Lumu Integrates with ConnectWise PSA to Offer Streamlined Incident Management for Enhanced Security

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Lumu Technologies , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, has announced its integration with ConnectWise PSA , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solutions providers. As attack surfaces continue growing exponentially, the number of alerts and logs that teams need to respond to is heightened. This integration will help cybersecurity operators using ConnectWise PSA by identifying and prioritizing urgent threats that Lumu detects in the network to cybersecurity operators, empowering them to streamline incident management and effectively respond to cyber threats.

"Our commitment to streamline security operations end to end involves offering integrations with the best technologies and vendors." said Travis Vigneau, senior director of Channel Sales and Alliances for ConnectWise. "We are excited to grow our partner ecosystem with an industry leader like Lumu, who offers visibility and threat response automation to IT solution providers."

The two solutions will work together to enable IT solution providers to seamlessly ingest Lumu incident data to their clients' ConnectWise PSA environment so they can manage incidents from their service board. By combining Lumu's actionable insights into emerging threats and malicious activities with ConnectWise PSA's robust automation and management capabilities, TSPs can proactively identify and address security gaps, minimizing risks, protecting critical assets, and driving operational efficiency.

"Lumu for MSPs was built to provide IT Solution Providers a way to grow their cybersecurity practices effectively by unifying threat visibility and automating threat response", said Ricardo Villadiego, Lumu's Founder and CEO. "We are excited to augment the power of Lumu for MSPs with our certified integration with ConnectWise PSA, as it allows us to provide TSPs with a powerful combination of threat intelligence and automation."

Through the integration, a new service ticket will be created when Lumu detects an incident. The incident and related ticket status will be kept in sync between the Lumu portal and the ConnectWise PSA service board, and updated as new data comes in. For every incident detected by Lumu, the integration will generate tickets in a service board of users' choosing. Users can also assign a type, subtype and item to the created ticket.

For more information visit www.lumu.io .

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at? lumu.io .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform-Asio-which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

Lumu Press Contact

Ciara DiVita

5WPR

cdivita@5wpr.com

ConnectWise Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWiseUS@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Lumu

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771258/Lumu-Integrates-with-ConnectWise-PSATM-to-Offer-Streamlined-Incident-Management-for-Enhanced-Security