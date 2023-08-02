Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A3C9XF | ISIN: US0906556065
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.: BioRestorative Therapies Gains Additional Investor Confidence As Insider Dale Broadrick, CEO Lance Alstodt Purchase Thousands of Shares

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Valuations, competitive landscape and market opportunity are fundamental characteristics in evaluating investment decisions. Insider buying - the "smart money" - can also be an indicator to evaluate the potential performance of a company. BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) ("BioRestorative") insiders are expressing their confidence in the company's future. Dale Broadrick, an insider of the company, has demonstrated this faith by acquiring 1,000 shares of BioRestorative. These purchases were made at a price of an average of $2.80 per share on July 27, 2023. As a result, Broadrick now owns a total of 623,404 shares of the company.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Press release picture

It is worth noting that this transaction was executed through multiple trades, with prices ranging from $2.75 to $2.85 per share. The reported price of $2.80 represents the weighted average purchase price. Furthermore, the company filed an SEC Form 4 following this transaction. Additionally, the current CEO of BRTX Lance Alstodt recently displayed additional confidence in the company by acquiring 4,200 BRTX shares as well.

Insider stock purchases can provide valuable insights into the overall confidence and sentiment surrounding a company. When insiders - such as executives or employees - purchase shares of their own company, it often indicates a positive outlook on its future performance. Insiders have access to non-public information about the company, including its financial health, product pipeline and business strategies. Therefore, their decision to purchase shares can be seen as a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

BioRestorative is a clinical-stage company specializing in stem cell-based therapies. BioRestorative's leading product and novel drug BRTX-100, is an autologous stem cell product that uses the patient's own stem cells, which are harvested, cultured under hypoxic conditions to maximize cell survivability and then injected directly into the patient's body. BRTX-100 is a non-invasive treatment, and the procedure is a single intradiscal injection that takes approximately 15 minutes.

BRTX-100 is a promising treatment for chronic back pain, as there are limited safety risks, and human data from similar studies show promising results with reduced pain and increased function. For millions of Americans suffering without adequate treatment, BioRestorative's innovative therapies might be the light at the end of the tunnel. BioRestorative's other product - ThermoStem - has also shown promising results in the treatment of obesity and related diseases.

These recent developments highlight the growing interest and confidence among investors in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. as the company continues to make strides in the biotech industry. BioRestorative seems well-positioned to excel in the stem cell market and become a leading player in a growing market, with the global mesenchymal stem cell market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Read more about BioRestorative's trials and platform technology.

Featured photo by Adam Smigielski on Unsplash.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations
ir@biorestorative.com

SOURCE: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771764/BioRestorative-Therapies-Gains-Additional-Investor-Confidence-As-Insider-Dale-Broadrick-CEO-Lance-Alstodt-Purchase-Thousands-of-Shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
