Fintech Leader DigniFi Announces Tunde Noibi as Chief Technology Officer

With Noibi's automotive and technical background, his appointment strengthens DigniFi's leadership team.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / DigniFi , a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation, assisting auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers with access to visionary, inclusive financing, today announces the appointment of Tunde Noibi Chief Technology Officer.

"Tunde is a great addition to our leadership team as we continue to build out DigniFi's platform to embed our financing products into the auto payments ecosystem," said Neeraj Mehta, DigniFi CEO.

"I am excited and honored to join DigniFi as the CTO and be part of a company that is at the forefront of flexible automotive financing," said Noibi.

"DigniFi's commitment to providing access to accessible and seamless financing options aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to assist people that need a little help. I look forward to leading our talented technology team; driving operational efficiency and delivering exceptional user experiences harnessing emerging technologies that will empower our customers and partners," said Noibi

Noibi has had a remarkable journey leading technical teams in the areas of marketing technology integrations, digital development, customer service delivery, product development, consulting, and operations. He has demonstrated accomplishments in building and leading technical teams performing service delivery and professional services to achieve service and operational excellence.

Noibi has held leadership roles in automotive industry with Safe-Guard products and Leading SaaS Platforms with Salesforce, Marketo and Outreach.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation. We help auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers access to with visionary, inclusive financing. Our technology simplifies the loan application process and enables small businesses to offer on-the-spot financing, for auto repairs, parts and accessory purchases, maintenance packages, insurance deductibles, and vehicle service contracts. All credit products are originated by WebBank. To date, DigniFi has helped over 5,000 small businesses across the nation secure almost$200 million in incrementation transactions. For more information, please visit DigniFi.com .

