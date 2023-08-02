Prime Insurance Company: XINSURANCE Presents Boats and Boots Concert Key West Florida

Boats and Boots Concert presented by XINSURANCE

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / XINSURANCE is excited to announce the return of its annual fall concert, Boats and Boots. This year's event marks the second straight year the festival has been held and it will be taking place at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Boats and Boots features performances by the most talented and exciting musical acts on the scene today. The concert is an official event of Race World Offshore Championships, Nov. 5-12, 2023, in Key West, Florida.

The Boats and Boots concert is happening on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West.

The line-up of artists set to perform at Boats and Boots is an incredible blend of genres and sounds from your favorite Key West artists, from the country stylings of Cliff Cody to the Americana-infused music of Sam Carlson, to the dynamic performances of the Key West Kings. The Wolf Love Band brings its unique brand of acoustic music to the event, featuring husband-wife duo Kari and Jack Wolf.

"We're thrilled to bring Boats and Boots back to Key West for another year of great music and unforgettable experiences," said XINSURANCE CEO & President Rick J. Lindsey. "With such an amazing line-up of talented musicians, we're confident that this year's show will be bigger and better than ever before."

XINSURANCE provides specialty liability insurance solutions for property, commercial auto, professional coverage, and hundreds of other business classes.

For more information about Boats and Boots, including ticket information, visit www.fastboatsandboots.com and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. Rick J. Lindsey and the artists are available for interviews - contact Barbara Malkowski at barbaram@xinsurance.com

