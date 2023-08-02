TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency ("RF") components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended on July 3, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales were $546.5 million

GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $33.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share

Completed refinancing of Term Loan B, US Asset Backed Revolving Credit Facility ("ABL"), and Asia ABL facility

Completed shutdown of Hong Kong manufacturing facility



Second Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $546.5 million, compared to $625.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $21.4 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $37.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $27.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $33.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $55.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was $74.7 million, or 13.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $96.9 million, or 15.5% of sales for the second quarter of 2022.

"Revenues were within the guided range due to strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets," said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. "Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution in our North America region. In addition, we successfully completed the refinancing of our Term Loan B, US ABL, and Asia ABL facilities, resulting in a conservative capital structure with no significant maturities before 2028 and a net leverage ratio of 1.5x," concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook



For the third quarter of 2023, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.25 to $0.31 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2023 2022 2023 2022 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 546,509 $ 625,550 $ 1,090,946 $ 1,206,810 Cost of goods sold 448,002 508,477 906,316 998,814 Gross profit 98,507 117,073 184,630 207,996 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 18,180 17,557 39,482 35,829 General and administrative 37,840 48,350 72,913 81,120 Research and development 6,424 5,233 13,509 10,788 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 3,852 8,275 25,816 16,549 Restructuring charges 10,803 456 14,970 640 Total operating expenses 77,099 79,871 166,690 144,926 Operating income 21,408 37,202 17,940 63,070 Interest expense (11,843 ) (10,711 ) (24,650 ) (22,072 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,154 ) - (1,154 ) - (Loss) gain on sale of subsidiary (69 ) - 1,270 - Other, net 5,068 7,638 6,266 9,608 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,410 34,129 (328 ) 50,606 Income tax (provision) benefit (6,586 ) (6,337 ) 1,338 (5,568 ) Net income $ 6,824 $ 27,792 $ 1,010 $ 45,038 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.01 $ 0.44 Diluted 0.07 0.27 0.01 0.43 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 102,759 101,270 102,570 101,941 Diluted 104,820 103,221 104,575 103,762 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 102,759 101,270 102,570 101,941 Dilutive effect of warrants - - - 3 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 2,061 1,951 2,005 1,818 Diluted shares 104,820 103,221 104,575 103,762





SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA July 3, 2023 January 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 398,716 $ 402,749 Accounts and notes receivable, net 386,903 473,225 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property 6,595 69,240 Contract assets 312,529 335,788 Inventories 186,765 170,639 Total current assets 1,336,054 1,493,056 Property, plant and equipment, net 709,577 724,204 Operating lease right of use asset 14,041 18,862 Other non-current assets 1,088,819 1,087,482 Total assets 3,148,491 3,323,604 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 3,500 $ 50,000 Accounts payable 306,298 361,788 Total current liabilities 602,384 761,325 Debt, net of discount 864,413 879,407 Total long-term liabilities 1,001,798 1,026,700 Total equity 1,544,309 1,535,579 Total liabilities and equity 3,148,491 3,323,604





SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2023

2022

2023 2022 Gross margin 18.0 % 18.7 % 16.9 % 17.2 % Operating margin 3.9 % 5.9 % 1.6 % 5.2 % End Market Breakdown: Second Quarter 2023

2022

Aerospace and Defense 47 % 30 % Automotive 17 % 18 % Data Center Computing 12 % 17 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 16 % 21 % Networking 8 % 14 % Stock-based Compensation: Second Quarter Amount included in: 2023

2022

Cost of goods sold $ 1,497 $ 1,172 Selling and marketing 698 620 General and administrative 2,677 2,396 Research and development 249 239 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,121 $ 4,427 Operating Segment Data: Second Quarter Net sales: 2023

2022

PCB $ 536,531 $ 609,429 RF&S Components 9,978 16,121 Total net sales $ 546,509 $ 625,550 Operating segment income: PCB $ 58,479 $ 91,908 RF&S Components 3,202 6,678 Corporate & Other (33,998 ) (51,726 ) Total operating segment income 27,683 46,860 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (6,275 ) (9,658 ) Total operating income 21,408 37,202 Total other expense (7,998 ) (3,073 ) Income before income taxes $ 13,410 $ 34,129





RECONCILIATIONS1 Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 98,507 $ 117,073 $ 184,630 $ 207,996 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,423 1,383 8,231 2,767 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 1,416 105 2,649 105 Stock-based compensation 1,497 1,172 3,159 2,448 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 867 5,210 (1,261 ) 3,807 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 164 - 327 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 104,874 $ 124,943 $ 197,735 $ 217,123 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.2% 20.0% 18.1% 18.0% Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income $ 21,408 $ 37,202 $ 17,940 $ 63,070 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,275 9,658 34,047 19,316 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 1,373 105 2,649 105 Stock-based compensation 5,121 4,427 10,361 8,661 Gain on sale of assets (42 ) - (215 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 867 5,210 (1,261 ) 3,807 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 164 - 327 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 10,924 11,012 15,592 12,150 Non-GAAP operating income $ 46,090 $ 67,614 $ 79,440 $ 107,109 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.4% 10.8% 7.3% 8.9% Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income $ 6,824 $ 27,792 $ 1,010 $ 45,038 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,275 9,658 34,047 19,316 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 1,373 105 2,649 105 Stock-based compensation 5,121 4,427 10,361 8,661 Non-cash interest expense 497 537 1,224 1,069 Gain on sale of assets (42 ) - (215 ) (827 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,154 - 1,154 - Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary 69 - (1,270 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 867 5,210 (1,261 ) 3,807 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 164 - 327 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 10,924 11,012 15,592 12,150 Income taxes5 (182 ) (3,424 ) (11,926 ) (8,650 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,044 $ 55,317 $ 51,692 $ 80,570 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.32 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.78 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net income $ 6,824 $ 27,792 $ 1,010 $ 45,038 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 6,586 6,337 (1,338 ) 5,568 Interest expense 11,843 10,711 24,650 22,072 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,275 9,658 34,047 19,316 Depreciation expense 24,937 21,789 50,190 43,289 Stock-based compensation 5,121 4,427 10,361 8,661 Gain on sale of assets (42 ) - (215 ) (827 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,154 - 1,154 - Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary 69 - (1,270 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 867 5,210 (1,261 ) 3,807 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 164 - 327 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 10,924 11,012 15,592 12,150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,722 $ 96,936 $ 133,247 $ 158,975 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7% 15.5% 12.2% 13.2% Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 25,884 $ 79,317 $ 80,962 $ 115,308 Capital expenditures, net (49,417 ) (26,394 ) (80,124 ) (49,814 ) Free cash flow $ (23,533 ) $ 52,923 $ 838 $ 65,494





1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, and purchase accounting related inventory markup. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

