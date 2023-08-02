Extensive research has led to an expansion of the Intellectual Capital associated with Autoinjectors; the number of patents have grown at a CAGR of 12%, claims Roots Analysis

With the incorporation of error-correcting audible feedback sensors, temperature monitoring strips, disposable components and dose monitoring system, these self-injecting devices offer endless possibilities for innovation

Drawbacks of conventional parenteral drug delivery systems have paved the way for the development of improved techniques and better drug administration devices. Over the past few years, there has been an evident shift towards the self-administration of drugs / therapies. These self-injection devices facilitate the effective administration of therapeutics for the treatment of emergency and chronic conditions.

Key Insights

More than 11,000 intellectual property (IP) documents related to autoinjectors have been published

These IP publications represent more than 2,200 simple patent families, of which close to 25% have received approval. It is worth mentioning that majority of patent families (60%) have more than 10 years left for expiration.

Around 15 prominent keywords represent the primary focus area of the IP publications

The word inject appeared in titles of more than 80% of publications, followed by device (56%). Further, other keywords that were prominent include, auto, method and medical. In addition, the appearance of these keywords in publications has significantly increased post-2017.

More than 10 unique innovation categories represent over 2,000 simple families

Autoinjector-mediated drug delivery solutions emerged as the most prominent innovation category, followed by innovations in housing assembly (in terms of number of patent applications). It is worth highlighting that close to 50% of the sub-innovation categories have a high degree of freedom to operate.

Over 90 publications, covering recent innovations, emerged as the most valuable IP documents

More than 95% of these highly valuable intellectual property publications have been approved, with more than 15 years left until expiration. It is worth noting that 98% of these patents were filed / granted in US jurisdictions.

Around 20 CPC symbols emerged as key pockets of innovation

These represent 10 CPC families, of which A61M has emerged as the most popular, followed by A61B. Further, within the A61M CPC family, A61M5/20 emerged as the most prominent CPC symbol, being used to classify more than 11,000 patents filed across various jurisdictions.

Close to 10 white spaces are present across different innovation categories

More than 50% of the white spaces exist across audible autoinjectors and large volume autoinjectors for high viscosity drug categories. Within these categories, actuation components and mechanisms, and assembly for driving components, possess a high scope for innovation.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of novel self-administration devices?

What are the key white spaces in this domain?

What is the relative value of intellectual property documents related to autoinjectors?

How many patents are close to expiration?

What are the various pockets of innovation in autoinjectors domain?

Which are the key elements that claims analysis for granted patents highlight?

Which innovation areas have high freedom to operate?

The "Autoinjectors: Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of the key intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), covering the various types of autoinjectors and their components that offer safety features and patient compliance during self-administration of drugs. The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.

The research includes detailed profiles of 10+ key players (listed below); the profiles feature an overview of the autoinjector developers, their financial information (if available), product portfolio (under development / marketed) recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sanofi

Ypsomed

Novo Nordisk

Owen Mumford

Becton Dickinson

Janssen

SHL Group

Amgen

Aptar Pharma

UCB

Meridian Medical

Eli Lilly

PHC technologies

Ascendis Pharma

