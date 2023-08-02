Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Its Subsidiary, the Award-Winning Marketing Agency The Door, on Adding Emeril Lagasse and EJ Lagasse to Client Roster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency, The Door, on working with one of the nation's most celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, TV personalities and authors, Emeril Lagasse as well as his son and chef patron, EJ Lagasse. Under this exclusive collaboration, The Door will take the helm of the strategic communications initiatives for Emeril, EJ, their New Orleans restaurant, Emeril's, and social media services for Lagasse's restaurant company, The Emeril Group.

With an impressive culinary legacy spanning over 33 years, The Emeril Group and its multiple food & beverage extensions have established itself as a household name in the world of hospitality. The Door is set to elevate Emeril and EJ to even greater heights on both a regional and national level by showcasing the artistry, innovation, and culture of New Orleans cuisine through the lens of the Lagasse family.

In addition to their work with Emeril and EJ, The Door will work closely with The Emeril Group team to launch their forthcoming New Orleans restaurant which is set to debut in 2024.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse, creative initiatives. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

