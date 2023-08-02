AAA Smoke & Vape to sell Hempacco's entire portfolio of products, including Snoop Dogg's "Dogg lbs"

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with AAA Smoke & Vape. Under the terms of the agreement, AAA Smoke & Vape will distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of products, including Snoop Dogg's Dogg lbs, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is the inclusion of Snoop Dogg's popular gummies in the product lineup. Known for his passion for cannabis culture and advocacy, Snoop Dogg has partnered with Hempacco to create a delicious and innovative variety of hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies. The Dogg lbs (pronounced "dog pounds") gummies come in two presentations: a 5-pack and a 20-pack, and three flavors: blue raspberry, grape, and cherry lemon.

"We're excited to collaborate with Hempacco and the renowned Snoop Dogg lbs brand," said Amzad Charania, President of AAA Smoke & Vape. "I believe the Dogg lbs brand has immense potential in the US market, and Snoop Dogg's celebrity status will undoubtedly contribute to its widespread recognition across the nation."





HPCO AAA Smoke Vape Master Distributor



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/175809_hpco_aaa_smoke_vape_master_distributor.jpg

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the newest addition to our esteemed family of master distributors - AAA Smoke & Vape," exclaimed Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "Recognized as the leading distributor in smoke shops across the Southeast region, their expertise and reach make them an invaluable asset to our growing network."

This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Hempacco as they expand their reach and bring high-quality hemp products to even more customers. As a leading provider of high-quality hemp products, Hempacco is committed to delivering exceptional products and experiences to its valued customers.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About AAA Smoke & Vape

AAA Smoke & Vape are the leading distributor in smoke shops across the Southeast region. They are located in Alabama and have national distribution. To learn more, visit www.aaawholesalesupply.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175809