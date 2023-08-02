OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through July 2023 was 44.6 million contracts, up 9.9 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through July 2022. Total volume was 877.9 million contracts, up 18.3 percent compared to July 2022.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 13.6% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 41.2% year-over-year

Total options cleared contract volume up 10% year-over-year

Contract Volume

July 2023 Contracts July 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 496,358,986 393,918,967 26.0% 23,143,051 22,278,089 3.9% ETF Options 307,560,999 291,440,663 5.5% 17,606,244 15,504,556 13.6% Index Options 69,718,108 52,904,255 31.8% 3,645,875 2,581,416 41.2% Total Options 873,638,093 738,263,885 18.3% 44,395,170 40,364,061 10.0% Futures 4,244,766 3,778,337 12.3% 214,421 232,766 -7.9% Total Volume 877,882,859 742,042,222 18.3% 44,609,591 40,596,827 9.9%

Securities Lending

July 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value July 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value Change July 2023 Total Transactions July 2022 Total Transactions Change Market Loan Hedge Total 136,247,037,293 119,636,297,571 13.9% 189,181 172,365 9.8%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801659227/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com