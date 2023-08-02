Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of preemptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has named seasoned industry executive Johannes Riedl as Vice President of Cyber Solutions Europe.

In his new role, Riedl will serve as head of Cyemptive's United Kingdom and German business including setting up operations, bringing in new clients and developing partnerships. While his initial focus will be on the UK and Germany, Riedl will also be overseeing expansion into additional European areas in the future. Riedl will begin with an emphasis on the financial services, manufacturing, and medium to large business sectors.

Riedl is an accomplished industry executive and non-executive director, with a focus on digital transformation. Among the businesses he has helped build during his nearly 20 year career include NETSOL Technologies, a NASDAQ-traded worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry, where he built its European operations from the ground up. He is a former board member for NETSOL and former senior manager at KPMG. He holds a degree in business administration from Munich Business School.

"With ransomware and IP theft on the rise in the UK and the EU, Cyemptive is scaling up its operations in the region," said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. "Johannes' expertise and background as a business builder in the European market is ideal for bringing Cyemptive's next generation security solution, with its unrivaled technology to stop security breaches, to the region."

Today's announcement is part of a continuing series by the company in recent months as it scales up for the next level of growth. These include the opening of offices in Wilson, North Carolina, to support its growing East Coast customer base and the naming of former Hitachi Data Systems Executive Ray McCay as Chief Revenue Officer. According to the company, today's action is the tip of the spear as Cyemptive gears up for international expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join Cyemptive, a game-changing cybersecurity company that is set to redefine the industry," said Riedl. "As an experienced executive with a focus on digital transformation, I've seen first-hand the importance of cybersecurity in protecting businesses and individuals from cyber threats. With the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks, there has never been a more critical time for the innovation Cyemptive brings to this space."

Cyemptive has created next generation layers of cybersecurity that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. When added to the customer's existing capabilities, Cyemptive's cybersecurity solutions eliminate damage from occurring even from previously unknown attack techniques. Cyemptive's preemptive solutions are the only ones on the market today guaranteed to protect computing environments before or immediately following a compromise.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Snohomish, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 10 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2022 competition alone more than any other company in the history of the awards. The company's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

