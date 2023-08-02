Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078
NASDAQ
02.08.23
15:30 Uhr
1,650 US-Dollar
+0,030
+1,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2023 | 15:02
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc.: Access4 Introduces UC Xpress - A Revolutionary Solution Powered by Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform for Resellers in Australia & New Zealand

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, announced today that Access4 has now launched UC Xpress, a revolutionary product built on the NetSapiens® platform, to expand market opportunities for its network of over 400 resellers.

"Access4 has historically been a Cisco Broadsoft powered solution, however, to support our rapid expansion plans we needed to introduce a commercially flexible solution with an industry-leading, robust feature set. We found the NetSapiens® platform offered the ideal framework to support Access4's growth goals," said Tim Jackson, Managing Director Access4.

"The decision to adopt Crexendo's NetSapiens® platform came after Access4 meticulously evaluated various options. Crexendo® demonstrated a clear understanding of our needs and the markets we serve. We were seeking a solution that we could integrate into our SASBOSS® platform and seamlessly scale and accommodate our rapid growth and ambitious expansion plans, and Crexendo® was the perfect match."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Access4 and witness the launch of UC Xpress built on Crexendo's NetSapiens® platform," said Scott Goodwin, Managing Director, Crexendo® International "Our collaboration will enable Access4's resellers to tap into a feature-rich, flexible, and scalable communication solution"

"This relationship between Crexendo and Access4 marks a significant milestone and a landmark partnership in the communication technology landscape of Australia & New Zealand said Jeff Korn Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo, as it brings forth a potent and forward-looking solution for resellers seeking innovation and growth."

About Crexendo ®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events including but not limited to Crexendo® (i) believing that the NetSapiens® platform offered the ideal framework to support Access4's growth goals; (ii) demonstrating a clear understanding of its customers' needs and the markets served; (iii) collaboration will enable Access4's resellers to tap into a feature-rich, flexible, and scalable communication solution and (iv) believing the relationship between Crexendo and Access4 marks a significant milestone and a landmark partnership in the communication technology landscape of Australia & New Zealand.

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
949-574-3860
CXDO@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771691/Access4-Introduces-UC-XpressTM--A-Revolutionary-Solution-Powered-by-Crexendos-NetSapiensR-Platform-for-Resellers-in-Australia-New-Zealand

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
