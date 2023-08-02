RENFROE: National Claims Management Company Names AI Heavyweight to Board

Yohei Nakajima joins RENFROE®

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / RENFROE, a national leader in claims management and workforce solutions, announces the addition of Yohei Nakajima to the company's board.

"I am thrilled to welcome Yohei to RENFROE," Austin Renfroe, CEO, said in a statement. "His domain expertise in emerging technologies will be an invaluable resource as we further refine our insurance claims product roadmap. Yohei's deep AI background will also be instrumental to RENFROE's integration of AI into its claims handling and workforce management tools."

Nakajima believes the integration of AI and claims solutions will revolutionize the landscape, allowing companies like RENFROE to deliver more efficient results for clients.

"There's just a lot of potential out there and I'm very excited to come on board with one of the leaders in the insurance claims industry," Nakajima said. "RENFROE is clearly focused on being a disrupter. The leadership team is asking the right questions, and I look forward to learning from them as much as I hope to share."

Nakajima joins a board with diverse professional experiences and backgrounds, including recent additions Bakari Brock of Microsoft and Tina Dai of web3 investment fund Variant.

Yohei Nakajima, Board Member

A graduate of Claremont McKenna College, Nakajima is a well-established venture capitalist and AI innovator. As the founder of Untapped Capital, Nakajima works to connect unique investors to the global startup ecosystem. Prior to that, he was the Director of Pipeline for Techstars and was responsible for recruiting startups and entrepreneurs. Nakajima also created BabyAGI, one of the first autonomous AI agents. Nakajima will present at the first-ever TED AI event on Oct. 17, 2023.

For more information regarding Yohei Nakajima's addition to the RENFROE board, please contact RENFROE media relations at media@renfroe.com. For more about RENFROE, please visit www.renfroe.com.

ABOUT RENFROE

RENFROE is a full-service claims management and workforce solutions company with more than 20 thousand seasonal and full-time employees focused on providing turnkey staffing and technology solutions to the insurance industry. A recognized industry leader, RENFROE has responded to more than 20 major hurricanes, hundreds of severe weather events, dozens of wildfires, and several manmade disasters such as oil spills, explosions and product recalls. Founded in 1994, RENFROE is proud to be family-owned, privately held, and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with a nationwide workforce.

