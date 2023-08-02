Yello and AbodeHR.com Join Forces to Launch the First End-to-End Solution for Early-Career Teams

CHICAGO, IL and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Yello, the largest end-to-end DEI and Early Talent Recruitment platform provider, and Abode, the leading early-career engagement and retention platform, today announce an innovative partnership bringing together two best-in-class technology solutions that have been proven to drive better results in early talent hiring. This strategic alliance delivers unparalleled capabilities for campus recruiting teams, introducing one solution that does everything they need, from sourcing to onboarding and everything in between.

The collaboration between Abode and Yello aims to enhance how organizations attract, engage, and hire early-career talent. By combining Abode's comprehensive engagement platform with Yello's purpose-built campus recruiting solution, employers can look forward to a more efficient, seamless, and engaging hiring process from start to finish.

"Yello is very excited about our partnership with Abode, as Abode has a unique solution that targets a key pain point for today's recruiters," said Corey Ferengul, CEO of Yello. "Early talent professionals want more automation, fewer vendors, and to have a hub where they can execute early talent recruiting. Yello and Abode together represent a broad opportunity for streamlining the day-to-day tasks of the recruiter while delivering a better candidate experience."

"Through this partnership, the ability to find, attract, and retain top-notch early talent all in one platform is no longer just a dream," said Ben Siegel, CEO of Abode. "Together, with Yello, we are redefining the landscape of early-career talent."

The partnership between Yello and Abode will empower employers to provide a more personalized and engaging recruitment experience for every candidate, optimizing every touchpoint in the hiring process. The integrated solutions will allow campus recruiting teams to tailor their candidate engagement strategy to the preferences of Gen Z, whether they're sourcing from the pool of 7 million diverse candidates on Yello's platform, hosting one of the 85,000+ events held annually on the Yello platform, or leveraging Abode's expertise to reduce reneges and turnover by more than 50%. With this collaboration, organizations can look forward to a streamlined and effective approach to early talent recruitment, attracting top-notch candidates and enhancing retention rates significantly.

About Abode:

Abode powers communication and engagement for early career teams, enabling them to share relevant information with and build community among incoming new hires. Abode partners with talent leaders and HR executives at some of the largest companies in the world to optimize program experiences, create operational efficiencies, and reduce reneges. For more information about Abode, visit: https://abodehr.com

About Yello:

Yello's early talent acquisition platform allows the world's leading brands to deliver personalized candidate experiences to every job seeker, resulting in quality hires and faster fills. The centralized platform is easy to use, enabling recruiters to collaborate with one another to attract and engage top talent. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while staying on budget. For more information: https://yello.co

For media inquiries and interview requests with the CEOs, please contact:

Evan White

Evan@EvanWhitePR.com

509.995.9105

SOURCE: Abode

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771670/Yello-and-AbodeHRcom-Join-Forces-to-Launch-the-First-End-to-End-Solution-for-Early-Career-Teams