Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.7% Drax Group 6.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.1% RWE 6.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.7% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.7% Clearway Energy A Class 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 4.0% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% SSE 3.6% Bonheur 3.6% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.0% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.8% National Grid 2.6% Northland Power 2.4% Iberdrola 2.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% Enefit Green 2.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.0% Eneti 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.6% Cadeler 1.4% Greencoat Renewable 1.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.3% China Suntien Green Energy 1.3% 7C Solarparken 1.2% Omega Energia 1.1% US Solar Fund 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% AES 1.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.9% China Everbright Environment 0.8% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.7% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £44 million.

The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.8% Renewable energy developers 30.2% Renewable focused utilities 9.0% Energy storage 6.3% Biomass generation and production 6.2% Renewable technology and service 3.4% Electricity networks 2.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 1.3% Waste to energy 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4% 100%