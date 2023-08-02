Anzeige
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
02.08.2023 | 16:06
BingX Launches Multiple Deposit Addresses for Each Single Blockchain Network

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to unveil its new feature, Multiple Deposit Addresses, which enables BingX users to obtain several deposit addresses for a single network and now to enjoy greater flexibility and convenience when managing their deposits on the trading platform.

BingX Launches Multiple Deposit Addresses for Each Single Blockchain Network

With the latest upgrade, BingX also aims to enhance user privacy and security. The new feature allows each BingX user to add up to 100 deposit addresses for each supported blockchain on their BingX account. They can also add personalized notes to each newly added deposit address, making it easier to differentiate and track transactions. During the deposit process, users can conveniently select addresses from a dropdown menu or choose from their address book, streamlining the deposit experience.

Moreover, BingX opens token queries, displaying all addresses associated with the selected blockchain, offering comprehensive visibility of users' assets. To further enhance accessibility, users can effortlessly export their address book and generate a local document. BingX now supports two blockchain projects, Linea and zkSync Era(V2). In the long run, additional blockchains such as StarkNet and LayerZero will be supported soon.

The introduction of Multiple Deposit Addresses and Address Book reflects BingX's dedication to meeting users' needs and streamlining their interactions with cryptocurrencies. This feature is another step forward in BingX's ongoing efforts to make crypto trading more user-friendly.

"This update reflects our dedication to meeting our users' needs and streamlining their interactions with cryptocurrencies," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "BingX remains at the forefront of innovation in the cryptocurrency industry, consistently expanding its offerings to provide a seamless and secure trading environment for its global user base. By introducing the Multiple Deposit Addresses and Address Book feature, BingX reaffirms its commitment to empowering users with the tools they need to manage their digital assets effectively."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168110/1920___1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095392/BingX_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-launches-multiple-deposit-addresses-for-each-single-blockchain-network-301891576.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
