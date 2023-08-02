Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - My Crew Doses Inc., (the "Company" or "MCD"), an American, PhD-led company that is dedicated to creating innovative and proprietary private label formulations for brands, retailers, and institutions, proudly announces its official launch.

The company's core mission is to focus on custom formulas for CPG products, specializing in medicinal and functional mushrooms, nootropics, and ketones. My Crew Doses offers a comprehensive range of products like beverages, shots, gummies, and capsules, tailored to meet the unique needs of its consumers.

My Crew Doses co-founder, Brian McCaslin stated, "It is very exciting to formally launch My Crew Doses, the release of our product lines, as well as highlight the products we have made for world renowned brands and iconic retailers. Our focus is to create innovative products that serve multiple use case scenarios."

As My Crew Doses continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, MCD will look to rapidly expand the legal Amanita Muscaria consumables category.

My Crew Dose's Brand Offerings:

A 60ml shot called "Holy! Water", creating an alcohol alternative for people who desire to elevate their mood with natural energy from mushrooms and ketones.

A "My Crew Doses" gummy line for morning (Ascend) and evening (Rest) use. Ascend gummies help support cognitive function, energy levels and a sense of calm focus for morning and daytime use. Rest gummies help to support a peaceful night's rest, without a morning after fog.

"For the last decade, I have dedicated my life to my own health journey, while raising awareness for the natural health products and routines that I use daily," said co-founder Daniel Carcillo. "We created My Crew Doses to build a community of like-minded individuals, interested in incorporating these routines and supplements into a high functioning lifestyle. I will continue my mission to help people make responsible choices to improve their lives and the lives of those around them."

Visit https://mycrewdoses.com to purchase product and learn more about wholesale opportunities.

For more information about white label opportunities and sales, please email: sales@mycrewdoses.com

For further information, please contact:

Brian McCaslin

Co-Founder - V.P.

My Crew Doses Inc

Email: bj@mycrewdoses.com

About My Crew Doses Inc.:

