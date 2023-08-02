NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue for the third quarter totaled $683.4 million, an 11% decrease compared to $768.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Income from continuing operations totaled $49.2 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $52.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in the prior year quarter. Excluding all items that affect comparability from both periods, adjusted income from continuing operations was $70.3 million, or $1.29 per share in the current year quarter compared to $66.5 million, or $1.23 per share in the prior year quarter. For a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted income from continuing operations, see the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter was $138.6 million, a 3% increase from the prior year quarter of $134.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) of $14.0 million in the current quarter and $13.4 million in the prior year quarter, totaled $152.6 million, increasing 3% from the prior year of $148.2 million. For a reconciliation and definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to income before taxes from continuing operations, see the attached table.

" Griffon's results for the third quarter have exceeded expectations due to the outstanding performance of our Home and Building Products ("HBP") segment," said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. " HBP benefited from increased commercial volume as well as favorable pricing and mix across all products and channels. HBP's performance has been supported by an increased investment in business development, as well as investments in productivity and innovation that will drive future growth."

"Our Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP" ) segment's performance continues to reflect challenging market conditions, with all channels and geographies being affected by reduced consumer demand, and elevated customer inventory levels," continued Mr. Kramer. " As we announced last quarter, CPP is addressing these challenges by expanding its global sourcing strategy to include certain product categories that are currently manufactured in and for the U.S. market. These efforts are underway and progressing well."

" Given our overall strong performance year-to-date, and expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising full-year EBITDA guidance to $550 million from at least $525 million," Mr. Kramer said. " Regarding capital allocation, during the fiscal third quarter, we repurchased more than 2.5 million Griffon shares, or 4.4% of total outstanding shares, at an average price of $33.58 per share. These actions demonstrate the confidence Griffon's Board and management have in our strategic plan and outlook, and our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders."

Segment Operating Results

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP revenue in the current quarter of $401.1 million declined 1% from the prior year period due to decreased volume of 5% driven by reduced residential volume partially offset by increased commercial volume, and favorable pricing and mix of 4% driven by both residential and commercial.

HBP adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $134.3 million, increasing 12% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA benefited from reduced material costs, partially offset by reduced revenue noted above and increased labor, advertising and marketing costs.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP revenue in the current quarter of $282.3 million decreased 22% compared to the prior year period primarily due to a 22% reduction in volume across all channels and geographies driven by reduced consumer demand, elevated customer inventory levels, and customer supplier diversification in the U.S. Hunter contributed $87.8 million in the current quarter compared to $105.8 million in the prior year period.

For the current quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year primarily due to the unfavorable impact of the reduced volume noted above, and its related impact on manufacturing and overhead absorption, partially offset by reduced discretionary spending. Hunter contributed $25.1 million in the current quarter compared to $16.8 million in the prior year period.

CPP Global Sourcing Strategy Expansion

In response to market conditions, Griffon's CPP segment will expand its global sourcing strategy to include long handle tools, material handling, and wood storage and organization product lines for the U.S. market.

By transitioning these product lines to an asset-light structure, CPP's operations will be better positioned to serve customers with a more flexible and cost-effective sourcing model that leverages supplier relationships around the world. These actions will be essential to CPP achieving 15% EBITDA margins, while enhancing free cash flow through improved working capital and significantly lower capital expenditures.

The global sourcing strategy expansion is expected to be complete by the end of calendar 2024. Over that period, CPP expects to reduce its U.S. facility footprint by approximately 1.2 million square feet, or 30%, and its headcount by approximately 600.

