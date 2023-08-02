DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 02-Aug-2023 / 15:43 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 August 2023 Fix Price Group PLC (the "Company") Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM") The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 31 July 2023. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the AGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs: Resolutions FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD/% DISCRETIONARY/% Resolution to appoint Messrs, Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, Special lawyers, to apply on behalf of the Resolution 1 Company with respect to the 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 amendment of the nominal value of the shares of the Company from EUR 0.001 per share to EUR 0.0000374. Resolution to amend paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of the Company as follows: "5. The authorised share capital of the Company is EUR 100,000,000 (one Special hundred million) divided into Resolution 2 10,000,000,000 (ten billion) shares 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 of EUR 0.0000374 each, with power to issue any of the shares in the capital, original or increased, with or subject to any preferential, special or qualified rights or conditions as regards dividends, repayment of capital, voting or otherwise." Resolution to re-elect the current Special directors, as members of the Board 626,311,726 73.68 39,792,188 4.68 12,901,007 1.52 170,523,772 20.06 Resolution 3 of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting. Resolution to re-elect, Messrs. Special Papakyriacou & Partners Ltd as 656,058,413 77.18 5,982,604 0.70 16,963,904 2 170,523,772 20.06 Resolution 4 auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting. Resolution to approve the following financial statements of the Company of the year ended December 31, 2022: Special 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 Resolution 5 (a) Fix Price Group PLC Report and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022; and (b) Fix Price Group PLC Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022. Acknowledgement of the Company's Annual Report for 2022. Special 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 Resolution 6

The results of voting at the AGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

"WITHHELD" votes are not counted in the calculation of votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" in any resolution.

"DISCRETIONARY" votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast "FOR" all resolutions.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the AGM was 849,528,693.

