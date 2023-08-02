Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), one of the most performant innovation driven digital asset mining pioneers, announces July 2023 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, and provides update regarding achieving 100% self-mining at Center One in Québec, all powered by renewable energy.

July Mining Update (unaudited)

In July, extreme weather and storms affected our Mining Center One, leading to several power distribution outages. Additionally, the mining difficulty increased by 3.3% from June to July. These factors combined to result in a 1.33% reduction in BTC produced per EH/s compared to the previous month.

Key Metrics July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Total Hashrate Installed

0.54 EH/s

(100% self-mining) 0.54 EH/s 0.29 EH/s Average operating Hashrate 0.495 EH/s 0.526 EH/s 0.234 EH/s Total BTC Mined on site 37 39 33 Mining revenue (US$'000) 1,099,803 1,082,765 710,795 Avg. monthly Network Hashrate 378 EH/s 370 EH/s 200 EH/s BTC/Avg. EH/s 74 75 138 BTC Sold 6 13 1 BTC HODL 43 30 82



Key Highlights of the Transition to 100% Self-Mining through Miner Acquisitions

4,419 new generation miners acquired and already plugged-in on site;

new generation miners acquired and already plugged-in on site; One of the lowest renewable energy cost at approximately USD$0.0288/kWh (equivalent CAD$0.03830) . The Company also pays monthly demand charge of CAD$13.63 per kilowatt, on its Contracted Reserve. The total energy cost aggregates to USD 0.043 per kWh.

. The Company also pays monthly demand charge of CAD$13.63 per kilowatt, on its Contracted Reserve. The total energy cost aggregates to USD 0.043 per kWh. Average asset book value per running PH (excluding cash on hand and digital assets hodl) of US$32,850(1)

"We transitioned to a 100% self-mining model, boasting one of the industry's best book values for operating our mining power. This reflects our ability to acquire miners and build our infrastructure at highly competitive rates, further showcasing our efficiency, a key success factor in our industry," says Romain Nouzareth, Chairman & CEO.

Upcoming conferences

SATO currently plans to attend the following conferences during the second half of 2023:

August 15-16st: Blockchain Futurist Conference, Toronto - Canada

August 31st: Surfin' Bitcoin, Biarritz - France

September 7st: Sygnum annual event, Zurich - Switzerland

September 21st: Bitcoin Mining in Quebec by Canadian Blockchain Consortium, Montreal - Canada

October 12-13th: BTC Amsterdam - Netherland

October 25-26th: Canadian Blockchain Summit, Toronto - Canada

October 30-31st: AIM Summit, Dubai - UAE

About SATO

SATO, Founded at Bitcoin block 494673 in 2017, is a vertically integrated innovator in the field of computing power commodities, specializing in low-cost-high-performance computing power made for Bitcoin mining by efficiently operating a 20 MW data center that generates nearly 0.6 EHs of mining power.

Listed on TSX.V: SATO & OTCQB: CCPU.F since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of the Company's securities (on a fully diluted basis) are owned by Officers, Directors, and significant shareholders with a long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

(1) To obtain this figure, SATO took its asset book value as at March 31, 2023 (minus digital assets held and cash on hand and debt position) than added its total refinanced new loan that was obtained in July 2023 of $CHF 6,790,000 divided by its average operational hashrate for Q2 2023.



