Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 17:30
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.7%
Drax Group6.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.1%
RWE6.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.7%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.7%
Clearway Energy A Class4.4%
Grenergy Renovables4.0%
Foresight Solar Fund3.8%
SSE3.6%
Bonheur3.6%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.0%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.8%
National Grid2.6%
Northland Power2.4%
Iberdrola2.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.2%
Enefit Green2.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.0%
Eneti1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.6%
Cadeler1.4%
Greencoat Renewable1.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.3%
China Suntien Green Energy1.3%
7C Solarparken1.2%
Omega Energia1.1%
US Solar Fund1.0%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
AES1.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.9%
China Everbright Environment0.8%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.7%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Clearvise0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £44 million.

The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds38.8%
Renewable energy developers30.2%
Renewable focused utilities9.0%
Energy storage6.3%
Biomass generation and production6.2%
Renewable technology and service3.4%
Electricity networks2.6%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency1.3%
Waste to energy0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.7%
Europe (ex UK)32.5%
Global18.9%
North America8.8%
Latin America2.6%
China2.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%
100%

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.