Implementation of this strategy over the duration of the project will result in charges of $120 to $130 million, including $50 to $55 million of cash charges for employee retention and severance, operational transition, and facility and lease exit costs, and $70 to $75 million of non-cash charges primarily related to asset write-downs. Capital investment in the range of $3 to $5 million will also be required. These costs exclude cash proceeds from the sale of real estate and equipment, which are expected to largely offset the cash charges, and also exclude inefficiencies due to duplicative labor costs and absorption impacts during transition.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, CPP incurred pre-tax cash restructuring charges of $3.9 million. During the nine months ended June 30, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges totaling $82.2 million consisted of cash charges of $23.1 million and non-cash, asset-related charges totaled $59.1 million.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, and recognized the effective tax rates of 37.3% and 30.6%, respectively. Excluding all items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were 28.1% and 28.6%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and equivalents of $151.8 million and total debt outstanding of $1.55 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.39 billion. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.6x net debt to EBITDA. Year-to-date June 30, 2023 free cash flow of $300.7 million reflects the strong operating results through the third quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $300.5 million subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures, net, were $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

On April 20, 2023, Griffon announced that the Board of Directors approved an increase of its share repurchase authorization to $258 million from the prior unused authorization of $58 million. Share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled 2,541,932 shares of common stock, for a total of $85.4 million, or an average of $33.58 per share. As of June 30, 2023, $172.6 million remains under these Board authorized repurchase programs.

2023 Outlook

We continue to expect 2023 revenue of $2.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 is now expected to be $550 million (prior at least $525 million), excluding unallocated costs of $56 million, and charges related to the strategic review process of $22 million and AMES's global sourcing expansion. Increased adjusted EBITDA expectations reflect the continuation of strong HBP results partially offset by reduced CPP volume, and its related impact on manufacturing and overhead absorption.

We now expect depreciation to be $45 million (prior $50 million) and capital expenditures to be $40 million (prior $50 million). Other guidance remains unchanged for 2023, including free cash flow to exceed net income, amortization of $22 million, interest expense of $103 million, and a normalized tax rate of 29%.

The following table provides operating highlights and a reconciliation of segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to income before taxes from continuing operations:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, REVENUE 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home and Building Products $ 401,142 $ 405,545 $ 1,194,374 $ 1,082,726 Consumer and Professional Products 282,288 362,634 849,424 1,056,819 Total revenue $ 683,430 $ 768,179 $ 2,043,798 $ 2,139,545

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA Home and Building Products $ 134,330 $ 119,847 $ 390,346 $ 280,618 Consumer and Professional Products 18,265 28,373 36,091 92,431 Segment adjusted EBITDA 152,595 148,220 426,437 373,049 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (13,982 ) (13,405 ) (42,388 ) (39,724 ) Adjusted EBITDA 138,613 134,815 384,049 333,325 Net interest expense (25,207 ) (23,961 ) (74,394 ) (60,985 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,669 ) (17,688 ) (50,036 ) (47,021 ) Debt extinguishment, net - (5,287 ) - (5,287 ) Gain on sale of building - - 10,852 - Strategic review - retention and other (5,812 ) (3,220 ) (20,234 ) (3,220 ) Proxy expenses (568 ) - (2,685 ) (6,952 ) Acquisition costs - - - (9,303 ) Restructuring charges (3,862 ) (5,909 ) (82,196 ) (12,391 ) Intangible asset impairment - - (100,000 ) - Special dividend ESOP charges (9,042 ) - (9,042 ) - Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold - (2,700 ) - (5,401 ) Income before taxes from continuing operations $ 78,453 $ 76,050 $ 56,314 $ 182,765 * Primarily Corporate Overhead

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment: Home and Building Products $ 3,868 $ 4,116 $ 11,525 $ 12,778 Consumer and Professional Products 11,661 13,434 38,091 33,831 Total segment depreciation and amortization 15,529 17,550 49,616 46,609 Corporate 140 138 420 412 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,669 $ 17,688 $ 50,036 $ 47,021

Griffon believes free cash flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it portrays the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to FCF:

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 309,003 $ (65,001 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (20,183 ) (33,516 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 11,840 89 FCF $ 300,660 $ (98,428 )

