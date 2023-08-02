Simpplr Helps Organizations Foster Culture and Boost Performance With New Employee Recognition Product

Simpplr's Employee Recognition product empowers organizations to put culture at the forefront with the ability to recognize employees' achievements and fuel a positive employee experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Simpplr , the leading modern intranet platform, today announced the launch of Simpplr Employee Recognition, a customizable recognition and awards tool to acknowledge and reward employees' efforts, contributions, and achievements within the Simpplr platform. Organizations who recognize their employees enhance productivity, keep employees longer, and increase happiness. Simpplr Employee Recognition puts recognition at the heart of employees' digital work experience by integrating directly into their workflow.

"There's something incredibly impactful about being valued, heard, and seen. It shows you're not just another face in the crowd-you matter," said Bala Kasivswanathan, Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer at Simpplr. "This intrinsic motivation fuels employees' desire to excel and contribute, leading to higher job satisfaction and a willingness to invest their efforts in the organization's success. This ultimately leads to stronger business outcomes."

Real-time recognition

With Simpplr Employee Recognition, employers can create the right program to inspire and motivate their team members with:

Peer-to-peer awards : Foster a culture of mutual appreciation-reinforcing core company values, and nurturing a strong sense of community.

: Foster a culture of mutual appreciation-reinforcing core company values, and nurturing a strong sense of community. Support for all workers : Foster a sense of belonging and eliminate the perception of a two-tiered workforce by encouraging recognition through desktop and mobile.

: Foster a sense of belonging and eliminate the perception of a two-tiered workforce by encouraging recognition through desktop and mobile. Profile-integrated badges : Maximize the visibility of individual achievements with custom badges, integrated in employee profile pages.

: Maximize the visibility of individual achievements with custom badges, integrated in employee profile pages. Recurring awards: Create and delegate recurring departmental or division awards with open nominations allowing maximum participation and desired cadence.

Actionable Insights

Simpplr Employee Recognition offers powerful analytics that grant administrators and people managers clear visibility into team interactions and engagement. People data is unlocked in one centralized location. Through the My Team dashboard, leaders can review insights and take action using suggested prompts and nudges, empowering them to make data-driven decisions to improve team collaboration, connection and performance.

Customizable

With Simpplr Employee Recognition, employers can customize recognition programs to align with company values, employee expertise and branding. This saves time and resources compared to building a program from the ground up. Unlike standalone solutions-which are often underused and exclude certain employees-Simpplr Employee Recognition is integrated into the modern intranet platform. This ensures wider adoption among employees and boosts engagement, retention, and productivity.

Success Story

"Since launching Recognition earlier this year, we've found employees to not only be more engaged, but we're also noticing our different sectors of the organization are feeling more united," said Ashley Anglisano, Communications at Agero. "No matter where in the company you work, all employees go to one platform to recognize their peers; and are given insight into who else is being recognized and can chime in with additional kudos. Being on the internal communications and employee engagement team, it's also taken out some manual processes we were doing with similar goals, and created a self-serve program where employees are free to publicly recognize their colleagues," added Anglisano.

Recognition fosters a feeling of belonging. This emotional connection reinforces employees' commitment. Organizations that encourage recognition have a more engaged, motivated, and dedicated workforce, and perform better.

To learn more about Simpplr, please visit Simpplr.com .

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees - wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish.

Trusted by more than 700+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance.

Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

