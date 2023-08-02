

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) announced that Papua New Guinea's Independent Consumer & Competition Commission granted clearance for the company to proceed with proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. Newmont, in consultation with Newcrest, has determined that no premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will be required in the U.S. for the deal to move forward.



On May 14, Newmont announced definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. Last month, the Canadian Competition Bureau cleared the proposed acquisition. Newmont expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter of the current year.