The following tables provide a reconciliation of gross profit and selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 274,624 $ 260,601 $ 702,941 $ 687,086 % of revenue 40.2 % 33.9 % 34.4 % 32.1 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 1,777 2,441 76,422 5,218 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold - 2,700 - 5,401 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 276,401 $ 265,742 $ 779,363 $ 697,705 % of revenue 40.4 % 34.6 % 38.1 % 32.6 %

(1) For the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023 restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 172,439 $ 157,387 $ 585,460 $ 442,577 % of revenue 25.2 % 20.5 % 28.6 % 20.7 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) (2,085 ) (3,468 ) (5,774 ) (7,173 ) Intangible asset impairment - - (100,000 ) - Acquisition costs - - - (9,303 ) Proxy expenses (568 ) - (2,685 ) (6,952 ) Strategic review - retention and other (5,812 ) (3,220 ) (20,234 ) (3,220 ) Special dividend ESOP charges (9,042 ) - (9,042 ) - Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 154,932 $ 150,699 $ 447,725 $ 415,929 % of revenue 22.7 % 19.6 % 21.9 % 19.4 %

(1) For the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023 restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 683,430 $ 768,179 $ 2,043,798 $ 2,139,545 Cost of goods and services 408,806 507,578 1,340,857 1,452,459 Gross profit 274,624 260,601 702,941 687,086 Selling, general and administrative expenses 172,439 157,387 485,460 442,577 Intangible asset impairment - - 100,000 - Total operating expenses 172,439 157,387 585,460 442,577 Income from operations 102,185 103,214 117,481 244,509 Other income (expense) Interest expense (25,641 ) (24,022 ) (75,168 ) (61,111 ) Interest income 434 61 774 126 Gain on sale of building - - 10,852 - Debt extinguishment, net - (5,287 ) - (5,287 ) Other, net 1,475 2,084 2,375 4,528 Total other expense, net (23,732 ) (27,164 ) (61,167 ) (61,744 ) Income before taxes from continuing operations 78,453 76,050 56,314 182,765 Provision for income taxes 29,248 23,268 20,662 55,119 Income from continuing operations $ 49,205 $ 52,782 $ 35,652 $ 127,646 Discontinued operations: Income from operations of discontinued operations - 113,457 - 117,777 Provision for income taxes - 25,952 - 20,149 Income from discontinued operations - 87,505 - 97,628 Net income $ 49,205 $ 140,287 $ 35,652 $ 225,274 Basic earnings per common share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 0.68 $ 2.48 Income from discontinued operations - 1.69 - 1.89 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 2.71 $ 0.68 $ 4.37 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 52,304 51,734 52,640 51,527 Diluted earnings per common share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ 0.98 $ 0.65 $ 2.38 Income from discontinued operations - 1.62 - 1.82 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 2.60 $ 0.65 $ 4.19 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 54,602 53,914 55,087 53,704 Dividends paid per common share $ 2.125 $ 0.09 $ 2.325 $ 0.27 Net income $ 49,205 $ 140,287 $ 35,652 $ 225,274 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,309 (17,823 ) 14,580 (14,093 ) Pension and other post retirement plans 747 1,196 2,355 2,004 Change in cash flow hedges (2,741 ) 2,450 (1,788 ) 110 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 315 (14,177 ) 15,147 (11,979 ) Comprehensive income, net $ 49,520 $ 126,110 $ 50,799 $ 213,295

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 151,790 $ 120,184 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $12,516 and $12,137 359,398 361,653 Inventories 554,958 669,193 Prepaid and other current assets 64,108 62,453 Assets of discontinued operations 984 1,189 Total Current Assets 1,131,238 1,214,672 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 262,623 294,561 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 174,187 183,398 GOODWILL 327,864 335,790 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 651,096 761,914 OTHER ASSETS 20,066 21,553 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 4,141 4,586 Total Assets $ 2,571,215 $ 2,816,474 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 10,043 $ 12,653 Accounts payable 152,202 194,793 Accrued liabilities 183,161 171,797 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 29,637 31,680 Liabilities of discontinued operations 7,260 12,656 Total Current Liabilities 382,303 423,579 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,536,415 1,560,998 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 154,608 159,414 OTHER LIABILITIES 156,533 190,651 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 5,650 4,262 Total Liabilities 2,235,509 2,338,904 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Shareholders' Equity 335,706 477,570 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,571,215 $ 2,816,474

