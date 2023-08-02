The cardiovascular polypill developed by the Spanish National Centre for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer has been included by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its List of Essential Medicines1

This cardiovascular polypill includes three active ingredients (acetylsalicylic acid, ramipril and atorvastatin) and has been proven to be effective in preventing cardiovascular events after a heart attack, reducing mortality from cardiovascular causes by 33%. This was evidenced by the SECURE2 study, with results published in August 2022 in the New England Journal of Medicine3 (NEJM).

"The SECURE results showed, for the first time, that the cardiovascular polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer achieves clinically relevant reductions in recurrent cardiovascular events in patients who have suffered a myocardial infarction," said Dr. Valentín Fuster, principal investigator of the study, General Director of the CNIC, President of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

As stated in the WHO report, "essential medicines are those that satisfy the priority health care needs of a population. They are intended to be available in functioning health systems at all times, in appropriate dosage forms, of assured quality and at prices individuals and health systems can afford."

According to Oscar Pérez, Chief Marketing, Market Access and Business Development Officer at Ferrer, "the 33% reduction in cardiovascular mortality demonstrates the efficacy of treatment with Trinomia4 compared to standard treatment. The inclusion of this therapeutic solution in the WHO's List of Essential Medicines confirms our aim to make a positive impact in society and is an important step in our mission to bring significant and differential value to people with cardiovascular disease."

Currently, the cardiovascular polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer is marketed in 25 countries and the feasibility of extending its distribution to additional territories, including the United States, is under analysis.

