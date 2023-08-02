Cocotree Kids, Inc.: Cocotree Kids Recognizes National Underwear Day as They Surpass 100,000 Pairs Distributed to Underserved Children

NATICK, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Saturday August 5, 2023 is National Underwear Day and Massachusetts based Cocotree Kids, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides new underwear to underserved and crisis-facing children is celebrating. This annual event is a fun and playful occasion that encourages children and adults alike to embrace the importance of wearing underwear and feeling comfortable in one's own skin.

"National Underwear Day might have started as something fun and playful, but our organization understands the importance for all children to have access to clean, unused underwear, which is just not the case for too many. We are thrilled that there is a national day which helps us raise awareness around the need and invite the public to support our cause," said Catherine Maloy, CEO, Cocotree Kids. "Since our founding in 2021 we expect that in September we will surpass 100,000 pairs of underwear distributed to children in the state of Massachusetts alone. We believe that proper underwear is the foundation for a child's confidence and well-being, and we are proud we have made that possible for almost 10,000 local children across MA."

"As we reach this milestone of 100,000 pairs of underwear distributed, we reflect on the last two years and are so thankful for our board, the local media who have helped us tell our story, the individuals and companies who have made significant donations including Lucky & Me, Foundation for MetroWest, and the Forest Foundation and the wonderful organizations who we partner with to distribute the underwear directly to families in need," Maloy added. "We are also proud to announce that we have received a $50,000 grant from the Boston Foundation to support our operational growth goals to serve more children as well as to invest in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practices that will be applied to the organization."

On National Underwear Day the public is invited to embrace this playful occasion and help make a difference in the lives of children throughout the state. Financial donations enable the organization to purchase new underwear from their suppliers at less than retail cost.Visit https://www.cocotreekids.org/donate to learn more. There are other ways to support Cocotree Kids including volunteering or hosting a drive. For more information, visit https://www.cocotreekids.org/.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Cocotree Kids, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771704/Cocotree-Kids-Recognizes-National-Underwear-Day-as-They-Surpass-100000-Pairs-Distributed-to-Underserved-Children