OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through July 2023 was 44.6 million contracts, up 9.9 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through July 2022. Total volume was 877.9 million contracts, up 18.3 percent compared to July 2022.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 13.6% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 41.2% year-over-year
- Total options cleared contract volume up 10% year-over-year
Contract Volume
July 2023
Contracts
July 2022
Contracts
% Change
2023 YTD
ADV
2022 YTD
ADV
% Change
Equity Options
496,358,986
393,918,967
26.0%
23,143,051
22,278,089
3.9%
ETF Options
307,560,999
291,440,663
5.5%
17,606,244
15,504,556
13.6%
Index Options
69,718,108
52,904,255
31.8%
3,645,875
2,581,416
41.2%
Total Options
873,638,093
738,263,885
18.3%
44,395,170
40,364,061
10.0%
Futures
4,244,766
3,778,337
12.3%
214,421
232,766
-7.9%
Total Volume
877,882,859
742,042,222
18.3%
44,609,591
40,596,827
9.9%
Securities Lending
July 2023 Avg.
Daily Loan
Value
July 2022 Avg.
Daily Loan
Value
Change
July 2023
Total
Transactions
July 2022
Total
Transactions
Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
136,247,037,293
119,636,297,571
13.9%
189,181
172,365
9.8%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801659227/en/
Contacts:
OCC Public Relations
PublicRelations@theocc.com