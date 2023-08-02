Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: VRCCO is Raising the Woof on August 26

Veterinary gala event will bring the community together for a night of purpose.

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon is excited to announce their first annual Raise the Woof Benefit Gala, an evening of purpose celebrating Bend's valued pet community and supporting VRCCO's current fund initiatives. This event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend, Oregon.

Raise the Woof Gala

Raise the Woof will be an evening of fun and fundraising, including dinner, musical entertainment from Jaymi Vision, special animal encounters, a VIP speakeasy sponsored by BackDrop Distilling, and a live and online auction.

The funds raised will support the VRCCO Care Fund, which provides financial assistance to pet-parents facing financial hardship in their community. Additionally, the support received will help VRCCO acquire the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine dedicated to pets in Central Oregon. Attendees' generosity will help reduce the unnecessary stress and anxiety of having to transport seriously ill pets hundreds of miles or wait months for appointments.

VRCCO is honored to have their own patient-guests and pet-parents in attendance, sharing their personal experiences with the specialty hospital as well as the importance of financial assistance in times of need.

The Veterinary Referral Center offers the most advanced emergency and specialty care options to members of the Central Oregon community. VRCCO was formed with a single goal in mind: to provide the highest level of personalized pet care. With over a decade of devotion to the veterinary field, and a lifetime of being animal lovers, they know how important it is to be your pet's hero.

Tickets for "Raise the Woof" Benefit Gala by VRCCO are available for purchase at: https://vrcvet.com/raise-the-woof/. Don't miss this special night that will leave you feeling like a hero to the pets in your community.

Contact: hero@vrcvet.com

Contact Information

Ryan Ronan

Marketing Manager

rronan@vrcvet.com

541 210 9200

SOURCE: The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771608/VRCCO-is-Raising-the-Woof-on-August-26