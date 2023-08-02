GaN Systems and ACEpower Partner to Propel GaN Adoption in Chinese Electric Vehicle Market

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, has partnered with ACEpower, a Chinese industry-leading power supply, EV charging module, and OBC (Onboard Charger) product design and manufacturer, to expedite the widespread adoption of GaN technology in electric vehicles. By harnessing GaN Systems' cutting-edge power semiconductors, extensive expertise in EV power electronics, and ACEpower's exceptional track record in high-power system design and high-volume manufacturing capabilities, this partnership will accelerate the GaN-based electric vehicle power market in China.

GaN power semiconductors play a pivotal role in realizing the compact size, lightweight, and high efficiency demanded by the next generation of high-performance electric vehicles. By harnessing GaN Systems' automotive-grade, high-performance GaN power transistors alongside ACEpower's deep expertise in the power electronics industry, the companies are combining their distinctive capabilities to unlock the full potential of GaN performance advantages. In addition to other areas, the partnership will focus on topology optimization and advanced integrated power modules, and high-frequency magnetics design to enhance crucial electric vehicle efficiency and power density significantly.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with GaN Systems to accelerate GaN adoption in electric vehicles," said Albert Wang, CEO of ACEpower. "Our longstanding relationship with GaN Systems, coupled with their unrivaled expertise in high reliability, automotive-qualified GaN semiconductors-a vital component for electric vehicles-brings great business opportunities in the fast growth Chinese EV market. Together, we are committed to driving innovation that will revolutionize electric vehicles, particularly in efficiency and power density, delivering substantial benefits to the industry."

This combination tackles fundamental challenges related to traditionally larger, heavier, inefficient, and costlier power systems based on legacy silicon power transistors. GaN power transistors enable higher efficiency and power density at a faster switching speed for onboard chargers, DC/DC converters, and traction inverters. These advancements translate into faster charging, extended driving range, and reduced overall system costs.

"Today's announcement marks a significant leap in our cooperative efforts with ACEpower to drive GaN adoption in the Chinese electric vehicle market," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "This collaboration paves the way for disruptive and game-changing advancements in next-generation electric vehicles. Building upon our strong industry relationships with key players such as BMW, Toyota, and Vitesco, GaN Systems and ACEpower are poised to make a substantial impact in accelerating GaN adoption across the electric vehicle platform."

GaN Systems and ACEpower's shared vision extends to capturing substantial market value in emerging sectors such as data centers and electric vehicles. Future initiatives encompass the joint development of high-power density GaN-powered OBCs rated at 6.6kW and 11kW for electric vehicles, solidifying their commitment to driving innovation and advancing the power industry.

