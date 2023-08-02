

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$211.53 million, or -$1.13 per share. This compares with -$134.83 million, or -$0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $603.83 million from $497.50 million last year.



Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$211.53 Mln. vs. -$134.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.13 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $603.83 Mln vs. $497.50 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken