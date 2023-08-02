Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092
Berlin
02.08.23
08:08 Uhr
3,560 Euro
-0,100
-2,73 %
02.08.2023
Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 10, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday August 10, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday August 10, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/920647/live-qneonode.

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3808402/2210305.pdf

Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 10, 2023

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-2q-invitation-to-earnings-call-august-2023,c3202761

Neonode 2Q Invitation to Earnings Call August 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-to-report-second-quarter-2023-results-on-august-10-2023-301891609.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
