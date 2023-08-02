

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Phillips 66 (PSX) reported second quarter earnings of $1.7 billion compared to $3.2 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $3.72 compared to $6.53. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.87 compared to $6.77. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Phillips 66 said its business transformation is on track to deliver $1 billion in run-rate savings by the end of 2023. As of June 30, the company has implemented $750 million of run-rate savings initiatives, which included $200 million of sustaining capital efficiencies.



Phillips 66 generated $1.0 billion in cash from operations in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding working capital impacts, operating cash flow was $2.0 billion.



