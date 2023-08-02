Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2023 | 15:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unify Medical Announces Commencement of Clinical Trial

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Unify Medical, Inc., a privately-held, smart surgical visualization technology company, announced that it will be commencing a preliminary clinical assessment with the Cleveland Clinic to detect fluorescently labeled sentinel lymph nodes in breast cancer patients. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of smart surgical head-mounted technology.

Unify Medical

Unify Medical
Unify Medical Logo

"Conducting our first preliminary clinical assessment is an enormous achievement for Unify Medical," said Rick Kovach, CEO of Unify Medical. "We believe this transformational technology can become the standard of care and look forward to bringing it to market so more breast cancer patients can benefit from the improved outcomes."

About Fluorescence-guided Surgery

To date, surgeons have faced limitations in confidently assessing the location and full extent of cancerous tissue while operating. Unify Medical's fluorescent visualization technology can assist surgeons in visualizing and improving the technical performance and success of sentinel node biopsy.

About Unify Medical, Inc.

Unify Medical develops surgical visualization technologies, including fluorescent surgical solutions, to identify fluorescent lymph nodes so they can be removed more completely. The Company's first product is currently under development for use during multiple surgical applications and is not yet FDA-approved. For more information, visit www.unifymedical.com.

Contact Information

Rick Kovach
President & CEO
rkovach@unifymedical.com

SOURCE: Unify Medical, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771575/Unify-Medical-Announces-Commencement-of-Clinical-Trial

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.