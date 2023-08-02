Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.08.2023 | 14:46
Cynomi and Grant Thornton Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity Services for SMBs

Financewire 
02-Aug-2023 / 13:14 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2nd, 2023, FinanceWire 
Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider and a technological pioneer in the virtual Chief Information Security Officer 
space, today announced its collaboration with Grant Thornton UK LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in 
the world. The partnership will empower Grant Thornton's virtual CISO capabilities, helping the firm efficiently scale 
its virtual CISO services business using Cynomi's innovative vCISO platform. 
Cynomi's vCISO platform combines cutting-edge technology with CISO knowledge and know-how to streamline the virtual 
CISO work. Security service providers leverage Cynomi's AI-powered, automated vCISO platform to provide virtual CISO 
services at scale - without scaling their existing resources. 
Cynomi's multitenant platform automatically generates everything a vCISO needs to enhance efficiency: risk and 
compliance assessments, tailored security policies, actionable remediation plans with prioritized tasks, task 
management tools for ongoing management and customer-facing reports. 
"We are honored to collaborate with Grant Thornton, a leader in the professional services industry," said David Primor, 
CEO and founder of Cynomi: "With the increasing threat of cyber attacks on SMBs, it is more important than ever to take 
a proactive approach and make CISO expertise available to businesses of all sizes. This partnership is a strategic step 
towards our goal to address the SMB market need for CISO-level cybersecurity." 
"The Grant Thornton - Cynomi collaboration is part of a larger effort to provide SMBs with high-quality cybersecurity 
services to reduce risks," said Gary Bostock, Head of Incident Response and Cyber Defence at Grant Thornton UK. "We are 
excited to integrate Cynomi's vCISO platform into our day-to-day processes to make our cybersecurity service 
standardised and scalable. We look forward to offering this new level of cybersecurity to more organisations regardless 
of their size." 
About Cynomi 
Cynomi's AI-driven platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs and consultancies to offer vCISO services to SMEs at scale and provide 
them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge and knowhow, 
Cynomi's platform streamlines the vCISO's work while automating manual time-consuming tasks including risk assessment, 
compliance readiness, cyber posture reporting, creation of tailored security policies and remediation plans, as well as 
task management optimization. 
Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new 
services, upsell and increase revenues while reducing operational costs. 
Established in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, and with a channel-only approach, Cynomi now 
serves more than 50 partners worldwide. 
Find out more at www.cynomi.com 
About Grant Thornton UK LLP 
Grant Thornton is one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. We are an 
adviser that delivers technical expertise and a personal, proactive and agile service that goes beyond. 
The UK member firm is part of a global network that employs 62,000 people in over 140 countries. We combine global 
scale with local insight and understanding to build relationships and deliver the services you need to realise your 
ambitions. 
The UK Grant Thornton member firm is led by over 200 partners and employs over 5000 of the profession's brightest 
minds. We are a business adviser that celebrates fresh thinking and diverse perspectives to bring you proactive 
insights and a service you can trust. 
Find out more at www.grantthornton.co.uk @GrantThorntonUK 
© 2023 Grant Thornton UK LLP. All rights reserved. 
'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory 
services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton UK LLP is 
a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. 
GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide 
services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable 
for one another's acts or omissions. This publication has been prepared only as a guide. No responsibility can be 
accepted by us for loss occasioned to any person acting or refraining from acting as a result of any material in this 
publication. 
Contact 
VP Marketing 
Rotem Shemesh 
Cynomi 
rotem@cynomi.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1694509 02-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
