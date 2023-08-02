Quadrant Knowledge Solutions to Provide Technology Monitoring and Research Services for Linebreak in the Enterprise Edge Computing Market

Middleton, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it will provide technology monitoring and research services in enterprise Edge computing for Linebreak, a global Edge management and orchestration company.

The enterprise Edge computing market is highly fragmented and rapidly evolving: by 2025 it's predicted to grow to more than USD 400 Bn1), with the number of Edge-connected devices doubling to 800 million. This explosion is being driven by ongoing global digitalization and the pressing need to harness more data to feed enterprise AI models.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions will be monitoring and analysing important developments in the enterprise edge computing market for Linebreak including, emerging technologies and use cases, key trends, market players, industries and more. Quadrant's services through TechnoNXT, will form a core pillar of Linebreak's Edge as a Service offering, which includes access to expertise, insights and the company's unique Edge DevOps platform. TechnoNXT is designed to help vendors in the ICT industry with curated, relevant and targeted insights and keep clients abreast of future technology advancements and market disruptions. It is aligned with vendor-specific needs and through continuous monitoring, vendors can get insights into technology innovation, product launches, and social media monitoring.

"We've recently chosen Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' TechnoNXT services, to monitor key trends and developments across the fast-moving Edge-computing market. They're a great partner for us, combining specialist marketing research skills with an agile and highly customized service. Our Quadrant team provide valuable data and insights that feed into our strategy and help support our clients and partners," explained Danielle Honoré, Head of Marketing and Communications at Linebreak.

According to Vikrant Bhongle, Manager, TechnoNXT, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "Edge Computing has huge potential for enterprises in terms of use cases across multiple industries. With Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' TechnoNXT, we are very excited to assist Linebreak with insights in Edge technology. I strongly believe that our strategic partnership will prove to be vital for Linebreak in taking more informed decisions for planning and strategy."

About Linebreak:

Linebreak is a leading Edge management and orchestration company with operations in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The company's Edge as a Service offering provides access to insights, expertise, and a unique Edge composition platform, boosted by the Linebreak ecosystem of innovative technology providers. Enterprises can rapidly validate, build and deploy solutions that unlock the potential of their edge computing data to accelerate their strategic growth.

For more information, visit: https://www.linebreak.io

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions?

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global strategic market research & consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.?

