Keyless Technologies: Keyless achieves record growth in Q2, makes strategic appointments, and expands partnership ecosystem

Keyless reports impressive 172% increase in ARR, appoints new CPO and Director of North American Sales, accelerating its expansion into new markets

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies , the leaders in privacy-preserving authentication, today announced a significant achievement in Q2, 2023, with a 172% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

The substantial growth can be attributed to the growing demand for privacy-oriented biometric authentication solutions that can help regulated companies meet strict compliance demands without hindering innovation.

"As fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated, businesses are desperately searching for stronger and user-friendly authentication solutions that can help deter attackers. Our recent growth highlights the demand for passwordless solutions that empower businesses to fight back against credential stuffing, phishing and impersonation scams," said Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and CEO of Keyless.

In addition to this impressive growth, Keyless is bolstering its leadership team, welcoming Dario Salice as Chief Product Officer and Danielle Labarbera as Director of North American Sales.

"We are thrilled to have both Dario and Danielle joining the Keyless team, as their combined expertise significantly strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge authentication solutions and drive our strategic growth," Carmignani added.

Salice, renowned for his previous roles at Meta and Google, brings invaluable expertise to Keyless' product strategy. As a former FIDO board member, Salice's deep understanding of authentication technologies and product innovation will further enhance Keyless' ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that ensure secure and seamless authentication.

Labarbera, with an impressive background at Onfido, Feedzai, Docusign, Accenture and Goldman Sachs, contributes strong financial acumen, strategic leadership, and extensive knowledge in identity and fraud prevention, propelling Keyless' sales growth in the North American market.

"With Dario's exceptional track record in product innovation and strategic insights, alongside Danielle's extensive knowledge in identity and fraud prevention, we are confident that their contributions will play instrumental roles in advancing our authentication solutions, forging key partnerships, and delivering enhanced value to our customers," Carmignani added.

These recent appointments come off the back of Keyless forming strategic partnerships with Experian and Synpulse, two globally respected names in providing technology services to the financial services industry.

"Expanding our partnership ecosystem is a strategic move to create synergies and provide increased value to our customers, particularly those in the financial services sector" Carmignani explained. "Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to revolutionize the way the financial industry approaches authentication" added Andrea. "Together, we can deliver cutting-edge solutions, enabling seamless and secure authentication."

The substantial ARR growth, new appointments, and expansion of the partnership ecosystem underscores Keyless' position as a prominent player in the authentication market, poised for continued success in the future.

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company pioneering privacy-preserving biometric solutions for workforce and consumer authentication. Keyless was founded by leading security and privacy experts, and its patented technology is the first to use privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) for biometric authentication and identity management. Keyless delivers frictionless authentication experiences that eliminate account takeover (ATO) fraud, enhance security, and make it easy to comply with evolving regulations such as GDPR and PSD2.

