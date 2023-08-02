Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Dow Jones News
02.08.2023 | 15:16
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 
02-Aug-2023 / 15:43 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 August 2023 
Fix Price Group PLC (the "Company") 
Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM") 
The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's 
AGM held on 31 July 2023. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite 
majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the 
"GDRs") and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the AGM, the total number of 
votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs: 
 
 
       Resolutions             FOR     %   AGAINST  %  WITHHELD/%   DISCRETIONARY/% 
 
       Resolution to appoint Messrs, 
       Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, 
Special    lawyers, to apply on behalf of the 
Resolution 1 Company with respect to the     667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 
       amendment of the nominal value of 
       the shares of the Company from EUR 
       0.001 per share to EUR 0.0000374. 
 
       Resolution to amend paragraph 5 of 
       the Memorandum of the Company as 
       follows: 
       "5. The authorised share capital of 
       the Company is EUR 100,000,000 (one 
Special    hundred million) divided into 
Resolution 2 10,000,000,000 (ten billion) shares 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 
       of EUR 0.0000374 each, with power to 
       issue any of the shares in the 
       capital, original or increased, with 
       or subject to any preferential, 
       special or qualified rights or 
       conditions as regards dividends, 
       repayment of capital, voting or 
       otherwise." 
 
       Resolution to re-elect the current 
Special    directors, as members of the Board  626,311,726 73.68 39,792,188 4.68 12,901,007 1.52 170,523,772 20.06 
Resolution 3 of Directors until the next Annual 
       General Meeting. 
 
       Resolution to re-elect, Messrs. 
Special    Papakyriacou & Partners Ltd as    656,058,413 77.18 5,982,604 0.70 16,963,904 2  170,523,772 20.06 
Resolution 4 auditors of the Company until the 
       next Annual General Meeting. 
 
       Resolution to approve the following 
       financial statements of the Company 
       of the year ended December 31, 2022: 
 
Special                      667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 
Resolution 5 (a) Fix Price Group PLC Report and 
       Consolidated Financial Statements as 
       of 31 December 2022; and 
       (b) Fix Price Group PLC Financial 
       Statements as of 31 December 2022. 
 
 
       Acknowledgement of the Company's 
       Annual Report for 2022. 
 
Special                      667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 
Resolution 6

The results of voting at the AGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

"WITHHELD" votes are not counted in the calculation of votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" in any resolution.

"DISCRETIONARY" votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast "FOR" all resolutions.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the AGM was 849,528,693.

For further information, please contact: 

Contacts 
Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Goncharova 
ir@fix-price.com       pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  261984 
EQS News ID:  1694519 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
