the company itself has grown. While our employees strive to be the best they can be, it all starts with the support, positivity and stability of the leadership team. Oasis would like to kick off its Employee Appreciation Month by highlighting three of its strongest, long-standing employees: Portia Davis, Norayr Manukyan, Raphael Maldonado.

Portis Davis, General Manager, is the heart and soul of Oasis! Without her energy, none of it would be possible. It's her name people see when they walk through the door and the reason they keep coming back. She was an Oasis customer on day-one during the "medical days" in 2016 and was brought onto the team in 2017 as a part-time delivery driver. She has been a role model and legend ever since. Portia is now Oasis's Best. D*mn. General Manager. and has been instrumental in the dispensary's success.

Norayr Manukyan, Floor Manager, is the brilliant mind, creative drive, and passion of Oasis. He builds the Best. D*mn. Deals. that Oasis's customers see every day and his attention to customer satisfaction is the reason they operate seamlessly. The new ideas, constant support and leadership Norayr provides to the team is irreplaceable. He's the man with a plan whose mind never stops thinking of ways to improve the customer experience. He started off as a Budtender in 2017, and Oasis applauds him and thanks him for his six years of tireless dedication.

Raphael Maldando is the joy, laughter and educator of Oasis. Though some may only know him as "Big Weed," Oasis recognizes him as an extraordinary Floor Manager. He also started as a Budtender in 2018. If customers need advice on which products will work for their needs, Raphael is the master of product recommendations. With his five years of experience, he knows how to best assist customers and their needs. There would be no quality store accessories, merchandise or amazing products without his great taste, attention to detail and uplifting energy.

Andrew Glashow, the CEO of CLS Holdings USA, Inc, states, "Portia and her team bring great energy to Oasis every day. The dispensary continues to see 900 customers a day who trust us to provide them with a robust choice of high-quality cannabis at prices that make consumption possible for all. We couldn't do that without the incredible team exemplified by Portia, Norayr and Raphael."

Oasis Dispensary would like to end Employee Appreciation Month with a staff appreciation party! The event will be held to celebrate the contribution that Oasis employees make to both the success of the Company and to fostering a strong sense of community with our loyal customers. The event will include food, giveaways, raffles, games, DJs, video games, pool activities and a water balloon fight! Oasis Dispensary will be closed on the day of the event, Sunday, August 27th (7am-2am), to ensure all employees can participate, enjoy and recognize this day. The dispensary will reopen their doors during normal business hours on Monday, August 28th (7am-2am).

Leading up to the staff appreciation party the employees will partake in Spirit week from August 21st-August 25th. This includes Mismatch Day (8/21), Tie Dye Day (8/22), Jersey Day (8/23), Twin Day (8/24), and Free Dress Friday (8/25). Oasis Dispensary would like to encourage the community to show their appreciation as they honor their employees all month long!

Contact Information

CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

Andrew Glashow - Chairman/CEO

info@clsholdingsinc.com

888-260-7775

Instagram @clsholdingsusa

Facebook: @CLSHoldingsUSA

Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSA

LinkedIn: @CLS Holdings USA Inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771706/Oasis-Employee-Appreciation-Month-for-August-2023