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 35,652 $ 225,274 Net income from discontinued operations - (97,628 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 50,036 47,021 Stock-based compensation 28,587 15,978 Intangible asset impairments 100,000 - Asset impairment charges - restructuring 59,118 2,494 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 689 1,008 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 3,068 2,753 Debt extinguishment, net - 5,287 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold - 5,401 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (25,744 ) 1,465 Gain on sale of assets and investments (10,852 ) (303 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 6,236 (81,825 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 84,190 (135,473 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets 1,887 (13,388 ) Decrease in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, income taxes payable and operating lease liabilities (36,945 ) (44,864 ) Other changes, net 13,081 1,799 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 309,003 (65,001 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (20,183 ) (33,516 ) Acquired businesses, net of cash acquired - (851,464 ) Proceeds (payments) from sale of business, net (2,568 ) 295,712 Proceeds from investments - 14,923 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 11,840 89 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (10,911 ) (574,256 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (127,372 ) (14,906 ) Purchase of shares for treasury (98,350 ) (10,886 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 102,558 984,314 Payments of long-term debt (139,244 ) (427,883 ) Financing costs - (17,065 ) Other, net (152 ) 188 Net cash provided by ( used in) financing activities - continuing operations (262,560 ) 513,762

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,799 ) 26,889 Net cash used in investing activities - (2,627 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (2,799 ) 24,262 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (1,127 ) (2,733 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 31,606 (103,966 ) CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 120,184 248,653 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 151,790 $ 144,687

Griffon evaluates performance based on adjusted income from continuing operations and the related adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, non-GAAP measures. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted income from continuing operations and earnings per common share from continuing operations to adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations $ 49,205 $ 52,782 $ 35,652 $ 127,646 Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 3,862 5,909 82,196 12,391 Intangible asset impairment - - 100,000 - Debt extinguishment, net - 5,287 - 5,287 Gain on sale of building - - (10,852 ) - Acquisition costs - - - 9,303 Special dividend ESOP charges 9,042 - 9,042 - Strategic review - retention and other 5,812 3,220 20,234 3,220 Secondary equity offering costs - - - - Proxy expenses 568 - 2,685 6,952 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold(2) - 2,700 - 5,401 Tax impact of above items(3) (4,704 ) (4,314 ) (51,759 ) (9,411 ) Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits), net(4) 6,519 913 (2,537 ) (661 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 70,304 $ 66,497 $ 184,661 $ 160,128 Earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ 0.98 $ 0.65 $ 2.38 Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges(1) 0.05 0.08 1.11 0.17 Intangible asset impairment - - 1.35 - Debt extinguishment, net - 0.07 - 0.07 Gain on sale of building - - (0.15 ) - Acquisition costs - - - 0.15 Special dividend ESOP charges 0.13 - 0.13 - Strategic review - retention and other 0.08 0.04 0.28 0.04 Proxy expenses 0.01 - 0.04 0.10 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold - 0.04 - 0.07 Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits), net(4) 0.12 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.29 $ 1.23 $ 3.35 $ 2.98 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 54,602 53,914 55,087 53,704

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations.

(1) For the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion, of which $1,777 and $76,422, respectively, is included in Cost of goods and services and $2,085 and $5,774, respectively, is included in SG&A.

(2) The fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold is included in Cost of goods and services.

(3) The tax impact for the above reconciling adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP Net income and EPS is determined by comparing the Company's tax provision, including the reconciling adjustments, to the tax provision excluding such adjustments.

(4) Discrete and certain other tax benefits primarily relate to the impact of a rate differential between statutory and annual effective tax rate on items impacting the quarter.

