Financewire Cynomi and Grant Thornton Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity Services for SMBs 02-Aug-2023 / 13:14 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2nd, 2023, FinanceWire Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider and a technological pioneer in the virtual Chief Information Security Officer space, today announced its collaboration with Grant Thornton UK LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world. The partnership will empower Grant Thornton's virtual CISO capabilities, helping the firm efficiently scale its virtual CISO services business using Cynomi's innovative vCISO platform. Cynomi's vCISO platform combines cutting-edge technology with CISO knowledge and know-how to streamline the virtual CISO work. Security service providers leverage Cynomi's AI-powered, automated vCISO platform to provide virtual CISO services at scale - without scaling their existing resources. Cynomi's multitenant platform automatically generates everything a vCISO needs to enhance efficiency: risk and compliance assessments, tailored security policies, actionable remediation plans with prioritized tasks, task management tools for ongoing management and customer-facing reports. "We are honored to collaborate with Grant Thornton, a leader in the professional services industry," said David Primor, CEO and founder of Cynomi: "With the increasing threat of cyber attacks on SMBs, it is more important than ever to take a proactive approach and make CISO expertise available to businesses of all sizes. This partnership is a strategic step towards our goal to address the SMB market need for CISO-level cybersecurity." "The Grant Thornton - Cynomi collaboration is part of a larger effort to provide SMBs with high-quality cybersecurity services to reduce risks," said Gary Bostock, Head of Incident Response and Cyber Defence at Grant Thornton UK. "We are excited to integrate Cynomi's vCISO platform into our day-to-day processes to make our cybersecurity service standardised and scalable. We look forward to offering this new level of cybersecurity to more organisations regardless of their size." About Cynomi Cynomi's AI-driven platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs and consultancies to offer vCISO services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge and knowhow, Cynomi's platform streamlines the vCISO's work while automating manual time-consuming tasks including risk assessment, compliance readiness, cyber posture reporting, creation of tailored security policies and remediation plans, as well as task management optimization. Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services, upsell and increase revenues while reducing operational costs. Established in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, and with a channel-only approach, Cynomi now serves more than 50 partners worldwide. Find out more at www.cynomi.com About Grant Thornton UK LLP Grant Thornton is one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. We are an adviser that delivers technical expertise and a personal, proactive and agile service that goes beyond. The UK member firm is part of a global network that employs 62,000 people in over 140 countries. We combine global scale with local insight and understanding to build relationships and deliver the services you need to realise your ambitions. The UK Grant Thornton member firm is led by over 200 partners and employs over 5000 of the profession's brightest minds. We are a business adviser that celebrates fresh thinking and diverse perspectives to bring you proactive insights and a service you can trust. Find out more at www.grantthornton.co.uk @GrantThorntonUK © 2023 Grant Thornton UK LLP. All rights reserved. 'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton UK LLP is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. This publication has been prepared only as a guide. 