New Breakthrough Research Study Reveals Top 20 Most Authentic Brands

Survey Results Released From '2023 Brand Authenticity Report'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / U.S.-based market research firm Breakthrough Research today released data from a recent consumer study, the "2023 Brand Authenticity Report," with LEGO, Crayola, Whirlpool, Hot Wheels, and Costco topping the list of the Top 20 Most Authentic Brands. More than 5,000 respondents were surveyed and more than 100 national brands were evaluated using a proprietary new approach that measures brand authenticity using the latest research in behavioral science.

Why Authenticity Matters

References for Authenticity Research

"The importance of brand authenticity is well-established in academic research," explains Dan Braker, president of Breakthrough Research. "Being authentic drives positive first impressions and long-lasting connections. People crave real connection, and the sense that what we are seeing is what we are getting."

Of more than 100 brands surveyed, LEGO, Crayola, Whirlpool, Hot Wheels, Costco, Honda, Dollar Tree, IKEA, Under Armour, and The North Face ranked among the top 10 most authentic brands followed by The Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Patagonia, Lowe's, Walgreen's, Coors, PlayStation, Chipotle, Domino's, and Heineken.

According to recent data, a brand's authenticity impacts consumer spending. The most authentic brands from the "Brand Authenticity Report 2023" achieved better financial performance based on stock market results than brands that are seen as less authentic. Authentic brands have also been shown to grow faster and build larger and stronger communities, and consumers tend to feel authentic brands have higher-quality products. In an age of misinformation, authenticity can potentially ameliorate the effects of a brand scandal.

"Being authentic, being real," adds Braker, "is more important today than ever."

Click here to download the full report.

About Breakthrough Research

Breakthrough Research is a boutique full-service research agency headquartered in Los Angeles that was founded in 2013 by Dan Braker, a researcher with more than 25 years of experience in the field. Specializing in insight, design, and innovation, Breakthrough Research conducts both domestic and global research and features a proprietary suite of behavioral science tools to measure emotional responses, implicit associations, and consumer behaviors. For more information, please visit www.bthrough.com.

Contact Information:

Diana Yin

dyin@bthrough.com

Dan Braker

dbraker@bthrough.com

Related Files

Top 20 Most Authentic Brands 2023.JPG

Why Authenticity Matters 2.JPG

SOURCE: Breakthrough Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771686/New-Breakthrough-Research-Study-Reveals-Top-20-Most-Authentic-Brands