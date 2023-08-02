Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
[02.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,470,011.00
|USD
|0
|97,874,931.62
|6.3268
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|0
|32,511,195.64
|5.7696
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|45,757,840.18
|8.5351
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,907,531.08
|7.9776
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|44,512,123.09
|104.6089