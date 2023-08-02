ABC World Media Targeting Partners In ASEAN Region

NOIDA, India, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to strengthen its foothold in the igaming industry, ABC World Media participated in the just concluded Sigma World Asia at Manila. Embarking on its mission of moving to new markets after opening of its branch office in Singapore last year, the team at ABC World Media went further to explore other regions in ASEAN. With its focus on creating better digital footprints for its clients from the igaming industry, the media and creative agency is looking at establishing key alliances in the local markets of Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia. High on its agenda are medium and small enterprises consisting of publishers, independent digital media agencies, entrepreneurs from media buying domain who wish to venture into new industry domains.

ABC World Media firmly believes in a collaborative approach for a better business outcome. With their own experience of working with clients from Europe, ABC World Media wants to utilize its industry experience and combine it with the local intelligence of regional partners to build a sustainable and scalable business venture. Commenting on the success of Sigma World Asia event at Manila, Mr. Ajay Bhatiwal, the CEO of ABC World Media, mentioned strongly about the potential such events carry in the growing markets of ASEAN. It brings to light a lot of such small scale organizations who could be having a world class offering. Not only was the event able to draw a footfall of more than 12000 delegates, the sentiment of the visitors was observed to be very serious and everyone seemed to be excited at the promising opportunities. He further remarked, when value is driven both by quantity and quality, trust takes the centre stage in business. That's exactly what the Sigma World Asia event in Manila did. With majority of participation coming from organizations from Europe, the destination turned out to be great mix of multi-cultural visitors. From game developers, operators, aggregators, media agencies and affiliates the event brought together a much diversified audience.

Mr. Ajay Bhatiwal also shared his view points on Philippines being a regulated market, where organizations like PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) are working diligently to revitalize the gaming sector in the country and at the same time focusing on making the Philippines a top gaming and entertainment destination for the ASEAN region. Overall, this presents the region as a preferred destination for industry players and allied industry sectors like payment partners and software solution providers. Such steps also make it easier for doing business in the region and better decision making for businesses wanting to foray into the region.

In the end he thanked the Sigma World team for putting up a grand show with full house attendance. It truly reflected on the amount of hard work that would have gone into building an engagement of such phenomenal scale. The event did bring forth tremendous networking opportunities and proved to be a true value proposition for the attendees. He expressed a lot of confidence in joining their next event in Malta slated for November 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abc-world-media-targeting-partners-in-asean-region-301891172.html